2020 NFL Draft declaration tracker: Mekhi Becton, David Woodward announce decisions
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
With the college football regular season and the dream of playing postseason football over for some, 2020 NFL Draft decisions have already started to pile up. We're tracking all of the decisions in one place leading up to the Jan. 20 deadline to declare. College players must be out of high school for at least three years before applying.
There were 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft, according to NFL Media. An additional 32 players "in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements." Another nine players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility.
Of those 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility, 30 went undrafted. The prior year had seen 35 percent of underclassmen go undrafted. An additional 19 players went undrafted from those other two aforementioned categories.
Here are some other key dates to know:
Jan. 18: East-West Shrine Game, St. Petersburg, Florida
Jan. 20: Deadline to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft
Jan. 24: Full list of approved early entrants presented to all 32 teams
Jan. 25: Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama
Feb. 24-Mar. 2: NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Indiana
Apr. 23-25: 2020 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada
Declared for the 2020 NFL Draft
Cam Akers, RB, Florida State - SOURCE
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville - SOURCE
Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State - SOURCE
Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky - SOURCE
Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington - SOURCE
Trystan Colon-Castillo, C, Missouri - SOURCE
Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas - SOURCE
Cam Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State - SOURCE
Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF - SOURCE
A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College - SOURCE
Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State - SOURCE
Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri - SOURCE
Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami - SOURCE
Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State - SOURCE
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida - SOURCE
Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State - SOURCE
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah - SOURCE
Javon Leake, RB, Maryland - SOURCE
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State - SOURCE
Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M - SOURCE
Kyle Markway, TE, South Carolina - SOURCE
Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland - SOURCE
K.D. Nixon, WR, Colorado - SOURCE
Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri - SOURCE
Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU - SOURCE
Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado - SOURCE
J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona - SOURCE
Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami - SOURCE
Josh Uche, LB, Michigan - SOURCE
David Woodward, LB, Utah State - SOURCE
Returning to school
JaQuan Bailey, EDGE, Iowa State - SOURCE
Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State - SOURCE
Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame - SOURCE
Will Fries, OT, Penn State - SOURCE
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State - SOURCE
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame - SOURCE
Walker Little, OT, Stanford - SOURCE
Michael Menet, OL, Penn State - SOURCE
Lorenzo Neal, DT, Purdue - SOURCE
K.J. Sails, CB, USF - SOURCE
Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia - SOURCE
Retiring from football
Grant Calcaterra, TE, Oklahoma - SOURCE
