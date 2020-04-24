2020 NFL Draft grades: Raiders get an 'A' for selecting Henry Ruggs at No. 12 overall

The Raiders selected Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Ruggs, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: A

Pete Prisco: You can't teach speed. This kid can take the top off. He's tough. He'll be able to handle press coverage in the NFL.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Ruggs might have been the first rookie receiver drafted, but he won't be the best rookie receiver. No doubt, his speed is undeniable and his big hands and polished routes will be an asset to the Raiders. But the truth is that he can open things up for the entire Raiders offense, which is predicated on short tosses to open targets who can then make plays after the catch. This selection will be good for Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and Josh Jacobs -- they'll benefit from Ruggs forcing defensive backs to play waaay off the line of scrimmage. That doesn't mean Ruggs will have huge numbers as a rookie -- remember who his quarterback(s) are. Expect inconsistent results, which makes him more of a flex candidate than anything else. I'd consider Ruggs after 100th overall in seasonal Fantasy leagues but around 80th overall in dynasty/keeper start-ups. He'll be a top-seven pick in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Mike Wallace

Best trait: Game-changing speed

WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Alabama 5-11 188 10 1/8 30 4/8 74 4/8

Strengths

Almost always the fastest person on the field

Can score on short, intermediate, deep routes

Only dropped one ball in 2019

Tough YAC runner

Weaknesses

Needs to improve as a route runner

Will need to prove he can routinely beat press man