2020 NFL Draft: Jaguars pick Laviska Shenault, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Colorado wide receiver after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Jaguars selected Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Shenault, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
42. Jacksonville Jaguars: A-
Chris Trapasso: Ridiculous YAC. Horse in the open field. Explosive. Good, not great routes. Tracks it well deep. Injury concerns. BPA over need here for Jacksonville.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: I can't say I'm a big fan of Laviska Shenault landing in Jacksonville. Could he be their No. 2 receiver right away? Potentially, sure. He might even lead them in receptions before too long. But he's injury prone, he's not a total burner and he's not much of a blocker. He's a late-rounder in seasonal redrafts and a mid-late rounder in dynasty/keeper start-ups. I wouldn't be about him in Round 1 in a rookie-only draft -- too many other quality players -- but I'd get him in Round 2.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Anquan Boldin
Best trait: Versatility
WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Colorado
Strengths
- Can line up anywhere on field
- Has size and strength to win vs. CBs, safeties and even LBs
- Plays faster than he timed
- Excels at contested catches
Weaknesses
- Struggles to stay healthy
- Didn't run as well as hoped at the combine
- Needs to get better at creating separation
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.58
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Winfield drafted: Grade, more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Minnesota safety after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Kmet drafted: Grade, Fantasy, more
Here's what you need to know about the Notre Dame tight end after his selection in the NFL...
-
Delpit drafted: Grade, more to know
Here's what you need to know about the LSU safety after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Taylor drafted: Grade, Fantasy, more
Here's what you need to know about the Wisconsin running back after his selection in the NFL...
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
Blacklock drafted: Grade, more to know
Here's what you need to know about the TCU defensive lineman after his selection in the NFL...