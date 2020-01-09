2020 NFL Draft declaration tracker: Creed Humphrey, Paulson Adebo announce decisions
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
With the college football regular season and the dream of playing postseason football over for some, 2020 NFL Draft decisions have already started to pile up. We're tracking all of the decisions in one place leading up to the Jan. 20 deadline to declare. College players must be out of high school for at least three years before applying.
There were 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft, according to NFL Media. An additional 32 players "in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements." Another nine players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility.
Of those 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility, 30 went undrafted. The prior year had seen 35 percent of underclassmen go undrafted. An additional 19 players went undrafted from those other two aforementioned categories.
Here are some other key dates to know:
- Jan. 18: East-West Shrine Game, St. Petersburg, Florida
- Jan. 20: Deadline to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft
- Jan. 24: Full list of approved early entrants presented to all 32 teams
- Jan. 25: Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama
- Feb. 24-Mar. 2: NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Apr. 23-25: 2020 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada
Declared for the 2020 NFL Draft
- Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington - SOURCE
- Cam Akers, RB, Florida State - SOURCE
- Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor - SOURCE
- Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA - SOURCE
- Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami - SOURCE
- Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville - SOURCE
- Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State - SOURCE
- Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin - SOURCE
- Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU - SOURCE
- Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky - SOURCE
- Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington - SOURCE
- Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin - SOURCE
- Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State - SOURCE
- Nick Coe, DL, Auburn - SOURCE
- Trystan Colon-Castillo, C, Missouri - SOURCE
- Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas - SOURCE
- DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami - SOURCE
- Cam Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State - SOURCE
- Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF - SOURCE
- Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M - SOURCE
- A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College - SOURCE
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State - SOURCE
- Jacob Eason, QB, Washington - SOURCE
- Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri - SOURCE
- Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State - SOURCE
- Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia - SOURCE
- Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami - SOURCE
- Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State - SOURCE
- Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame - SOURCE
- Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State - SOURCE
- Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah - SOURCE
- K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State - SOURCE
- Harrison Hand, CB, Temple - SOURCE
- C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida - SOURCE
- Matt Hennessy, C, Temple - SOURCE
- Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State - SOURCE
- Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State - SOURCE
- Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA - SOURCE
- Noah Igbinoghene, DB, Auburn - SOURCE
- Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State - SOURCE
- Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse - SOURCE
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama - SOURCE
- Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah - SOURCE
- Tony Jones Jr., RB, Notre Dame - SOURCE
- Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia - SOURCE
- Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame - SOURCE
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma - SOURCE
- Javon Leake, RB, Maryland - SOURCE
- Jordan Love, QB, Utah State - SOURCE
- Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M - SOURCE
- Kyle Markway, TE, South Carolina - SOURCE
- Deshawn McClease, RB, Virginia Tech - SOURCE
- Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii - SOURCE
- Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland - SOURCE
- Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama - SOURCE
- Houston Miller, TE, Texas Tech - SOURCE
- Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma - SOURCE
- Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State - SOURCE
- Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State - SOURCE
- Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri - SOURCE
- Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford - SOURCE
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan - SOURCE
- James Pierre, CB, Florida Atlantic - SOURCE
- Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU - SOURCE
- Debione Renfro, CB, Texas A&M - SOURCE
- Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech - SOURCE
- Kendrick Rogers Jr., WR, Texas A&M - SOURCE
- Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama - SOURCE
- Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan - SOURCE
- Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State - SOURCE
- Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State - SOURCE
- Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado - SOURCE
- Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn - SOURCE
- Geno Stone, DB, Iowa - SOURCE
- D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia - SOURCE
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama - SOURCE
- J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona - SOURCE
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin - SOURCE
- Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia - SOURCE
- Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami - SOURCE
- Michael Turk, P, Arizona State - SOURCE
- Josh Uche, LB, Michigan - SOURCE
- Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi - SOURCE
- Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State - SOURCE
- Cody White, WR, Michigan State - SOURCE
- Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama - SOURCE
- Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia - SOURCE
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota - SOURCE
- David Woodward, LB, Utah State - SOURCE
- Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State - SOURCE
Returning to school
- Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford - SOURCE
- Jack Anderson, OT, Texas Tech - SOURCE
- Jhamon Ausbon, WR, Texas A&M - SOURCE
- JaQuan Bailey, EDGE, Iowa State - SOURCE
- Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest - SOURCE
- Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky - SOURCE
- Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas - SOURCE
- KJ Britt, LB, Auburn - SOURCE
- Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State - SOURCE
- Big Kat Bryant, DE, Auburn - SOURCE
- Matt Bushman, TE, BYU - SOURCE
- Nico Collins, WR, Michigan - SOURCE
- Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State - SOURCE
- Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas - SOURCE
- Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis - SOURCE
- Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State - SOURCE
- Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas - SOURCE
- Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame - SOURCE
- Caleb Fairley, CB, Virginia Tech - SOURCE
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State - SOURCE
- Will Fries, OT, Penn State - SOURCE
- Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida - SOURCE
- Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma - SOURCE
- Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh - SOURCE
- Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State - SOURCE
- Richard Lecounte III, S, Georgia - SOURCE
- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama - SOURCE
- Walker Little, OT, Stanford - SOURCE
- Michael Menet, OL, Penn State - SOURCE
- Elijah Molden, DB, Washington - SOURCE
- Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama - SOURCE
- Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State - SOURCE
- Josh Myers, C, Ohio State - SOURCE
- Lorenzo Neal, DT, Purdue - SOURCE
- Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina - SOURCE
- K.D. Nixon, WR, Colorado - SOURCE
- Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington - SOURCE
- Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan - SOURCE
- Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana - SOURCE
- Hamilcar Rashed, LB, Oregon State - SOURCE
- Monty Rice, LB, Georgia - SOURCE
- Reggie Roberson, WR, SMU - SOURCE
- A.J. Rose, RB, Kentucky - SOURCE
- K.J. Sails, CB, USF - SOURCE
- Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama - SOURCE
- Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee - SOURCE
- Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston - SOURCE
- Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia - SOURCE
- Eric Stokes Jr., CB, Georgia - SOURCE
- Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest - SOURCE
- Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State - SOURCE
- CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon - SOURCE
- Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State - SOURCE
- Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State - SOURCE
- Marco Wilson, CB, Florida - SOURCE
- Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State - SOURCE
- Landon Young, OT, Kentucky - SOURCE
Retiring from football
- Grant Calcaterra, TE, Oklahoma - SOURCE
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB prospect reset: Stock up and down
The 2020 running back class is coming into focus
-
WR prospect reset: Stock up and down
Maybe you've heard: This wide receiver class is bursting at the seams with talent
-
Examining early NFL Draft declarations
Who made the right call? Who didn't? We break down all the key names to know
-
2020 Mock Draft: Pats land next Gronk
Miami gets flashy in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft projections
-
Senior Bowl: What's at stake for QBs
With Herbert, Love and Jalen Hurts in Mobile, it'll be a compelling Senior Bowl week at the...
-
2020 Mock Draft: Herbert to Panthers
Justin Herbert's outstanding arm talent and experience draws in Carolina's new coach