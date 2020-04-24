2020 NFL Draft: Giants pick Xavier McKinney, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Alabama safety after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Giants selected Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on McKinney, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
36. New York Giants: A
Chris Trapasso: McKinney does it all at safety. Active, reliable tackler. Range and ball skills in coverage. QB of the defense. Big boost for Giants defense.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: John Johnson
Best trait: Playmaker
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Alabama
Strengths
- Can line up at deep safety, in the slot, at LB
- A weapon as a blitzer
- Solid tackler
Weaknesses
- Not as athletic as top-flight defensive backs
- Can improve in coverage, especially on underneath routes
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.63
