2020 NFL Draft declaration tracker: Jerry Jeudy, Donovan Peoples-Jones announce decisions
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
With the college football regular season and the dream of playing postseason football over for some, 2020 NFL Draft decisions have already started to pile up. We're tracking all of the decisions in one place leading up to the Jan. 20 deadline to declare. College players must be out of high school for at least three years before applying.
There were 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft, according to NFL Media. An additional 32 players "in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements." Another nine players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility.
Of those 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility, 30 went undrafted. The prior year had seen 35 percent of underclassmen go undrafted. An additional 19 players went undrafted from those other two aforementioned categories.
Here are some other key dates to know:
- Jan. 18: East-West Shrine Game, St. Petersburg, Florida
- Jan. 20: Deadline to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft
- Jan. 24: Full list of approved early entrants presented to all 32 teams
- Jan. 25: Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama
- Feb. 24-Mar. 2: NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Apr. 23-25: 2020 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada
Declared for the 2020 NFL Draft
- Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington - SOURCE
- Cam Akers, RB, Florida State - SOURCE
- Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA - SOURCE
- Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami - SOURCE
- Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville - SOURCE
- Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State - SOURCE
- Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU - SOURCE
- Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky - SOURCE
- Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington - SOURCE
- Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State - SOURCE
- Nick Coe, DL, Auburn - SOURCE
- Trystan Colon-Castillo, C, Missouri - SOURCE
- Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas - SOURCE
- DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami - SOURCE
- Cam Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State - SOURCE
- Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF - SOURCE
- Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M - SOURCE
- A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College - SOURCE
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State - SOURCE
- Jacob Eason, QB, Washington - SOURCE
- Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri - SOURCE
- Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State - SOURCE
- Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami - SOURCE
- Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame - SOURCE
- Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State - SOURCE
- Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah - SOURCE
- K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State - SOURCE
- Harrison Hand, CB, Temple - SOURCE
- C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida - SOURCE
- Matt Hennessy, C, Temple - SOURCE
- Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State - SOURCE
- Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State - SOURCE
- Noah Igbinoghene, DB, Auburn - SOURCE
- Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State - SOURCE
- Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse - SOURCE
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama - SOURCE
- Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah - SOURCE
- Tony Jones Jr., RB, Notre Dame - SOURCE
- Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame - SOURCE
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma - SOURCE
- Javon Leake, RB, Maryland - SOURCE
- Jordan Love, QB, Utah State - SOURCE
- Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M - SOURCE
- Kyle Markway, TE, South Carolina - SOURCE
- Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland - SOURCE
- Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma - SOURCE
- Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State - SOURCE
- Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State - SOURCE
- Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri - SOURCE
- Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford - SOURCE
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan - SOURCE
- James Pierre, CB, Florida Atlantic - SOURCE
- Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU - SOURCE
- Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech - SOURCE
- Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan - SOURCE
- Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State - SOURCE
- Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State - SOURCE
- Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado - SOURCE
- D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia - SOURCE
- J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona - SOURCE
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin - SOURCE
- Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia - SOURCE
- Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami - SOURCE
- Josh Uche, LB, Michigan - SOURCE
- Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State - SOURCE
- Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama - SOURCE
- Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia - SOURCE
- David Woodward, LB, Utah State - SOURCE
- Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State - SOURCE
Returning to school
- Jack Anderson, OT, Texas Tech - SOURCE
- JaQuan Bailey, EDGE, Iowa State - SOURCE
- Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest - SOURCE
- Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas - SOURCE
- Matt Bushman, TE, BYU - SOURCE
- Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State - SOURCE
- Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame - SOURCE
- Caleb Fairley, CB, Virginia Tech - SOURCE
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State - SOURCE
- Will Fries, OT, Penn State - SOURCE
- Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida - SOURCE
- Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh - SOURCE
- Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State - SOURCE
- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama - SOURCE
- Walker Little, OT, Stanford - SOURCE
- Michael Menet, OL, Penn State - SOURCE
- Elijah Molden, DB, Washington - SOURCE
- Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama - SOURCE
- Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State - SOURCE
- Lorenzo Neal, DT, Purdue - SOURCE
- K.D. Nixon, WR, Colorado - SOURCE
- Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington - SOURCE
- Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan - SOURCE
- Hamilcar Rashed, LB, Oregon State - SOURCE
- Reggie Roberson, WR, SMU - SOURCE
- K.J. Sails, CB, USF - SOURCE
- Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston - SOURCE
- Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia - SOURCE
- Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest - SOURCE
- Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State - SOURCE
- CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon - SOURCE
- Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State - SOURCE
- Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State - SOURCE
- Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State - SOURCE
- Landon Young, OT, Kentucky - SOURCE
Retiring from football
- Grant Calcaterra, TE, Oklahoma - SOURCE
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Browns 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
The 2019 season was a disappointment for Cleveland and there are positions in obvious need...
-
Cowboys 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
The Cowboys enter an offseason that could alter the course of their franchise for several years
-
Draft prospects in the LendingTree Bowl
Ragin' Cajuns bring talented rush attack to Mobile
-
Steelers 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Steelers fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
Raiders 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Raiders fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
Broncos 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Broncos fans to turn their attention to the draft