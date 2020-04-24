2020 NFL Draft grades: Panthers get an 'A+' for taking Derrick Brown at No. 7 overall

Here's what you need to know about the Auburn defensive lineman after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Panthers selected Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Brown, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

7. Carolina Panthers: A+

Pete Prisco: I love this pick. I love this player. I think Derrick Brown will be a force in the NFL. Plays with such power. Reminds me of the late Jerome Brown.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: I love the fit of Derrick Brown in Carolina. He's a ridiculous lineman with big power and good speed. He's exactly the type of cornerstone lineman who will be a key piece of the defense for a while. But can he rack up tons of tackles? I think it's possible, which is why I'd be OK with taking him in late Round 3 of a rookie-only IDP draft. But his arrival does not make me want to take the Panthers DST in my draft -- there are just too many other holes in that defense.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Akiem Hicks
Best trait: Dominant size/quickness

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Auburn 6-4 5/8 3269 34 2/8 80 7/8

 Strengths  

  • Regularly collapses the pocket
  • Can play anywhere along D-line
  • Regularly requires double teams

Weaknesses 

  • Needs to get better as a pass rusher
  • Can disappear for stretches on tape
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
5.16 2827 1088.22 4.79

