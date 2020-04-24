2020 NFL Draft grades: Chargers get a 'B' for selecting Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall

The Chargers selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Herbert, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: B

Pete Prisco: This kid has all the tools. Give him a little time and he can develop into a big-time quarterback. There's a lot to work with there. Yeah, he's got some mechanical issues but he can get those fixed.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Justin Herbert lands in the best possible spot with the Chargers. Think of their offensive weapons and how they helped Philip Rivers put up numbers for years. He'll inherit that position -- eventually. I suspect Herbert will begin the year on the bench behind Tyrod Taylor and spend time fine-tuning his game and mastering the Chargers offense. But once he's on the field, look for him to be a good distributor who can add some rushing numbers to his tally. It's a new element for the Chargers offense since Philip Rivers was basically stationary for years. Because Herbert doesn't figure to be a Week 1 impact quarterback, he won't get drafted in typical 2020 Fantasy leagues. But he will get taken past pick No. 100 overall in dynasty/keeper start-ups and in late Round 2 or very early Round 3 in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Ryan Tannehill

Best trait: Cannon for a right arm

QB skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Oregon 6-6 2/8 236 10 32 7/8 78 7/8

Strengths

At 6-6, prototypical height for NFL QB

Has best arm in draft, can make every throw

Has athleticism to be a dual threat QB



Weaknesses

Way too inconsistent despite starting four years

Struggles with touch on intermediate throws

Didn't always play big in big games

