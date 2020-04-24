2020 NFL Draft grades: Chargers get a 'B' for selecting Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall

Here's what you need to know about the Oregon quarterback after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Chargers selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Herbert, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: B

Pete Prisco: This kid has all the tools. Give him a little time and he can develop into a big-time quarterback. There's a lot to work with there. Yeah, he's got some mechanical issues but he can get those fixed.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Justin Herbert lands in the best possible spot with the Chargers. Think of their offensive weapons and how they helped Philip Rivers put up numbers for years. He'll inherit that position -- eventually. I suspect Herbert will begin the year on the bench behind Tyrod Taylor and spend time fine-tuning his game and mastering the Chargers offense. But once he's on the field, look for him to be a good distributor who can add some rushing numbers to his tally. It's a new element for the Chargers offense since Philip Rivers was basically stationary for years. Because Herbert doesn't figure to be a Week 1 impact quarterback, he won't get drafted in typical 2020 Fantasy leagues. But he will get taken past pick No. 100 overall in dynasty/keeper start-ups and in late Round 2 or very early Round 3 in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Ryan Tannehill
Best trait: Cannon for a right arm
QB skills breakdown: Where he ranks   

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Oregon 6-6 2/8 236 10 32 7/8 78 7/8

 Strengths  

  • At 6-6, prototypical height for NFL QB
  • Has best arm in draft, can make every throw
  • Has athleticism to be a dual threat QB

Weaknesses 

  • Way too inconsistent despite starting four years
  • Struggles with touch on intermediate throws
  • Didn't always play big in big games
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.68 n/a 35.5 123 7.06 4.46

