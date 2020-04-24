2020 NFL Draft grades: Broncos get a 'B' for selecting Jerry Jeudy at No. 15 overall

The Broncos selected Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Jeudy, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

15. Denver Broncos: B

Pete Prisco: I like Jeudy a lot. He's the best route runner in this draft. One concern I have with him is he's really thin. Will he be able to hold up to press coverage?

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: I get why the Broncos took Jerry Jeudy. They, like the Raiders, would like to stretch defenses and open things up for everyone. Jeudy can do that, but he's also a complete receiver who has a veteran's toolbox when it comes to running routes and ditching defensive coverage. In time, I would expect him to become the Broncos' top receiver, but I wouldn't expect it as soon as Week 1 of the season. I'd take him in Round 8 in seasonal formats, both PPR and Non. I'd bump him up a round in dynasty/keeper startups, but I'd put him in the mix as a top-three pick in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Odell Beckham

Best trait: Route-running ability

WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Alabama 6-1 193 9 4/8 32 1/8 76

Strengths

Best route-runner in this draft class

Sneaky speed to win on deep routes

Almost impossible to bring down in the open field

Weaknesses

Has great hands but struggled with concentration drops last season

Production dropped from 2018 to 2019

Didn't face much press coverage at Alabama

