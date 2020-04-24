2020 NFL Draft: Giants pick Xavier McKinney, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Alabama safety after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Giants selected Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on McKinney, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

Get live coverage on every pick, plus instant grades and analysis from our NFL experts. Follow our Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker now!

36. New York Giants: A

Chris Trapasso: McKinney does it all at safety. Active, reliable tackler. Range and ball skills in coverage. QB of the defense. Big boost for Giants defense.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: John Johnson
Best trait: Playmaker

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Alabama6-0 3/8 2018 5/8 30 7/8 75 4/8

 Strengths  

  • Can line up at deep safety, in the slot, at LB
  • A weapon as a blitzer
  • Solid tackler

Weaknesses 

  • Not as athletic as top-flight defensive backs
  • Can improve in coverage, especially on underneath routes
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.631936 122n/an/a

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW