2020 NFL Draft grades: Chargers get a 'B' for selecting Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Oregon quarterback after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Chargers selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Herbert, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
6. Los Angeles Chargers: B
Pete Prisco: This kid has all the tools. Give him a little time and he can develop into a big-time quarterback. There's a lot to work with there. Yeah, he's got some mechanical issues but he can get those fixed.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Justin Herbert lands in the best possible spot with the Chargers. Think of their offensive weapons and how they helped Philip Rivers put up numbers for years. He'll inherit that position -- eventually. I suspect Herbert will begin the year on the bench behind Tyrod Taylor and spend time fine-tuning his game and mastering the Chargers offense. But once he's on the field, look for him to be a good distributor who can add some rushing numbers to his tally. It's a new element for the Chargers offense since Philip Rivers was basically stationary for years. Because Herbert doesn't figure to be a Week 1 impact quarterback, he won't get drafted in typical 2020 Fantasy leagues. But he will get taken past pick No. 100 overall in dynasty/keeper start-ups and in late Round 2 or very early Round 3 in rookie-only drafts.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Ryan Tannehill
Best trait: Cannon for a right arm
QB skills breakdown: Where he ranks
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Oregon
Strengths
- At 6-6, prototypical height for NFL QB
- Has best arm in draft, can make every throw
- Has athleticism to be a dual threat QB
Weaknesses
- Way too inconsistent despite starting four years
- Struggles with touch on intermediate throws
- Didn't always play big in big games
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.68
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Draft grades: Jaguars take Henderson
Here's what you need to know about the Florida cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Cardinals select Simmons
Here's what you need to know about the Clemson defender after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Lions draft Okudah: Why he's perfect fit
It was a relatively easy pick after the Lions couldn't trade back, and stylistically, Okudah...
-
Draft grades: Panthers select Brown
Here's what you need to know about the Auburn defensive lineman after his selection in the...
-
Burrow gives Cincy a franchise QB
For the first time in a decade, the Bengals have a bona fide top-tier signal-caller
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft