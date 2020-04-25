2020 NFL Draft: Jets pick Denzel Mims, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Baylor wide receiver after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Jets selected Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Mims, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
59. New York Jets: A
Chris Trapasso: Jets go WR after OT in Round 1. Mims aced the pre-draft process. Best combine performance among WRs. Circus-grab specialist. Serious speed. Good YAC. More of a linear athlete than super twitchy. Physical blocker. Great addition for Sam Darnold.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Finally, Denzel Mims has a new home -- and it's not a bad one for Fantasy purposes. He basically will replace Robby Anderson as the Jets' deep-ball receiver, but he's more physical than Anderson and could blossom into a better wideout than Anderson ever was. He is a little raw as a route-runner, but the lack of quality receivers on the Jets depth chart gives Mims a chance to play right away and rack up over 100 targets, which a lot of Round 2 receivers won't have a chance at getting. He's worth a middle-to-late pick in seasonal leagues and dynasty/keeper formats, and he's a contender for the end of Round 1 in rookie-only drafts.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Josh Gordon
Best trait: Big-play ability
WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Baylor
Strengths
- Tested out of this world at combine
- Dominated vs. top CBs at Senior Bowl
- High-point catcher
- Can run by anybody
Weaknesses
- Raw
- Struggled with focus drops
- Needs to improve as route runner
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.43
