2020 NFL Draft Final Top 250 Big Board: Complete prospect rankings with 21 wide receivers making the top 100

My final big board for the 2020 NFL Draft is here and it combined months of film study, background studies, and combining the 2020 NFL Combine to determine these rankings. Below, we will break down my complete big board through 250 prospects expected to be selected in the draft. There are no major surprises this year at the top spot at any position. Well, maybe Harrison Bryant from Florida Atlantic as my top tight end? Joe Burrow's my No. 1 overall prospect.

Before I get to the rankings, I must note I have a "position addition" included in my grading system that's factored in after I get a "raw grade" for each prospect based on positional value. Quarterbacks, of course, get the biggest boost. Then edge rushers and offensive tackles, and so on. Running backs receive zero position addition. Incorporating that concept seemed logical to me when constructing a Big Board that wasn't team-specific.

Next to each prospect's position is a number. For reference convenience, that number represents their ranking at their respective position.

1. Joe Burrow, QB1, LSU

2. Chase Young, EDGE1, Ohio St.

3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB2, Alabama

4. Jeffrey Okudah, CB1, Ohio State

5. Tristan Wirfs, OT1, Iowa

6. CeeDee Lamb, WR1, Oklahoma

7. Isaiah Simmons, LB1, Clemson

8. Jerry Jeudy, WR2, Alabama

9. Justin Herbert, QB3, Oregon

10. Javon Kinlaw, DL1, South Carolina

Burrow and Young are no-brainers. Tagovailoa's raw grade was actually the sixth-highest in the class, but his position addition bumps him to No. 3. This could be the lowest you'll see Isaiah Simmons. For as much as I watched his film with my jaw on my desk, I did notice his twitch doesn't align with the rest of his freakish athleticism. In short, Lamb got the top receiver spot because of more dynamic yards-after-the-catch ability and better contested-catch skill than Jeudy. Herbert has his flaws -- at times, his accuracy and reading complex coverages -- but he also can be tremendous on difficult throws that require elite arm talent, and I like his athleticism and experience. Kinlaw is my top defensive lineman for many reasons, and he's ahead of Derrick Brown because of his pass-rushing prowess.

11. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE2, LSU

12. Andrew Thomas, OT2, Georgia

13. Tee Higgins, WR3, Clemson

14. Henry Ruggs III, WR4, Alabama

15. Jedrick Wills, OT3, Alabama

16. Curtis Weaver, EDGE3, Boise State

17. Josh Jones, OT4, Houston

18. Mekhi Becton, OT5, Louisville

19. Xavier McKinney, S1, Alabama

20. Derrick Brown, DL2, Auburn

21. Jalen Reagor, WR5, TCU

22. Kristian Fulton, CB2, LSU

23. Jordan Love, QB4, Utah State

24. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE4, Penn State

25. Jeremy Chinn, S2, Southern Illinois

My comparison for Chaisson is Aldon Smith, a smaller version. He has every tool to be a ferocious pass rusher for many years in the NFL. Higgins has the best ball skills I've scouted since Mike Evans in 2014 and is sneaky good after the catch. Weaver checks all the boxes for me, and I actually like that he's 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds. His frame keeps him low to the ground which helps him win the leverage battle, and he has stellar bend/dip capabilities around the corner. Good arsenal of pass-rushing moves too. Reagor has his best football in front of him. Crazy explosive. Fulton might be the cleanest prospect in my first round, he's just a hair on the small side. The more I watched Love, the more I liked him, but he's either going to boom Patrick Mahomes style or bust in the NFL. Chinn is an absolute monster, He's large, super fast, extraordinarily explosive and changes directions in a flash. I see a future All-Pro in his game.

26. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE5, Iowa

27. Neville Gallimore, DL3, Oklahoma

28. Bryan Edwards, WR6, South Carolina

29. Kyle Dugger, S3, Lenoir-Rhyne

30. C.J. Henderson, CB3, Florida

31. Zack Baun, EDGE6, Wisconsin

32. Grant Delpit, S4, LSU

33. Noah Igbinoghene, CB4, Auburn

34. Antoine Winfield Jr., S5, Minnesota

35. Terrell Burgess, S6, Utah

36. Jonathan Taylor, RB1, Wisconsin

37. K'Von Wallace, S6, Clemson

38. Laviska Shenault, WR7, Colorado

39. Josh Uche, EDGE7, Michigan

40. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE8, Florida

41. Denzel Mims, WR8, Baylor

42. Tyler Johnson, WR9, Minnesota

43. Cam Akers, RB2, Florida State

44. Ross Blacklock, DL4, TCU

45. Ashtyn Davis, S7, California

46. Julian Blackmon, S8, Utah

47. Isaiah Hodgins, WR10, Oregon State

48. Netane Muti, iOL1, Fresno State

49. Jeff Gladney, CB5, TCU

50. A.J. Terrell, CB6, Clemson

Edwards is there at No. 28 simply due to his on-field play. His foot and knee injuries weren't factored in here. If healthy, I think he can be Michael Thomas-like. Seriously. Dugger gives you very much of what you get with Chinn, he's just a little smaller, slightly stiffer, and a few years older. Henderson can cover in man with the best of them, I just have an issue with his awareness to find the football as it's arriving. Igbinoghene is probably going in Round 1, and I'd have no issue with that. The guy has played corner for two years and stuck like glue to a variety of SEC receivers thanks to physicality at the line, oily hips, flexible ankles, and electric athleticism.

Winfield is a linebacker with free safety range and a smaller frame. Burgess is one of my favorite players in the entire class because he has phenomenal coverage instincts, and has the suddenness to calmly run with slot receivers anywhere on the field then make a play on the football. He and Wallace are very similar, valuable prospects in today's NFL. Between them is Taylor, my far and away top running back. I really don't think he's that less of a prospect than Saquon Barkley. Uche's probably the most versatile defensive front seven player in the class. One play he looks like a rangy off-ball linebacker making a tackle on a pitch play, the next he's exploding off the line and converting speed-to-power around the corner as an edge rusher.

Mims aced the pre-draft process, and is bound for the first round. Good for him. He's a field-stretcher with flashes of awesome rebounding ability. I don't know how reliable his hands are, and think he's more of a straight-line athlete than his outstanding three-cone would indicate. Akers can be a feature back as a rookie -- don't let the subpar stats at Florida State fool you -- the guy is naturally elusive, has stellar contact balance, and can hit home runs.

51. Jaylon Johnson, CB7, Utah

52. Gabriel Davis, WR11, UCF

53. Troy Dye, LB2, Oregon

54. Julian Okwara, EDGE9, Notre Dame

55. Jacob Eason, QB5, Washington

56. Trevon Diggs, CB8, Alabama

57. Jordan Elliott, DL5, Missouri

58. Willie Gay Jr., LB3, Miss State

59. Ezra Cleveland, OT6, Boise State

60. Jonah Jackson, iOL2, Ohio State

61. Patrick Queen, LB4, LSU

62. K.J. Hamler, WR12, Penn State

63. Brandon Aiyuk, WR13, Arizona State

64. Justin Jefferson, WR14, LSU

65. Matt Peart, OT7, UConn

66. Damon Arnette, CB9, Ohio State

67. Michael Ojemudia, CB10, Iowa

68. Isaiah Wilson, OT8, UGA

69. Chase Claypool, WR15, Notre Dame

70. John Hightower, WR16, Boise State

71. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB5, Appalachian State

72. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR17, Liberty

73. Matt Hennessy, iOL3, Temple

74. Ben Bartch, OT9, St. John's (MN)

75. Bryce Hall, CB11, Virginia

76. Michael Pittman Jr., WR18, USC

77. Anthony McFarland Jr., RB3, Maryland

78. Marlon Davidson, DL6, Auburn

79. Josiah Scott, CB12, Michigan State

80. Joe Reed, WR19, Virginia

81. Amik Robertson, CB13, La Tech

82. Cesar Ruiz, iOL4, Michigan

83. Damien Lewis, iOL5, LSU

84. Kenneth Murray, LB6, Oklahoma

85. James Proche, WR20, SMU

86. Javaris Davis, CB14, Auburn

87. Davion Taylor, LB7, Colorado

88. Darnay Holmes, CB15, UCLA

89. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB4, LSU

90. Harrison Bryant, TE1, Florida Atlantic

91. Brycen Hopkins, TE2, Purdue

92. Dane Jackson, CB16 Pittsburgh

93. Jaylinn Hawkins, S9, California

94. Darrell Taylor, EDGE10, Tennessee

95. Solomon Kindley, iOL6, Georgia

96. John Reid, CB17, Penn State

97. Darnell Mooney, WR21, Tulane

98. Stantley Thomas-Oliver, CB18, Florida International

99. Essang Bassey, CB19, Wake Forest

100. Geno Stone, S10, Iowa

You'll notice a plethora of cornerbacks in this range. To me, this is the biggest sweet spot for cornerback value in this class. Johnson can be a No. 1 outside corner soon, he just needs to reel back his aggressiveness and overly grabby nature. Arnette is a mirroring master and routinely gets his hands on the football. Ojemudia is a tall, long, athletic, savvy zone corner, as is Hall from Virginia.

Scott from Michigan State is the best run-defending corner in the class, with serious recovery speed, and lightning bolts for feet. Robertson is a tiny, ultra-confident, in-your-face slot corner who plays significantly bigger than his frame.

Davis from Auburn and Holmes from UCLA have all the talent in the world, they just need to get their head around quicker and find the football more frequently. Jackson from Pittsburgh is like Robertson in that he's not big, but he's routinely in the hip pocket of the man he's covering and plays like a madman through the catch point.

Reid has the athletic traits to play man but can get bodied by bigger receivers, Thomas-Oliver is a former receiver turned explosive playmaker best-suited for zone until he learns the nuances of playing press man. Bassey was productive for years at Wake Forest but needs to be in a zone-based scheme to tap into his game-changing ball skills.

Also, my No. 2 and No. 3 linebackers -- Dye and Gay -- reside in this group. They're both ridiculously good coverage linebackers. Dye is awesome in coverage thanks to football IQ, solid athleticism, and length. Gay is just a missile. Queen from LSU is right there too. He's quicker than he is fast and only had one year of high-level production. Love how he takes on blocks despite his small size.

Harrison Bryant, my No. 1 tight end, is an enigma of sorts to me because he looks outstandingly athletic on the field but tested poorly. Really, he runs his routes like a tall, sleek wide receiver, is creative after the catch and a load to bring to the turf and shines in contested catch situations.

A few other favorites in this collection -- Taylor from Colorado -- the consensus says "raw linebacker." I didn't see that. He destroys blockers, has sub-4.50 speed and more than held his own flexed out as a cornerback in college. Big fan. Hennessy from Temple is a crazy athlete with freaky balance. He just needs to get stronger, then he can be one of the best young centers in the NFL. Reed from Virginia, is eerily similar to Deebo Samuel. Almost identical combines. Super-dangerous after the catch.

Lastly, Hightower from Boise State is a gazelle. He will take the lid off the defense with his long speed.

101. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

102. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

103. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

104. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

105. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

106. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

107. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

108. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

109. Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

110. Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah

111. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

112. Zack Moss, RB, Utah

113. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

114. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

115. Austin Jackson, OT, USC

116. Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah

117. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

118. Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU

119. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

120. Nick Harris, OL, Washington

121. Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State

122. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

123. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

124. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

125. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

126. Nevelle Clarke, CB, Central Florida

127. McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas

128. Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette

129. Casey Toohill, EDGE, Stanford

130. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

131. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

132. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

133. Myles Bryant, CB, Washington

134. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

135. Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

136. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

137. Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi

138. Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State

139. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

140. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

141. Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas

142. Reid Harrison-Ducros, CB, Duquesne

143. Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

144. Antoine Brooks, S, Maryland

145. Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee

146. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

147. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

148. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

149. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

150. Josh Love, QB, San Jose State

I don't hate Dobbins, his lower-than-consensus ranking is mainly due to the position he plays, and that I don't feel like he's incredibly elusive or a true big-play threat. Jennings from Tennessee isn't going to separate often. That's a bummer. But, he's unreal after the catch at 6-3 and 215 pounds. Defenders bounce off him, and he's deceptive with his vision and cutting ability.

Madubuike is a strong, versatile, hand-use machine. He'd be higher on my board had he played a little faster through the line of scrimmage into the quarterback. Wilson from Wyoming is a super coverage linebacker who seemingly is a step ahead of a quarterback as he's moving through his progressions, and he has good athletic traits. Agim from Arkansas is the pass-rushing sleeper along the defensive line because of his rapid first step and heavy, active hands.

Two of my favorite sleeper edge rushers -- mostly due to their athletic springiness -- Toohill from Stanford and Tuszka from North Dakota State are in this group. Toohill provides more twitch, bend, and dip around the edge. Tuszka has more concrete pass-rushing plans.

And then there's Swift from Georgia. I've noticed that you either absolutely love him or really don't see it. I'm in the latter group. He's comfortable as a receiver. Is he awesome juking laterally and bouncing through tackles? To me? No.

Hurts has a ways to go as a passer, but the arrow is pointing up. He's improved in that area in all four of his seasons in college, and spending a year producing at a high level in Oklahoma's Air Raid system prepared him well for the NFL.

151. Rodney Clemons, S, SMU

152. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

153. Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island

154. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

155. Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon

156. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

157. Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

158. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

159. Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama

160. Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

161. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

162. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

163. Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State

164. Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan

165. A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

166. Carter Coughlin, EDGE, Minnesota

167. Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

168. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

169. Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

170. Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn

171. Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State

172. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

173. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

174. Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State

175. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

176. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

177. Luq Barcoo, CB, San Diego State

178. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

179. John Simpson, OL, Clemson

180. Antonio Gibson, RB, Memphis

181. L'Jarius Sneed, S, Louisiana Tech

182. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

183. Bravvion Roy, DL, Baylor

184. Trey Adams, OT, Washington

185. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

186. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte

187. Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri

188. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

189. DJ Williams, CB, Utah State

190. Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas

191. Qaadir Sheppard, EDGE, Ole Miss

192. Zach Sammartino, OL, Dartmouth

193. Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky

194. Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU

195. Evan Weaver, LB, California

196. Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU

197. Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State

198. Benito Jones, DL, Ole Miss

199. Ron'Dell Carter, EDGE, James Madison

200. Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

Both Rhode Island receivers -- Parker and Coulter -- resides in this group. Parker gives you better route running and high-point flash. Coulter is faster down the field. Kelley from UCLA is one of the best all-around runners in the class, I just see him going down on first contact a little too often.

Dillon is a cannon ball -- as in he's compact and runs like he was shot out of a cannon -- and has just enough athleticism to make one defender miss on a given run. Plus, he is completely unfazed by most tackle attempts. Cephus from Wisconsin plays faster than his 4.73 time in Indianapolis and is so feisty at the catch point. Two edge rushers in this group -- Coughlin from Minnesota and Willekes from Michigan State -- aren't stellar athletes for the position but know how to use their pass-rushing moves to beat offensive tackles and play with high energy.

201. Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon

202. Kevin Dotson, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette

203. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

204. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

205. J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona

206. Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

207. John Penisini, DL, Utah

208. Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

209. Brian Cole, S, Mississippi State

210. Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State

211. Robert Landers, DL, Penn State

212. Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan

213. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

214. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

215. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

216. Darius Anderson, RB, TCU

217. Jason Strowbridge, EDGE, North Carolina

218. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

219. Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

220. Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss

221. Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulane

222. Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

223. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

224. Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple

225. Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

226. Chauncey Rivers, EDGE, Mississippi State

227. Reggie Corbin, RB, Illinois

228. Kalija Lipscomb WR Vanderbilt

229. Cam Brown, LB, Penn State

230. Larrell Murchison, DL, North Carolina State

231. Michael Onwenu, OL, Michigan

232. Sewo Olonilua, RB, TCU

233. Dante Olson, LB, Montana

234. James Lynch, DL, Baylor

235. Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska

236. Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

237. Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU

238. JaMychal Hasty, RB, Baylor

239. Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina

240. Carlos Davis, DL, Nebraska

241. Parnell Motley, CB, Oklahoma

242. Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

243. LeVante Bellamy, RB, WMU

244. Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

245. Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska

246. Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon

247. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU

248. Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State

249. Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington

250. Giovanni Ricci, TE, Western Michigan



Williams from Michigan State and Penisini from Utah are two tremendous run defenders who'll probably be available on Day 3 and are true battlers in the trenches.

There's a good chance Landers from Ohio State won't get drafted. He was a part-time player his entire career at Ohio State. But he pops on film as a quick, penetrating defensive tackle with good hands. Get him on your team. Lipscomb from Vanderbilt will have problems getting open and doesn't have good long speed. He's slippery after the catch though. I like that for a late-round receiver.

Leake from Maryland ran away from everybody often, but somehow ran slowly at the combine. Bellamy from Western Michigan truly is a burner yet possesses a smaller frame. Onwenu from Michigan is an intriguing guard prospect because he's NFL strong right now and is good in the run game.

Motley from Oklahoma flat-out produces despite being a small, low-level athlete. I think he's worth taking a flier on in the seventh round. Ricci from Western Michigan, the final prospect in my Top 250, has receiver-like qualities underneath and at the intermediate level.