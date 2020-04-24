2020 NFL Draft grades: Bengals earn an 'A' for taking Joe Burrow with No. 1 overall pick
Here's what you need to know about the LSU quarterback after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Bengals selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Burrow, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
1. Cincinnati Bengals: A
Pete Prisco: He will be a star. This kid has all the tools to be a big-time NFL quarterback. The Bengals will be winners soon.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Fantasy managers should be elated with Burrow's arrival in Cincinnati. I can't think of a better quarterback prospect I've seen since Andrew Luck in 2012. Burrow is poised, strong-armed, accurate and fearless. He should be impactful as a rookie the same way Luck was in Indy back in the day. The difference is that Burrow is on a team with really good receiving talent, an improving offensive line (last year's first-round pick Jonah Williams will be back) and an aging defense. It wouldn't be surprising to see Burrow forced to throw plenty as a rookie. Could he match Luck's 4,300 yards and 23 touchdowns from his first year? He may exceed it. Burrow should be a late-round pick in every 2020 Fantasy draft as a speculative bench player, but he also merits a top-70 pick in dynasty/keeper formats and a back half of Round 1 selection in rookie-only drafts.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Andrew Luck
Best trait: Processing abilities/smarts
QB skills breakdown: Where he ranks
Strengths
- Football IQ is second to none
- Keeps eyes downfield in face of rush, goes through progressions
- Incredibly accurate to every level
- Consistently fits ball in small windows
Weaknesses
- Only has average arm strength
- Average size for NFL QB
- Just one year of production
