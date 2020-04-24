2020 NFL Draft: Lions pick D'Andre Swift, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know

The Lions selected Georgia running back D'Andre Swift with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Swift, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

35. Detroit Lions: C+

Chris Trapasso: Swift ran through huge lanes at Georgia. Elusiveness lacking. Thick frame with speed. Premier receiving RB in the class.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Absolutely love the D'Andre Swift pick by the Lions. Almost every play I saw from him he did one thing well. He's a decisive zone-scheme running back who can accelerate nicely and still deliver good power. His balance is a legit great trait and his lateral agility is what you're looking for, plus he is a natural receiver and an effective pass blocker. I think he'll overtake Kerryon Johnson for playing time by the end of October and be one of those backs who can help you march to the playoffs. Expect to take him within the first 50 picks in seasonal leagues and in dynasty/keeper leagues. Also count on him being a top-five pick in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Dalvin Cook

Best trait: Three-down versatility

RB skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Georgia 5-8 2/8 212 9 29 7/8 72

Strengths

One-cut-and-go runner

Good contact balance and can accelerate to top speed quickly

Weapon in pass game



Weaknesses

Needs to reduce fumbles

Needs to get better in pass protection