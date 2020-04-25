2020 NFL Draft: Eagles pick Jalen Hurts, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Oklahoma quarterback after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Eagles selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Hurts, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

53. Philadelphia Eagles: C+

Chris Trapasso: Hurts is a new-age QB. Improving as a passer but still has a ways to go. Arm strength is an issue. RB as a scrambler. Love the accuracy. Strange pick with Carson Wentz entrenched as starter.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Jalen Hurts is a surprising pick by the Eagles, but I think they're doing it for a couple of reasons. One, they need a backup for if (when?) Carson Wentz gets hurt. Two, he might actually be a decent fit for their offense. Three, they can find ways to use him and Wentz at the same time. So while there won't be much Fantasy appeal, Hurts is certainly intriguing for the Eagles.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Taysom Hill
Best trait: Leadership
QB skills breakdown: Where he ranks 

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Oklahoma 6-1 222 9 6/8 31 6/8 77 5/8

 Strengths  

  • Fast, evasive as a runner
  • Accurate, throws with touch
  • Quick learner  

Weaknesses 

  • Looks to tuck and run too quickly
  • Throws off platform far too often
  • Makes bad decisions, throwing into coverage  
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.59 n/a 35 125 n/a n/a

