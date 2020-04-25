2020 NFL Draft: Jets pick Ashtyn Davis, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Jets selected California safety Ashtyn Davis with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Davis, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

68. New York Jets: A-

Chris Trapasso: Injured during the pre-draft process, but he's an impact safety with serious speed and range from center field. Hits like a linebacker. Good instincts too. Smooth athlete. Maybe insurance if Jamal Adams is moved?

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Malik Hooker

Best trait: Flies to ball

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Cal 6-0 7/8 202 9 3/8 30 4/8 75 1/8

Strengths

Freakish athleticism

Former track star

Ability to cover a lot of ground in centerfield

Weaknesses

Needs to add weight to his frame

Sometimes struggles to get off blocks