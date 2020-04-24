2020 NFL Draft grades: Cardinals get a 'B-' for selecting Isaiah Simmons at No. 8 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Clemson defender after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Cardinals selected Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Simmons, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
8. Arizona Cardinals: B-
Pete Prisco: I'm not in love with this kid as a player. The range is phenomenal, but where does he play? Is he a safety? Is he a linebacker? Is he a hybrid? This kid to me is a safety. I don't think he's physical enough to play near the line of scrimmage.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Isaiah Simmons going to the Cardinals feels like a surprise choice, but it shouldn't be. He's a terrific jack-of-all-trades defender who can cover anyone on the field. We might see him get listed as a safety -- if that's the case then his Fantasy value would get a bit of a boost since he will line up everywhere and pick up a ton of stats while listed as a DB. If he's listed as a linebacker, then his value wouldn't be quite as good. But expect potentially 90 total tackles per year from him with turnovers aplenty. Rookie-only IDP drafters might choose Simmons as one of the three or four best choices out there, putting him in the conversation of a late second-round choice in those formats. His arrival is a key part of the Cardinals DST, but not one that pushes the unit into draftable territory.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Derwin James
Best trait: Versatility
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Clemson
Strengths
- Can line up at LB, slot corner, EDGE rusher and both safety positions
- Elite athleticism allows him to easily match up vs. TEs/RBs and even slot WRs
- Has sideline-to-sideline speed
Weaknesses
- Better as a LB than S
- Doesn't always wrap up as a tackler
- Doesn't take on blocks
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.39
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Lions draft Okudah: Why he's perfect fit
It was a relatively easy pick after the Lions couldn't trade back, and stylistically, Okudah...
-
Draft grades: Panthers select Brown
Here's what you need to know about the Auburn defensive lineman after his selection in the...
-
Burrow gives Cincy a franchise QB
For the first time in a decade, the Bengals have a bona fide top-tier signal-caller
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Chargers take Herbert
Here's what you need to know about the Oregon quarterback after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Dolphins land Tagovailoa
Here's what you need to know about the Alabama quarterback after his selection in the NFL Draft