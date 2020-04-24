2020 NFL Draft: Dolphins pick Robert Hunt, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Dolphins selected Lousiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Robert Hunt with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Hunt, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

39. Miami Dolphins: B-

Chris Trapasso: Hunt gives Miami guard/tackle versatility. Road-grader with brute strength and solid movement skills. Susceptible to counters at times but can recovery. Smart for Dolphins to build the offensive line.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Cody Ford
Best trait: Versatility, athleticism

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Louisiana 6-5 1/8 323 10 6/8 33 4/8 82

 Strengths  

  • Thick, wide frame with decently light feet
  • Tackle/guard versatility
  • Quality quickness and accuracy at second level
  • Above-average lateral movement skills in pass pro

Weaknesses 

  • Susceptible to counter moves
  • Can get a little overanxious, leading to waist-bending
  • Footwork needs some fine-tuning in pass pro
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

