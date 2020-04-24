2020 NFL Draft grades: Packers get a 'D' for trading up to take Jordan Love at No. 26 overall

The Packers selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft after trading up with the Dolphins. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Love, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

26. Green Bay Packers: D

Pete Prisco: Terrible move by the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers told me last summer he wants to play until he's 40. They needed a receiver. They needed defensive help. Sitting behind Rodgers will do Love well, but not going to do the Packers well. You're on the cusp of getting to a Super Bowl, get Rodgers some help.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: It's 2005 all over again in Green Bay. Jordan Love has as much potential as Tua Tagovailoa, but he's nowhere near as ready to play as Tagovailoa is. He's got a cannon arm and can move around the pocket. Lucky for him, he can sit behind Aaron Rodgers for a year or two and learn the nuances of the game. If you're drafting him, you're either hoping Rodgers gets hurt or you're hoping he helps your Fantasy team in 2022. That's why he's only worth drafting in dynasty leagues with a middle- to late-round choice. He's a Round 3 pick in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Patrick Mahomes

Best trait: Athleticism, arm strength

QB skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Utah St. 6-3 6/8 224 10 4/8 32 5/8 80

Strengths

Can make every throw on the field

Has great touch on deep balls

Has athleticism to make plays with his feet



Weaknesses

Coming off forgettable 2019 season

Can try to do too much which leads to unforced turnovers

Can stare down receivers

