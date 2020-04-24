2020 NFL Draft: Dolphins pick Robert Hunt, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Dolphins selected Lousiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Robert Hunt with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Hunt, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

39. Miami Dolphins: B-

Chris Trapasso: Hunt gives Miami guard/tackle versatility. Road-grader with brute strength and solid movement skills. Susceptible to counters at times but can recovery. Smart for Dolphins to build the offensive line.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Cody Ford

Best trait: Versatility, athleticism

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Louisiana 6-5 1/8 323 10 6/8 33 4/8 82

Strengths

Thick, wide frame with decently light feet

Tackle/guard versatility

Quality quickness and accuracy at second level

Above-average lateral movement skills in pass pro

Weaknesses

Susceptible to counter moves

Can get a little overanxious, leading to waist-bending

Footwork needs some fine-tuning in pass pro

