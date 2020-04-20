2020 NFL Draft Final Top 250 Big Board: Complete prospect rankings with 21 wide receivers making the top 100
The receiver class is loaded, the offensive tackle group is top-heavy, and there are plenty of quality defensive backs
My final big board for the 2020 NFL Draft is here and it combined months of film study, background studies, and combining the 2020 NFL Combine to determine these rankings. Below, we will break down my complete big board through 250 prospects expected to be selected in the draft. There are no major surprises this year at the top spot at any position. Well, maybe Harrison Bryant from Florida Atlantic as my top tight end? Joe Burrow's my No. 1 overall prospect.
Before I get to the rankings, I must note I have a "position addition" included in my grading system that's factored in after I get a "raw grade" for each prospect based on positional value. Quarterbacks, of course, get the biggest boost. Then edge rushers and offensive tackles, and so on. Running backs receive zero position addition. Incorporating that concept seemed logical to me when constructing a Big Board that wasn't team-specific.
Next to each prospect's position is a number. For reference convenience, that number represents their ranking at their respective position.
1. Joe Burrow, QB1, LSU
2. Chase Young, EDGE1, Ohio St.
3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB2, Alabama
4. Jeffrey Okudah, CB1, Ohio State
5. Tristan Wirfs, OT1, Iowa
6. CeeDee Lamb, WR1, Oklahoma
7. Isaiah Simmons, LB1, Clemson
8. Jerry Jeudy, WR2, Alabama
9. Justin Herbert, QB3, Oregon
10. Javon Kinlaw, DL1, South Carolina
Burrow and Young are no-brainers. Tagovailoa's raw grade was actually the sixth-highest in the class, but his position addition bumps him to No. 3. This could be the lowest you'll see Isaiah Simmons. For as much as I watched his film with my jaw on my desk, I did notice his twitch doesn't align with the rest of his freakish athleticism. In short, Lamb got the top receiver spot because of more dynamic yards-after-the-catch ability and better contested-catch skill than Jeudy. Herbert has his flaws -- at times, his accuracy and reading complex coverages -- but he also can be tremendous on difficult throws that require elite arm talent, and I like his athleticism and experience. Kinlaw is my top defensive lineman for many reasons, and he's ahead of Derrick Brown because of his pass-rushing prowess.
11. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE2, LSU
12. Andrew Thomas, OT2, Georgia
13. Tee Higgins, WR3, Clemson
14. Henry Ruggs III, WR4, Alabama
15. Jedrick Wills, OT3, Alabama
16. Curtis Weaver, EDGE3, Boise State
17. Josh Jones, OT4, Houston
18. Mekhi Becton, OT5, Louisville
19. Xavier McKinney, S1, Alabama
20. Derrick Brown, DL2, Auburn
21. Jalen Reagor, WR5, TCU
22. Kristian Fulton, CB2, LSU
23. Jordan Love, QB4, Utah State
24. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE4, Penn State
25. Jeremy Chinn, S2, Southern Illinois
My comparison for Chaisson is Aldon Smith, a smaller version. He has every tool to be a ferocious pass rusher for many years in the NFL. Higgins has the best ball skills I've scouted since Mike Evans in 2014 and is sneaky good after the catch. Weaver checks all the boxes for me, and I actually like that he's 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds. His frame keeps him low to the ground which helps him win the leverage battle, and he has stellar bend/dip capabilities around the corner. Good arsenal of pass-rushing moves too. Reagor has his best football in front of him. Crazy explosive. Fulton might be the cleanest prospect in my first round, he's just a hair on the small side. The more I watched Love, the more I liked him, but he's either going to boom Patrick Mahomes style or bust in the NFL. Chinn is an absolute monster, He's large, super fast, extraordinarily explosive and changes directions in a flash. I see a future All-Pro in his game.
26. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE5, Iowa
27. Neville Gallimore, DL3, Oklahoma
28. Bryan Edwards, WR6, South Carolina
29. Kyle Dugger, S3, Lenoir-Rhyne
30. C.J. Henderson, CB3, Florida
31. Zack Baun, EDGE6, Wisconsin
32. Grant Delpit, S4, LSU
33. Noah Igbinoghene, CB4, Auburn
34. Antoine Winfield Jr., S5, Minnesota
35. Terrell Burgess, S6, Utah
36. Jonathan Taylor, RB1, Wisconsin
37. K'Von Wallace, S6, Clemson
38. Laviska Shenault, WR7, Colorado
39. Josh Uche, EDGE7, Michigan
40. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE8, Florida
41. Denzel Mims, WR8, Baylor
42. Tyler Johnson, WR9, Minnesota
43. Cam Akers, RB2, Florida State
44. Ross Blacklock, DL4, TCU
45. Ashtyn Davis, S7, California
46. Julian Blackmon, S8, Utah
47. Isaiah Hodgins, WR10, Oregon State
48. Netane Muti, iOL1, Fresno State
49. Jeff Gladney, CB5, TCU
50. A.J. Terrell, CB6, Clemson
Edwards is there at No. 28 simply due to his on-field play. His foot and knee injuries weren't factored in here. If healthy, I think he can be Michael Thomas-like. Seriously. Dugger gives you very much of what you get with Chinn, he's just a little smaller, slightly stiffer, and a few years older. Henderson can cover in man with the best of them, I just have an issue with his awareness to find the football as it's arriving. Igbinoghene is probably going in Round 1, and I'd have no issue with that. The guy has played corner for two years and stuck like glue to a variety of SEC receivers thanks to physicality at the line, oily hips, flexible ankles, and electric athleticism.
Winfield is a linebacker with free safety range and a smaller frame. Burgess is one of my favorite players in the entire class because he has phenomenal coverage instincts, and has the suddenness to calmly run with slot receivers anywhere on the field then make a play on the football. He and Wallace are very similar, valuable prospects in today's NFL. Between them is Taylor, my far and away top running back. I really don't think he's that less of a prospect than Saquon Barkley. Uche's probably the most versatile defensive front seven player in the class. One play he looks like a rangy off-ball linebacker making a tackle on a pitch play, the next he's exploding off the line and converting speed-to-power around the corner as an edge rusher.
Mims aced the pre-draft process, and is bound for the first round. Good for him. He's a field-stretcher with flashes of awesome rebounding ability. I don't know how reliable his hands are, and think he's more of a straight-line athlete than his outstanding three-cone would indicate. Akers can be a feature back as a rookie -- don't let the subpar stats at Florida State fool you -- the guy is naturally elusive, has stellar contact balance, and can hit home runs.
51. Jaylon Johnson, CB7, Utah
52. Gabriel Davis, WR11, UCF
53. Troy Dye, LB2, Oregon
54. Julian Okwara, EDGE9, Notre Dame
55. Jacob Eason, QB5, Washington
56. Trevon Diggs, CB8, Alabama
57. Jordan Elliott, DL5, Missouri
58. Willie Gay Jr., LB3, Miss State
59. Ezra Cleveland, OT6, Boise State
60. Jonah Jackson, iOL2, Ohio State
61. Patrick Queen, LB4, LSU
62. K.J. Hamler, WR12, Penn State
63. Brandon Aiyuk, WR13, Arizona State
64. Justin Jefferson, WR14, LSU
65. Matt Peart, OT7, UConn
66. Damon Arnette, CB9, Ohio State
67. Michael Ojemudia, CB10, Iowa
68. Isaiah Wilson, OT8, UGA
69. Chase Claypool, WR15, Notre Dame
70. John Hightower, WR16, Boise State
71. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB5, Appalachian State
72. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR17, Liberty
73. Matt Hennessy, iOL3, Temple
74. Ben Bartch, OT9, St. John's (MN)
75. Bryce Hall, CB11, Virginia
76. Michael Pittman Jr., WR18, USC
77. Anthony McFarland Jr., RB3, Maryland
78. Marlon Davidson, DL6, Auburn
79. Josiah Scott, CB12, Michigan State
80. Joe Reed, WR19, Virginia
81. Amik Robertson, CB13, La Tech
82. Cesar Ruiz, iOL4, Michigan
83. Damien Lewis, iOL5, LSU
84. Kenneth Murray, LB6, Oklahoma
85. James Proche, WR20, SMU
86. Javaris Davis, CB14, Auburn
87. Davion Taylor, LB7, Colorado
88. Darnay Holmes, CB15, UCLA
89. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB4, LSU
90. Harrison Bryant, TE1, Florida Atlantic
91. Brycen Hopkins, TE2, Purdue
92. Dane Jackson, CB16 Pittsburgh
93. Jaylinn Hawkins, S9, California
94. Darrell Taylor, EDGE10, Tennessee
95. Solomon Kindley, iOL6, Georgia
96. John Reid, CB17, Penn State
97. Darnell Mooney, WR21, Tulane
98. Stantley Thomas-Oliver, CB18, Florida International
99. Essang Bassey, CB19, Wake Forest
100. Geno Stone, S10, Iowa
You'll notice a plethora of cornerbacks in this range. To me, this is the biggest sweet spot for cornerback value in this class. Johnson can be a No. 1 outside corner soon, he just needs to reel back his aggressiveness and overly grabby nature. Arnette is a mirroring master and routinely gets his hands on the football. Ojemudia is a tall, long, athletic, savvy zone corner, as is Hall from Virginia.
Scott from Michigan State is the best run-defending corner in the class, with serious recovery speed, and lightning bolts for feet. Robertson is a tiny, ultra-confident, in-your-face slot corner who plays significantly bigger than his frame.
Davis from Auburn and Holmes from UCLA have all the talent in the world, they just need to get their head around quicker and find the football more frequently. Jackson from Pittsburgh is like Robertson in that he's not big, but he's routinely in the hip pocket of the man he's covering and plays like a madman through the catch point.
Reid has the athletic traits to play man but can get bodied by bigger receivers, Thomas-Oliver is a former receiver turned explosive playmaker best-suited for zone until he learns the nuances of playing press man. Bassey was productive for years at Wake Forest but needs to be in a zone-based scheme to tap into his game-changing ball skills.
Also, my No. 2 and No. 3 linebackers -- Dye and Gay -- reside in this group. They're both ridiculously good coverage linebackers. Dye is awesome in coverage thanks to football IQ, solid athleticism, and length. Gay is just a missile. Queen from LSU is right there too. He's quicker than he is fast and only had one year of high-level production. Love how he takes on blocks despite his small size.
Harrison Bryant, my No. 1 tight end, is an enigma of sorts to me because he looks outstandingly athletic on the field but tested poorly. Really, he runs his routes like a tall, sleek wide receiver, is creative after the catch and a load to bring to the turf and shines in contested catch situations.
A few other favorites in this collection -- Taylor from Colorado -- the consensus says "raw linebacker." I didn't see that. He destroys blockers, has sub-4.50 speed and more than held his own flexed out as a cornerback in college. Big fan. Hennessy from Temple is a crazy athlete with freaky balance. He just needs to get stronger, then he can be one of the best young centers in the NFL. Reed from Virginia, is eerily similar to Deebo Samuel. Almost identical combines. Super-dangerous after the catch.
Lastly, Hightower from Boise State is a gazelle. He will take the lid off the defense with his long speed.
101. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
102. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame
103. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska
104. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
105. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
106. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
107. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
108. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
109. Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin
110. Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah
111. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah
112. Zack Moss, RB, Utah
113. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
114. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan
115. Austin Jackson, OT, USC
116. Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah
117. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
118. Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU
119. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
120. Nick Harris, OL, Washington
121. Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State
122. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
123. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
124. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
125. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
126. Nevelle Clarke, CB, Central Florida
127. McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas
128. Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette
129. Casey Toohill, EDGE, Stanford
130. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame
131. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
132. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
133. Myles Bryant, CB, Washington
134. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
135. Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
136. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia
137. Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi
138. Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State
139. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
140. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
141. Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas
142. Reid Harrison-Ducros, CB, Duquesne
143. Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
144. Antoine Brooks, S, Maryland
145. Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee
146. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
147. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
148. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
149. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
150. Josh Love, QB, San Jose State
I don't hate Dobbins, his lower-than-consensus ranking is mainly due to the position he plays, and that I don't feel like he's incredibly elusive or a true big-play threat. Jennings from Tennessee isn't going to separate often. That's a bummer. But, he's unreal after the catch at 6-3 and 215 pounds. Defenders bounce off him, and he's deceptive with his vision and cutting ability.
Madubuike is a strong, versatile, hand-use machine. He'd be higher on my board had he played a little faster through the line of scrimmage into the quarterback. Wilson from Wyoming is a super coverage linebacker who seemingly is a step ahead of a quarterback as he's moving through his progressions, and he has good athletic traits. Agim from Arkansas is the pass-rushing sleeper along the defensive line because of his rapid first step and heavy, active hands.
Two of my favorite sleeper edge rushers -- mostly due to their athletic springiness -- Toohill from Stanford and Tuszka from North Dakota State are in this group. Toohill provides more twitch, bend, and dip around the edge. Tuszka has more concrete pass-rushing plans.
And then there's Swift from Georgia. I've noticed that you either absolutely love him or really don't see it. I'm in the latter group. He's comfortable as a receiver. Is he awesome juking laterally and bouncing through tackles? To me? No.
Hurts has a ways to go as a passer, but the arrow is pointing up. He's improved in that area in all four of his seasons in college, and spending a year producing at a high level in Oklahoma's Air Raid system prepared him well for the NFL.
151. Rodney Clemons, S, SMU
152. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
153. Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island
154. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
155. Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon
156. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
157. Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
158. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
159. Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama
160. Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse
161. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State
162. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
163. Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State
164. Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan
165. A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College
166. Carter Coughlin, EDGE, Minnesota
167. Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina
168. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
169. Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
170. Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn
171. Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State
172. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida
173. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
174. Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State
175. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida
176. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
177. Luq Barcoo, CB, San Diego State
178. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State
179. John Simpson, OL, Clemson
180. Antonio Gibson, RB, Memphis
181. L'Jarius Sneed, S, Louisiana Tech
182. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
183. Bravvion Roy, DL, Baylor
184. Trey Adams, OT, Washington
185. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
186. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte
187. Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri
188. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
189. DJ Williams, CB, Utah State
190. Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas
191. Qaadir Sheppard, EDGE, Ole Miss
192. Zach Sammartino, OL, Dartmouth
193. Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky
194. Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU
195. Evan Weaver, LB, California
196. Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
197. Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
198. Benito Jones, DL, Ole Miss
199. Ron'Dell Carter, EDGE, James Madison
200. Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)
Both Rhode Island receivers -- Parker and Coulter -- resides in this group. Parker gives you better route running and high-point flash. Coulter is faster down the field. Kelley from UCLA is one of the best all-around runners in the class, I just see him going down on first contact a little too often.
Dillon is a cannon ball -- as in he's compact and runs like he was shot out of a cannon -- and has just enough athleticism to make one defender miss on a given run. Plus, he is completely unfazed by most tackle attempts. Cephus from Wisconsin plays faster than his 4.73 time in Indianapolis and is so feisty at the catch point. Two edge rushers in this group -- Coughlin from Minnesota and Willekes from Michigan State -- aren't stellar athletes for the position but know how to use their pass-rushing moves to beat offensive tackles and play with high energy.
201. Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon
202. Kevin Dotson, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette
203. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern
204. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
205. J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona
206. Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State
207. John Penisini, DL, Utah
208. Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)
209. Brian Cole, S, Mississippi State
210. Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State
211. Robert Landers, DL, Penn State
212. Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan
213. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
214. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
215. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State
216. Darius Anderson, RB, TCU
217. Jason Strowbridge, EDGE, North Carolina
218. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
219. Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest
220. Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss
221. Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulane
222. Leki Fotu, DL, Utah
223. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon
224. Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple
225. Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
226. Chauncey Rivers, EDGE, Mississippi State
227. Reggie Corbin, RB, Illinois
228. Kalija Lipscomb WR Vanderbilt
229. Cam Brown, LB, Penn State
230. Larrell Murchison, DL, North Carolina State
231. Michael Onwenu, OL, Michigan
232. Sewo Olonilua, RB, TCU
233. Dante Olson, LB, Montana
234. James Lynch, DL, Baylor
235. Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska
236. Javon Leake, RB, Maryland
237. Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU
238. JaMychal Hasty, RB, Baylor
239. Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina
240. Carlos Davis, DL, Nebraska
241. Parnell Motley, CB, Oklahoma
242. Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette
243. LeVante Bellamy, RB, WMU
244. Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
245. Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska
246. Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon
247. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
248. Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State
249. Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington
250. Giovanni Ricci, TE, Western Michigan
Williams from Michigan State and Penisini from Utah are two tremendous run defenders who'll probably be available on Day 3 and are true battlers in the trenches.
There's a good chance Landers from Ohio State won't get drafted. He was a part-time player his entire career at Ohio State. But he pops on film as a quick, penetrating defensive tackle with good hands. Get him on your team. Lipscomb from Vanderbilt will have problems getting open and doesn't have good long speed. He's slippery after the catch though. I like that for a late-round receiver.
Leake from Maryland ran away from everybody often, but somehow ran slowly at the combine. Bellamy from Western Michigan truly is a burner yet possesses a smaller frame. Onwenu from Michigan is an intriguing guard prospect because he's NFL strong right now and is good in the run game.
Motley from Oklahoma flat-out produces despite being a small, low-level athlete. I think he's worth taking a flier on in the seventh round. Ricci from Western Michigan, the final prospect in my Top 250, has receiver-like qualities underneath and at the intermediate level.
