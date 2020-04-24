2020 NFL Draft grades: Vikings get an 'A' for selecting Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall

Here's what you need to know about the LSU wide receiver after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Vikings selected LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Jefferson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

22. Minnesota Vikings: A

Pete Prisco: I love this pick. He's not (Stefon) Diggs, but he's also not going to complain every play like Diggs did. I thought he would go before this.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: The Vikings made a shrewd pick in Justin Jefferson. I don't think he'll replace Stefon Diggs in terms of a downfield threat, but he'll give Kirk Cousins another reliable set of hands. He's a day-one slot receiver with potential to play outside. Minnesota could really utilize both Jefferson and Thielen similarly, find matchups on the field each week and exploit them. I would expect at least 50 catches from Jefferson this year and as many as 70 in future years. He'll be a top-seven pick in rookie-only drafts, and I would consider him toward the end of Round 7 in seasonal PPR league redrafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Chris Godwin
Best trait: Excels out of slot
WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks 

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
LSU 6-1 2/8 202 9 1/8 33 78

 Strengths  

  • Huge catch radius
  • Excels at finding holes in coverage from the slot
  • QB's best friend
  • Reliable, consistent route runner

Weaknesses 

  • Rarely faced press-man from slot
  • Timed faster than he played
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.43 n/a 37.5 126 n/a n/a

