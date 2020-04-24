2020 NFL Draft grades: Chargers get a 'B' after trading up to take Kenneth Murray at No. 23 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Oklahoma linebacker after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Chargers selected Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Murray, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
23. Los Angeles Chargers: B
Pete Prisco: They gave up a bunch to go get him, but he's a big-time playmaker.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: The Chargers have had problems at middle linebacker for so long. Kenneth Murray's selection makes a ton of sense. He's a no-nonsense run-stuffer who makes an already good defense even better. I would say this helps solidify the Chargers DST as a top-10 option. Murray also is the top rookie IDP so far in Round 1 -- I'd look his way with a mid-round pick in typical IDP league redrafts and with a Round 2 choice in rookie-only formats.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Rashaan Evans
Best trait: Playmaker
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Oklahoma
Strengths
- Sideline-to-sideline speed and a tackling machine
- One of the best athletes on the field
- Explosive to the ball
Weaknesses
- Not much experience as pass defender
- Sometimes out of control
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.52
