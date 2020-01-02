2020 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Chargers fans to turn their attention to the draft
The injury bug bit the Chargers again, and Philip Rivers took his first step back as Los Angeles somehow went 5-11 despite only being outscored by eight points on the season.
With Rivers' contract set to expire, we could see a changing of the guard at the quarterback spot as the Chargers move into their new stadium with their roommate, the Rams.
Here's what you need to know about the Los Angeles and the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 draft picks
- Round 1: L.A. Chargers
- Round 2: L.A. Chargers
- Round 3: L.A. Chargers
- Round 4: L.A. Chargers
- Round 5: L.A. Chargers
- Round 6: L.A. Chargers
- Round 7: L.A. Chargers
The Chargers, as usual, have their picks and their picks only in the upcoming draft.
Biggest offseason needs
- Quarterback
- Offensive tackle
- Interior offensive line
- Running back
- Tight end
- Linebacker
- Defensive line
- Cornerback
- Edge rusher
- Wide receiver
While nothing has been made official or really been hinted at, it seems as though now would be right time for Los Angeles to move on from the always entertaining and typically very productive era with Rivers at quarterback. Beyond that critical decision, the Chargers have to continue to build the offensive line and add some depth at the running back spot and on defense.
Prospects to watch
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Love is going to be the most polarizing prospect at the quarterback spot in 2020 draft class. His style is reminiscent of Patrick Mahomes, but his collegiate career wasn't nearly as efficient. If he aces his pre-draft process, there's a chance he ascends like Mahomes did into the top half of the first round.
Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Jones has the length, athletic gifts, and starting experience to be a franchise left tackle. His footwork is decently raw, however, and playing against lesser competition in college could push him to Day 2, where the Chargers should strongly consider him as the left tackle of the future.
Shane Lemieux, OG, Oregon
Another experienced blocker, Lemieux has been a steady, road-paving guard for Oregon for years with NFL-caliber size, power, and anchoring ability to be an immediate starter with Pro Bowl upside. For a while now, the interior of Los Angeles' offensive line has needed improvement, and Lemieux would be good building block on the inside.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
2020 Mock Draft: Tua worth a top-10 pick
Plus the Patriots plan for the future, the Cowboys add help to the secondary and more
-
Draft prospects in the Idaho Potato Bowl
The Wolfpack and Bobcats meet in Boise for a potentially high-powered offensive showdown
-
Jets 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Jets fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
Rams 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Rams fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
Prospects to watch in Gator Bowl
Two large wideouts and a sturdy, bendy edge rusher are the prospects to watch in this bowl...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Trading up for Burrow
LSU's Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in this draft class and it's not close, but could...