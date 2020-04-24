2020 NFL Draft grades: Panthers get an 'A+' for taking Derrick Brown at No. 7 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Auburn defensive lineman after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Panthers selected Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Brown, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
7. Carolina Panthers: A+
Pete Prisco: I love this pick. I love this player. I think Derrick Brown will be a force in the NFL. Plays with such power. Reminds me of the late Jerome Brown.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: I love the fit of Derrick Brown in Carolina. He's a ridiculous lineman with big power and good speed. He's exactly the type of cornerstone lineman who will be a key piece of the defense for a while. But can he rack up tons of tackles? I think it's possible, which is why I'd be OK with taking him in late Round 3 of a rookie-only IDP draft. But his arrival does not make me want to take the Panthers DST in my draft -- there are just too many other holes in that defense.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Akiem Hicks
Best trait: Dominant size/quickness
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Auburn
Strengths
- Regularly collapses the pocket
- Can play anywhere along D-line
- Regularly requires double teams
Weaknesses
- Needs to get better as a pass rusher
- Can disappear for stretches on tape
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|5.16
