2020 NFL Draft: How teams should copy Super Bowl champion Chiefs by adding similarly skilled prospects

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for many reasons -- Patrick Mahomes' outrageous arm talent and improvisation, Andy Reid's brilliant play-calling, Travis Kelce's separation skills, Tyreek Hill's intimidating presence as a downfield threat, and Tyrann Mathieu's ball-hawking tendencies in the middle of the field among them.

Here are some schematic concepts the Chiefs incorporated during the season, in the playoffs, and the Super Bowl along with the 2020 draft prospects who could perform similar tasks for other teams.

Gunslinger quarterback with mobility

For Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

2020 prospects to fit this role: LSU's Joe Burrow, Utah State's Jordan Love, Hawaii's Cole McDonald

Anything even remotely resembling a Mahomes comparison requires a disclaimer. No one inhaling oxygen on planet Earth right now is as naturally talented as Mahomes playing quarterback. And teams know that. So landing a quarterback with similar quarterbacking traits in the draft has to be a primary goal.

As we saw in the Super Bowl, Mahomes' ability to extend plays is a massive element that sets him apart from other quarterbacks in the league, but by and large, the highly athletic, improvisational passer can be found on many teams across the league.

Burrow was deadly from inside the pocket this season and gave us some of the craziest, ad-lib tosses downfield we've seen in quite some time against top competition. While not as talented with his arm, Burrow made some Mahomesian outside-the-structure plays during his Heisman campaign.

Purely from a stylistic standpoint, Love looks like Mahomes on the field. Easy, three-quarter deliveries on the run, flicks down the field across his body, lasers through tight windows. His misses are just worse. But then again, Mahomes had a fair amount of blatant misfires at Texas Tech, too.

Coming from a wide-open, passing-infatuated offense at Hawaii, McDonald threw 69 touchdowns and 24 picks over the past two seasons at right around 8.0 yards per attempt and 60% completion. At 6-4 and 225 pounds, he has a big arm and loves taking risks down the field. His highs are outstanding. His lows are really bad. But there is a fair amount of Mahomes wildness to McDonald's game.

Using a smaller safety as a multi-faceted defensive weapon

For Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu

2020 prospects to fit this role: Alabama's Xavier McKinney, Utah's Terrell Burgess

The most impactful addition to Kansas City's defense -- beyond the hiring of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo -- was the acquisition of Mathieu in free agency. He thrived as a linebacker, safety, and slot corner for the Chiefs during the season with 75 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, and 12 pass breakups en route to the second First-Team All-Pro distinction of his NFL career. Finding a Mathieu-type isn't a cinch, but there are two prospects who are not only versatile in that you can play them at multiple positions, but they actually flourish in multiple roles.

McKinney was a thumping box safety for two seasons at Alabama with good range to the outside -- 169 total tackles -- who was also typically in the right position in coverage. He had 15 pass breakups and five interceptions in 2018 and 2019 combined. At around 6-foot and 200 pounds, McKinney has solid safety size and will play in the NFL as a movable second and third level defender. He probably lands in Round 1.

Burgess is listed as a safety yet locked down receivers in man-to-man coverage often from the slot. Not an easy task. He also plays much bigger than his 5-11 (and change) and 192-pound frame would suggest in the box, frequently slashing his way to ball carriers and laying the lumber. You can probably wait until Round 2 for Burgess.

Small downfield burner to take the lid off the defense

For Chiefs: Tyreek Hill

2020 prospects to fit this role: Alabama's Henry Ruggs, TCU's Jalen Reagor, Penn State's K.J. Hamler

We know what Hill brings to the Chiefs offense. He's the guy every defensive back has nightmares about the day before the game because of his world-class speed and, importantly, his twitch.

Ruggs looked like the fastest player in college football this season, and wasn't stiff whatsoever. His change-of-direction capability rounds him out on the field, as he can't simply be double-teamed over the top. Reagor is a similar incendiary burner with scary juking skills in space. Hamler is probably the smallest of the group but might have the most freakish burst off the line of scrimmage. All are as threatening in the open field as they are straight down it, just like Hill. Ruggs is likely to go in the first round. Reagor too. Hamler seems like a second-round pick at the early stages of the pre-draft process.

Big, YAC-monster at the tight end position

For Chiefs: Travis Kelce

2020 prospects to fit this role: Dayton's Adam Trautman, Purdue's Brycen Hopkins

Kelce's size and athleticism combination make him the toughest one-on-one coverage matchup at the tight end spot in football. Trautman, as we witnessed at the Senior Bowl, is a high-end athlete with the suddenness and flexibility in his lower half to create separation and accumulate yards after the catch with ease.

Hopkins doesn't have the surest hands in the draft, yet has the most impressive highlight reel when it comes to getting open at all levels of the field, making difficult grabs in traffic, and especially exploding down the field after the catch. After averaging 17 yards per grab as a junior, Hopkins nearly doubled his reception total (up to 61) and amassed 831 yards. Neither Trautman nor Hopkins look like a Kelce clone but have similar on-field characteristics, and they'll both be available on the second day of the draft or later.

Running back committee consisting of late-round (or UDFA) backs

For Chiefs: Damien Williams, Darwin Thompson

2020 prospects to fit this role: Western Michigan's LeVante Bellamy, Maryland's Javon Leake

This one is tough. Identifying late-round picks or undrafted free-agents this early in the pre-draft process -- those who'll sift through player evaluations and everything that comes with starting your NFL career low man on the totem pole, yet ultimately succeed on Sundays -- is very difficult.

Because of his size -- 5-8 and 191 pounds -- Bellamy very well could sink deep into Day 3 of the draft. But he's electric once he gets to the second level and after beginning his career at receiver, he was ridiculously productive on the ground in his last two years in the MAC. Bellamy ran for 1,200-plus yards in 2018 at 6.0 yards per attempt with six scores in 2018 then reached the end zone 23 times during a 1,472-yard campaign this past season. He flies.

Another sprinter, Leake was the backup to the dynamic Anthony McFarland who could sneak onto the second day. But Leake is a true home run hitter too. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry in 2018 on 34 rushes then ran at a 7.2 yards-per-carry clip in 2019 on 102 attempts and scored eight times in 2019. Also, he had three kick-return touchdowns in his carry and averaged 26.8 yards per return this past season. At 6-0 and 206 pounds, Leake doesn't have the classic burner size but destroys pursuit angles with the ball in his hands.