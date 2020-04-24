2020 NFL Draft grades: Buccaneers get a 'B' for trading up to select Tristan Wirfs at No. 13 overall

The Buccaneers selected Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft after trading No. 14 and 117 to the 49ers for the pick. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Wirfs, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B

Pete Prisco: I think it's a solid pick. I don't think there's much difference between the top four tackles. I had Thomas as my top tackle, but not by much.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: You gotta love Tristan Wirfs going to the Buccaneers. Maybe he starts at right tackle, maybe he plays inside, but no matter what he helps protect Tom Brady. That's what matters most in Tampa Bay. Sure, Wirfs will also help the run game for the Bucs, but we're expecting them to add a running back to help (if not replace) Ronald Jones. Good pick for the Bucs as it helps stabilize all of their Fantasy players.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Lane Johnson

Best trait: Elite athleticism

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Iowa 6-4 7/8 320 10 2/8 34 80 2/8

Strengths

Rare athletic ability for someone that size

Can play both RT and LT

Wrestling background shows up on tape

Can manhandle D-linemen

Weaknesses

Sometimes struggles with speed rushers around the edge

Sometimes plays off-balance

Some NFL teams might prefer him at guard

