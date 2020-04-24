2020 NFL Draft grades: 49ers get a 'B-' after trading down and selecting Javon Kinlaw at No. 14 overall

The [49ers selected South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft after trading down from No. 13 with the Buccaneers. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Kinlaw, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

14. San Francisco 49ers: B-

Pete Prisco: It's not that I don't like Kinlaw. He has the potential to be a dominant player like Chris Jones of the Chiefs. But is he a better player than DeForest Buckner who they traded for to get the Colts pick? They essentially replaced Buckner with Kinlaw.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: So let's review -- the 49ers trade defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Colts for their first-round pick, then use the pick on defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. It's almost a wash because Kinlaw is a disruptive defensive tackle, but the Niners will save a bunch of salary cap space in the move since they're not the ones paying Buckner. And of course, it keeps the 49ers defensive front as stout as ever because Kinlaw's a real crusher of a lineman. I wouldn't be so pumped about drafting him in IDP leagues, but I do think he keeps the 49ers stand tall as a top-five DST.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Cam Heyward

Best trait: Best pass-rushing DT

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan So. Carolina 6-5 1/8 324 10 4/8 34 7/8 83 6/8

Strengths

Elite pass rusher despite size

Has strength to overpower blockers and collapse pocket

Has size/athleticism to play anywhere along D-line

Weaknesses

Needs to add more pass-rush moves

Can sometimes get to upright in pass rush

Needs to be better with hand usage/placement