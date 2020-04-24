2020 NFL Draft grades: Bengals earn an 'A' for taking Joe Burrow with No. 1 overall pick

The Bengals selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Burrow, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: A

Pete Prisco: He will be a star. This kid has all the tools to be a big-time NFL quarterback. The Bengals will be winners soon.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Fantasy managers should be elated with Burrow's arrival in Cincinnati. I can't think of a better quarterback prospect I've seen since Andrew Luck in 2012. Burrow is poised, strong-armed, accurate and fearless. He should be impactful as a rookie the same way Luck was in Indy back in the day. The difference is that Burrow is on a team with really good receiving talent, an improving offensive line (last year's first-round pick Jonah Williams will be back) and an aging defense. It wouldn't be surprising to see Burrow forced to throw plenty as a rookie. Could he match Luck's 4,300 yards and 23 touchdowns from his first year? He may exceed it. Burrow should be a late-round pick in every 2020 Fantasy draft as a speculative bench player, but he also merits a top-70 pick in dynasty/keeper formats and a back half of Round 1 selection in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Andrew Luck

Best trait: Processing abilities/smarts

QB skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan LSU 6-3 4/8 221 9 30 7/8 74

Strengths

Football IQ is second to none

Keeps eyes downfield in face of rush, goes through progressions

Incredibly accurate to every level

Consistently fits ball in small windows

Weaknesses

Only has average arm strength

Average size for NFL QB

Just one year of production