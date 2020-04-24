2020 NFL Draft grades: 49ers get a 'B-' after trading down and selecting Javon Kinlaw at No. 14 overall
Here's what you need to know about the South Carolina defensive lineman after his selection in the NFL Draft
The [49ers selected South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft after trading down from No. 13 with the Buccaneers. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Kinlaw, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
14. San Francisco 49ers: B-
Pete Prisco: It's not that I don't like Kinlaw. He has the potential to be a dominant player like Chris Jones of the Chiefs. But is he a better player than DeForest Buckner who they traded for to get the Colts pick? They essentially replaced Buckner with Kinlaw.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: So let's review -- the 49ers trade defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Colts for their first-round pick, then use the pick on defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. It's almost a wash because Kinlaw is a disruptive defensive tackle, but the Niners will save a bunch of salary cap space in the move since they're not the ones paying Buckner. And of course, it keeps the 49ers defensive front as stout as ever because Kinlaw's a real crusher of a lineman. I wouldn't be so pumped about drafting him in IDP leagues, but I do think he keeps the 49ers stand tall as a top-five DST.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Cam Heyward
Best trait: Best pass-rushing DT
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|So. Carolina
Strengths
- Elite pass rusher despite size
- Has strength to overpower blockers and collapse pocket
- Has size/athleticism to play anywhere along D-line
Weaknesses
- Needs to add more pass-rush moves
- Can sometimes get to upright in pass rush
- Needs to be better with hand usage/placement
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|n/a
