2020 NFL Draft grades: Jaguars get a 'B+' for selecting C.J. Henderson at No. 9 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Florida cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Jaguars selected Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Henderson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: B+
Pete Prisco: Analysis to come.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Fantasy impact to come.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Marcus Peters
Best trait: Shutdown corner
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Florida
Strengths
- Has size and speed NFL teams look for in elite CBs
- Great mirroring technique
- Doesn't panic because he has recovery speed
Weaknesses
- Needs to improve tackling
- Played better in 2018 than 2019
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.39
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Draft grades: Browns select Wills
Here's what you need to know about the Alabama tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Cardinals select Simmons
Here's what you need to know about the Clemson defender after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Lions draft Okudah: Why he's perfect fit
It was a relatively easy pick after the Lions couldn't trade back, and stylistically, Okudah...
-
Draft grades: Panthers select Brown
Here's what you need to know about the Auburn defensive lineman after his selection in the...
-
Burrow gives Cincy a franchise QB
For the first time in a decade, the Bengals have a bona fide top-tier signal-caller
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft