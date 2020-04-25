2020 NFL Draft: Jets pick Ashtyn Davis, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the California safety after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Jets selected California safety Ashtyn Davis with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Davis, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
68. New York Jets: A-
Chris Trapasso: Injured during the pre-draft process, but he's an impact safety with serious speed and range from center field. Hits like a linebacker. Good instincts too. Smooth athlete. Maybe insurance if Jamal Adams is moved?
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Malik Hooker
Best trait: Flies to ball
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Cal
Strengths
- Freakish athleticism
- Former track star
- Ability to cover a lot of ground in centerfield
Weaknesses
- Needs to add weight to his frame
- Sometimes struggles to get off blocks
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|n/a
