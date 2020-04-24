2020 NFL Draft grades: Lions get a 'B' for selecting cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall

The Lions selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Okudah, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

3. Detroit Lions: B

Pete Prisco: I think they should have taken Derrick Brown. When in doubt, take the big guy. I don't think you can pass on big people that play like Derrick Brown.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: The Lions pass rush remains suspect, but their secondary gets a nice boost with Ohio State's Jeff Okudah. He's worthy of the pick -- a Day 1 starter with good size, speed and wingspan. He played a lot of man coverage for the Buckeyes and wasn't beaten often. If he's as good as his pedigree suggests, he could become a cornerback who offenses will be scared to throw at. That would mean he won't see a lot of stats, which would make him a liability in Fantasy. I wouldn't put him toward the top of my list in IDP leagues, and I don't think he especially helps the Lions DST become a usable option in Fantasy, either.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Marshon Lattimore
Best trait: Shutdown coverage ability

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Ohio St. 6-1 1/8 2059 1/8 32 5/8 78 5/8

 Strengths  

  • Exudes confidence
  • Best coverage CB in this class and it's not even close
  • At 6-1, 205, ideal size/speed for NFL CB

Weaknesses 

  • Sometimes struggles to get off WR blocks in run game
  • Could be better in run support
  • Can be too grabby on downfield routes 
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.481141 135n/an/a

