2020 NFL Draft grades: Jaguars get a 'B+' for selecting C.J. Henderson at No. 9 overall

Here's what you need to know about the Florida cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Jaguars selected Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Henderson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: B+

Pete Prisco: Analysis to come.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Fantasy impact to come.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Marcus Peters
Best trait: Shutdown corner

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Florida 6-0 6/8 2049 31 5/8 75 7/8

 Strengths  

  • Has size and speed NFL teams look for in elite CBs
  • Great mirroring technique
  • Doesn't panic because he has recovery speed

Weaknesses 

  • Needs to improve tackling
  • Played better in 2018 than 2019
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.392037.5 127n/an/a

