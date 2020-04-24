2020 NFL Draft grades: Lions get a 'B' for selecting cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Ohio State cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Lions selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Okudah, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
3. Detroit Lions: B
Pete Prisco: I think they should have taken Derrick Brown. When in doubt, take the big guy. I don't think you can pass on big people that play like Derrick Brown.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: The Lions pass rush remains suspect, but their secondary gets a nice boost with Ohio State's Jeff Okudah. He's worthy of the pick -- a Day 1 starter with good size, speed and wingspan. He played a lot of man coverage for the Buckeyes and wasn't beaten often. If he's as good as his pedigree suggests, he could become a cornerback who offenses will be scared to throw at. That would mean he won't see a lot of stats, which would make him a liability in Fantasy. I wouldn't put him toward the top of my list in IDP leagues, and I don't think he especially helps the Lions DST become a usable option in Fantasy, either.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Marshon Lattimore
Best trait: Shutdown coverage ability
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Ohio St.
Strengths
- Exudes confidence
- Best coverage CB in this class and it's not even close
- At 6-1, 205, ideal size/speed for NFL CB
Weaknesses
- Sometimes struggles to get off WR blocks in run game
- Could be better in run support
- Can be too grabby on downfield routes
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.48
