2020 NFL Draft: Jets pick Denzel Mims, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know

The Jets selected Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Mims, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

59. New York Jets: A

Chris Trapasso: Jets go WR after OT in Round 1. Mims aced the pre-draft process. Best combine performance among WRs. Circus-grab specialist. Serious speed. Good YAC. More of a linear athlete than super twitchy. Physical blocker. Great addition for Sam Darnold.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Finally, Denzel Mims has a new home -- and it's not a bad one for Fantasy purposes. He basically will replace Robby Anderson as the Jets' deep-ball receiver, but he's more physical than Anderson and could blossom into a better wideout than Anderson ever was. He is a little raw as a route-runner, but the lack of quality receivers on the Jets depth chart gives Mims a chance to play right away and rack up over 100 targets, which a lot of Round 2 receivers won't have a chance at getting. He's worth a middle-to-late pick in seasonal leagues and dynasty/keeper formats, and he's a contender for the end of Round 1 in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Josh Gordon

Best trait: Big-play ability

WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Baylor 6-2 7/8 207 9 3/8 33 7/8 78 4/8

Strengths

Tested out of this world at combine

Dominated vs. top CBs at Senior Bowl

High-point catcher

Can run by anybody

Weaknesses

Raw

Struggled with focus drops

Needs to improve as route runner

