2020 NFL Draft grades: Vikings get an 'A' for selecting Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall
Here's what you need to know about the LSU wide receiver after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Vikings selected LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Jefferson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
22. Minnesota Vikings: A
Pete Prisco: I love this pick. He's not (Stefon) Diggs, but he's also not going to complain every play like Diggs did. I thought he would go before this.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: The Vikings made a shrewd pick in Justin Jefferson. I don't think he'll replace Stefon Diggs in terms of a downfield threat, but he'll give Kirk Cousins another reliable set of hands. He's a day-one slot receiver with potential to play outside. Minnesota could really utilize both Jefferson and Thielen similarly, find matchups on the field each week and exploit them. I would expect at least 50 catches from Jefferson this year and as many as 70 in future years. He'll be a top-seven pick in rookie-only drafts, and I would consider him toward the end of Round 7 in seasonal PPR league redrafts.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Chris Godwin
Best trait: Excels out of slot
WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|LSU
Strengths
- Huge catch radius
- Excels at finding holes in coverage from the slot
- QB's best friend
- Reliable, consistent route runner
Weaknesses
- Rarely faced press-man from slot
- Timed faster than he played
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.43
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Draft grades: Dolphins take Igbinoghene
Here's what you need to know about the Auburn cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Vikings land Gladney
Here's what you need to know about the TCU cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Packers draft Love: Perfect landing spot
Love is the biggest boom-or-bust quarterback in this draft class; sitting behind Rodgers is...
-
Draft grades: Ravens land Queen
Here's what you need to know about the LSU linebacker after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Titans take Wilson
Here's what you need to know about the Georgia tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft