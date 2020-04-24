2020 NFL Draft grades: Jaguars get a 'B+' for selecting CJ Henderson at No. 9 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Florida cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Jaguars selected Florida cornerback CJ Henderson with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Henderson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: B+
Pete Prisco: I love him because he can cover. There are so many guys in the NFL that I talked to leading up to the draft that thought he was better than Okudah.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: The Jaguars took C.J. Henderson to effectively replace Jalen Ramsey as a shut-down defensive back. It's a smart move -- the Jags are rebuilding and can give Henderson the platform to develop into a playmaker as soon as Week 1. He wasn't thrown at much in college, but until he establishes himself as a stellar cornerback in the pros, he's going to see a bunch of targets. There's a chance Henderson becomes a decent DB in Fantasy IDP league play, but Fantasy managers shouldn't bank on it with a top-30 draft choice in rookie-only drafts. Ballhawking is one thing, racking up tons of stats is another. Give him time. Speaking of time, there's no reason to spend any of it thinking about the Jaguars DST as a quality unit -- they still have some serious issues (such as who will play cornerback opposite Henderson). Don't draft them.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Marcus Peters
Best trait: Shutdown corner
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Florida
Strengths
- Has size and speed NFL teams look for in elite CBs
- Great mirroring technique
- Doesn't panic because he has recovery speed
Weaknesses
- Needs to improve tackling
- Played better in 2018 than 2019
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.39
