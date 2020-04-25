2020 NFL Draft: Eagles, Cowboys make first trade in 10 years as Dallas lands a new center
The NFC East rivals had not struck a draft-day deal since 2010
The 2020 NFL Draft has seen a couple of surprising trades, with the New Orleans Saints pulling a mini Ricky Williams and dealing their final four picks for a single third-rounder, not to mention the New England Patriots and New York Jets setting aside divisional differences to swap spots. On Saturday, the trend continued, with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles striking their first trade in 10 years.
One spot after the Eagles took Auburn offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, the NFC East rivals agreed to a deal for Philadelphia's No. 146 pick, the last of the fourth round, with Dallas surrendering No. 164 and a 2021 fifth-rounder in order to move up.
The trade is notable for several reasons. Firstly, again, it marks the first time in a decade the divisional foes have worked together on a trade. Secondly, it enabled Dallas to potentially fill a big vacancy in its lineup. The Cowboys selected Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz with the acquired pick, giving themselves a well-regarded candidate to replace five-time Pro Bowl starter Travis Frederick, who retired earlier this offseason. The swap also came just two days after the Cowboys swiped a likely first-round target from the Eagles in wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who went No. 17 overall -- four picks ahead of Philly's opening selection.
The last time the Eagles and Cowboys did business, Philly moved down in the second round of the 2010 draft while picking up a fourth-rounder from Dallas. The Cowboys' acquired pick went on to become two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Sean Lee, who's entering his 11th season with the club. The Eagles, meanwhile, came away with tight end Clay Harbor, a short-lived backup, and ended up turning the acquired second-rounder into a slew of other picks, ultimately leading to the selections of quarterback Mike Kafka, defensive lineman Daniel Te'o-Nesheim and pass rusher Ricky Sapp.
Three years earlier, in 2007, the two teams made a similar swap in the first round, with the Eagles giving up their first for the Cowboys' second-, third- and fifth-rounders. Dallas chose linebacker Anthony Spencer, an eight-year veteran and one-time Pro Bowler with the team, while the Eagles used their additional picks to add QB Kevin Kolb, LB Stewart Bradley and safety C.J. Gaddis. Both Kolb and Bradley flashed as starters before injuries led to premature departures.
