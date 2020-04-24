2020 NFL Draft grades: Dolphins get a 'B' for selecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall

The Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Tagovailoa, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

5. Miami Dolphins: B

Pete Prisco: I understand why they picked him. The tape is good at times. There's also a lot of bad on that tape. He's not a big guy, he's a little brittle. To dismiss the medicals is ridiculous.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Props for the Dolphins for taking the chance on Tua Tagovailoa -- and not having to trade up to get him. Tagovailoa is a terrific talent with a strong arm and great mobility, but the injury concerns are very real. Not only is the hip a problem, but he's also had problems with a knee and both ankles. I hope the Dolphins spend some serious draft capital on their offensive line to protect him, because he's got a chance to really turn the Dolphins around. He probably shouldn't get drafted in seasonal leagues in 2020, but he should absolutely get picked with a mid-round pick in dynasty/keeper leagues and a top-16 pick in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Russell Wilson

Best trait: Ability to keep play alive

QB skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Alabama 6-0 217 9 7/8 30 4/8 75 2/8

Strengths

Legit dual-threat QB than can beat you with arm or legs

The best deep-ball passer in this draft class

Great anticipation on short/intermediate routes, can fit ball in tight windows

Weaknesses

Only has average arm strength

Below-average height

Injury history is a real concern