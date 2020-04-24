2020 NFL Draft grades: Redskins get an 'A' for adding Chase Young to defense with No. 2 overall pick
Here's what you need to know about the Ohio State edge rusher after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Redskins selected Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Young, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
2. Redskins: A
Pete Prisco: The power, the speed, reminds me of Julius Peppers. He's an exceptional athlete. It's a passer and pass rushers league. Last year they got their passer, and this year they got the pass rusher.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Chase Young is the best defensive player in the draft -- a fierce beast of a pass rusher who can also crush the run. He makes an already talented Redskins defense even more dangerous. Enough to make the Redskins DST worth taking in Fantasy? Probably not yet -- if their early season schedule is nice, then maybe you could take them with your last pick. But in a division with potent offenses in Philly, New York and Dallas, it's hard to see them as a reliable defensive squad. Young will be a late Round 2 pick in rookie-only drafts with IDPs.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Julius Peppers
Best trait: Elite athleticism
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Ohio St.
Strengths
- Athletic specimen re: height/weight/speed
- Speed-to-power is elite
- Has variety of pass-rush moves but consistently wins with power
Weaknesses
- Relies on power to beat offensive linemen
- Needs to vary pass-rush moves
- Elite pass rusher but needs to get better against the run
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|n/a
