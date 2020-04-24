2020 NFL Draft: Giants pick Xavier McKinney, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Giants selected Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on McKinney, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

36. New York Giants: A

Chris Trapasso: McKinney does it all at safety. Active, reliable tackler. Range and ball skills in coverage. QB of the defense. Big boost for Giants defense.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: John Johnson

Best trait: Playmaker

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Alabama 6-0 3/8 201 8 5/8 30 7/8 75 4/8

Strengths

Can line up at deep safety, in the slot, at LB

A weapon as a blitzer

Solid tackler

Weaknesses

Not as athletic as top-flight defensive backs

Can improve in coverage, especially on underneath routes