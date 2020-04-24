2020 NFL Draft grades: Browns get a 'B' for selecting Jedrick Wills at No. 10 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Alabama tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Browns selected Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Wills, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
10. Cleveland Browns: B
Pete Prisco: There's better upside from the other two tackles available. This kid is clearly a right tackle, but has the body of a guard. I think there will be a transition for him moving over to the left side if indeed that's where they play him.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: I love the pick from the Browns. Jedrick Wills is a tremendous talent, but he did it as a right tackle. Will it be him or will it be new Browns tackle Jack Conklin? Forget about that for now -- it's clear the Browns value improving their offensive line based on what they've done this offseason. It fuels speculation about how run-oriented they'll be in 2020. I like the move to stabilize Nick Chubb's value in Fantasy, and it should go a long way in keeping Baker Mayfield upright.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Trent Williams
Best trait: Physically dominant
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Alabama
Strengths
- Dominant run blocker
- Insanely athletic for size
- Plays with an edge
Weaknesses
- Needs to improve as a pass blocker
- Can get beat on inside move in pass pro
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|5.05
