2020 NFL Draft grades: Dolphins get a 'B' for selecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Alabama quarterback after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Tagovailoa, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
5. Miami Dolphins: B
Pete Prisco: I understand why they picked him. The tape is good at times. There's also a lot of bad on that tape. He's not a big guy, he's a little brittle. To dismiss the medicals is ridiculous.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Props for the Dolphins for taking the chance on Tua Tagovailoa -- and not having to trade up to get him. Tagovailoa is a terrific talent with a strong arm and great mobility, but the injury concerns are very real. Not only is the hip a problem, but he's also had problems with a knee and both ankles. I hope the Dolphins spend some serious draft capital on their offensive line to protect him, because he's got a chance to really turn the Dolphins around. He probably shouldn't get drafted in seasonal leagues in 2020, but he should absolutely get picked with a mid-round pick in dynasty/keeper leagues and a top-16 pick in rookie-only drafts.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Russell Wilson
Best trait: Ability to keep play alive
QB skills breakdown: Where he ranks
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Alabama
Strengths
- Legit dual-threat QB than can beat you with arm or legs
- The best deep-ball passer in this draft class
- Great anticipation on short/intermediate routes, can fit ball in tight windows
Weaknesses
- Only has average arm strength
- Below-average height
- Injury history is a real concern
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Burrow gives Cincy a franchise QB
For the first time in a decade, the Bengals have a bona fide top-tier signal-caller
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Chargers take Herbert
Here's what you need to know about the Oregon quarterback after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Giants select Thomas
Here's what you need to know about the Georgia tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Lions select Okudah
Here's what you need to know about the Ohio State cornerback after his selection in the NFL...
-
Draft grades: Redskins pick Young
Here's what you need to know about the Ohio State edge rusher after his selection in the NFL...