2020 NFL Draft grades: Vikings get an 'A' for selecting Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall

The Vikings selected LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Jefferson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

22. Minnesota Vikings: A

Pete Prisco: I love this pick. He's not (Stefon) Diggs, but he's also not going to complain every play like Diggs did. I thought he would go before this.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: The Vikings made a shrewd pick in Justin Jefferson. I don't think he'll replace Stefon Diggs in terms of a downfield threat, but he'll give Kirk Cousins another reliable set of hands. He's a day-one slot receiver with potential to play outside. Minnesota could really utilize both Jefferson and Thielen similarly, find matchups on the field each week and exploit them. I would expect at least 50 catches from Jefferson this year and as many as 70 in future years. He'll be a top-seven pick in rookie-only drafts, and I would consider him toward the end of Round 7 in seasonal PPR league redrafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Chris Godwin

Best trait: Excels out of slot

WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan LSU 6-1 2/8 202 9 1/8 33 78

Strengths

Huge catch radius

Excels at finding holes in coverage from the slot

QB's best friend

Reliable, consistent route runner

Weaknesses

Rarely faced press-man from slot

Timed faster than he played