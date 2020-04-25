2020 NFL Draft: Jets pick Ashtyn Davis, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the California safety after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Jets selected California safety Ashtyn Davis with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Davis, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

68. New York Jets: A-

Chris Trapasso: Injured during the pre-draft process, but he's an impact safety with serious speed and range from center field. Hits like a linebacker. Good instincts too. Smooth athlete. Maybe insurance if Jamal Adams is moved?

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Malik Hooker
Best trait: Flies to ball

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Cal6-0 7/8 2029 3/8 30 4/8 75 1/8

 Strengths  

  • Freakish athleticism
  • Former track star
  • Ability to cover a lot of ground in centerfield

Weaknesses 

  • Needs to add weight to his frame
  • Sometimes struggles to get off blocks
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
n/a14n/a n/an/an/a

