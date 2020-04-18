2020 NFL Draft: Dolphins try to bring Tua Tagovailoa in for meeting before visits halted, per report

The buzz ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft is that Justin Herbert, not Tua Tagovailoa, could be the apple of the Miami Dolphins' eye at quarterback. Ex-Dolphins decision-maker Mike Tannenbaum thinks it'd be "irresponsible" for Miami to take Tua in the top 10. Some think the Dolphins could trade <em>up</em> for Herbert. Miami itself recently met with Herbert via video conference. But none of that means the team has shown any less interest in Tagovailoa.

In fact, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins tried hard to make Tagovailoa the first 2020 prospect to officially visit the team in Miami. The two sides have not been in physical contact since February's scouting combine, per Schefter, but the night before the NFL halted in-person visits between teams and prospects starting in March, the Dolphins "rushed to try to get" Tagovailoa flown to Miami to meet with team doctors and officials.

Ultimately, the proposed meeting never materialized in time, but Miami has still "done extensive homework on each of the top QBs, including Tagovailoa," Schefter reported. Per NFL Network, that homework included a last-minute meeting with Utah State's Jordan Love, another of the top QB prospects -- one who apparently beat the visit restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Does any of the new information about Tagovailoa's would-be visit change the fact the Dolphins could actually prefer Herbert, barring some incredibly unforeseen scenario where presumptive No. 1 pick Joe Burrow slides into their lap? Not really. Because even if Tagovailoa would've made it to Miami in March, there's no telling whether team doctors would've signed off on the Alabama product's health. An independent doctor at the combine reportedly gave teams "overwhelmingly positive" reports on the QB, who battled serious injuries in 2019. But questions remain about Tagovailoa's durability -- and whether that kind of issue might prevent him from going ahead of Herbert.

The Dolphins pick at No. 5, No. 18 and No. 26 when the 2020 draft kicks off on April 23.