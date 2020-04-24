2020 NFL Draft grades: Cowboys get a 'B+' for selecting CeeDee Lamb at No. 17 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Oklahoma wide receiver after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Cowboys selected Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Lamb, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
17. Dallas Cowboys: B+
Pete Prisco: This is a classic case of a team not expecting the player to be there. The didn't necessarily need a WR, but he was there. I think they would have picked a pass rusher here had Lamb not fallen to them. If you are true to your board and have a great grade on the guy, you have to take him.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Fantasy managers are probably cringing at the idea of CeeDee Lamb in Dallas. He's a powerful, physical, complete receiver with incredible route-running and yards-after-catch skills. He reminds me of DeAndre Hopkins. How he'll fit into the Cowboys offense remains to be seen -- the Cowboys have Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, so adding Lamb makes the Dallas offense completely nuts! It's going to push Dak Prescott into QB3 territory in Fantasy -- he might have 350 yards every week. Meanwhile, Cooper and Gallup's targets probably won't be so great. I'd take Lamb in Round 8 in seasonal Fantasy drafts, and I might change my mind and move him down once I see how the rest of the class shapes up. He'll remain a top-five pick in rookie-only drafts.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: DeAndre Hopkins
Best trait: YAC ability
WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Oklahoma
Strengths
- Pound for pound one of strongest WRs in draft class
- Makes contested/acrobatic catches look easy
- YAC monster
- Routinely breaks tackles for big gains
Weaknesses
- Didn't face press-man in college
- Doesn't have top-end speed
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.50
