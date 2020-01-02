2020 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The injury bug bit the Chargers again, and Philip Rivers took his first step back as Los Angeles somehow went 5-11 despite only being outscored by eight points on the season.

With Rivers' contract set to expire, we could see a changing of the guard at the quarterback spot as the Chargers move into their new stadium with their roommate, the Rams.

Here's what you need to know about the Los Angeles and the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 draft picks

Round 1: L.A. Chargers

Round 2: L.A. Chargers

Round 3: L.A. Chargers

Round 4: L.A. Chargers

Round 5: L.A. Chargers

Round 6: L.A. Chargers

Round 7: L.A. Chargers

The Chargers, as usual, have their picks and their picks only in the upcoming draft.

Biggest offseason needs

Quarterback

Offensive tackle

Interior offensive line

Running back

Tight end

Linebacker

Defensive line



Cornerback

Edge rusher

Wide receiver

While nothing has been made official or really been hinted at, it seems as though now would be right time for Los Angeles to move on from the always entertaining and typically very productive era with Rivers at quarterback. Beyond that critical decision, the Chargers have to continue to build the offensive line and add some depth at the running back spot and on defense.

Prospects to watch

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Love is going to be the most polarizing prospect at the quarterback spot in 2020 draft class. His style is reminiscent of Patrick Mahomes, but his collegiate career wasn't nearly as efficient. If he aces his pre-draft process, there's a chance he ascends like Mahomes did into the top half of the first round.

Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Jones has the length, athletic gifts, and starting experience to be a franchise left tackle. His footwork is decently raw, however, and playing against lesser competition in college could push him to Day 2, where the Chargers should strongly consider him as the left tackle of the future.

Shane Lemieux, OG, Oregon

Another experienced blocker, Lemieux has been a steady, road-paving guard for Oregon for years with NFL-caliber size, power, and anchoring ability to be an immediate starter with Pro Bowl upside. For a while now, the interior of Los Angeles' offensive line has needed improvement, and Lemieux would be good building block on the inside.