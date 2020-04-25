2020 NFL Draft: Jaguars pick Laviska Shenault, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Colorado wide receiver after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Jaguars selected Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Shenault, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: A-

Chris Trapasso: Ridiculous YAC. Horse in the open field. Explosive. Good, not great routes. Tracks it well deep. Injury concerns. BPA over need here for Jacksonville.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: I can't say I'm a big fan of Laviska Shenault landing in Jacksonville. Could he be their No. 2 receiver right away? Potentially, sure. He might even lead them in receptions before too long. But he's injury prone, he's not a total burner and he's not much of a blocker. He's a late-rounder in seasonal redrafts and a mid-late rounder in dynasty/keeper start-ups. I wouldn't be about him in Round 1 in a rookie-only draft -- too many other quality players -- but I'd get him in Round 2.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Anquan Boldin
Best trait: Versatility
WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks 

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Colorado 6-0 5/8 227 9 31 7/8 76 2/8

 Strengths  

  • Can line up anywhere on field
  • Has size and strength to win vs. CBs, safeties and even LBs
  • Plays faster than he timed
  • Excels at contested catches

Weaknesses 

  • Struggles to stay healthy
  • Didn't run as well as hoped at the combine
  • Needs to get better at creating separation
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.58 17 n/a n/a n/a n/a

