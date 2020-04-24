2020 NFL Draft grades: Jaguars get a 'B+' for selecting CJ Henderson at No. 9 overall

The Jaguars selected Florida cornerback CJ Henderson with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Henderson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: B+

Pete Prisco: I love him because he can cover. There are so many guys in the NFL that I talked to leading up to the draft that thought he was better than Okudah.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: The Jaguars took C.J. Henderson to effectively replace Jalen Ramsey as a shut-down defensive back. It's a smart move -- the Jags are rebuilding and can give Henderson the platform to develop into a playmaker as soon as Week 1. He wasn't thrown at much in college, but until he establishes himself as a stellar cornerback in the pros, he's going to see a bunch of targets. There's a chance Henderson becomes a decent DB in Fantasy IDP league play, but Fantasy managers shouldn't bank on it with a top-30 draft choice in rookie-only drafts. Ballhawking is one thing, racking up tons of stats is another. Give him time. Speaking of time, there's no reason to spend any of it thinking about the Jaguars DST as a quality unit -- they still have some serious issues (such as who will play cornerback opposite Henderson). Don't draft them.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Marcus Peters

Best trait: Shutdown corner

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Florida 6-0 6/8 204 9 31 5/8 75 7/8

Strengths

Has size and speed NFL teams look for in elite CBs

Great mirroring technique

Doesn't panic because he has recovery speed

Weaknesses

Needs to improve tackling

Played better in 2018 than 2019