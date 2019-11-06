2020 NFL Draft misconceptions: 'Tank for Tua,' a quarterback must be taken No. 1 overall, and more

There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to the NFL draft. The headlines created early in the process have taken on a life of their own and become widely accepted. As time has passed, some of those stories have played out in the opposite direction.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest debates surrounding the 2020 NFL Draft, and whether or not they ring true.

'Tank for Tua' motivates the race for No. 1 overall

There are a lot of quarterbacks who possess traits necessary to be successful in the NFL and some of them carry a leadership quality as well. However, there is no surefire quarterback prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, which means that no NFL team should tank for the right to select one of them. The debate on whether to take either a quarterback or a different position is one that will be heavily discussed in the coming months, but we will get to that shortly.

Oregon's Justin Herbert, Washington's Jacob Eason, and Utah State's Jordan Love all possess the type of elite athletic ability that will lead some general managers to salivate. However, they each have their flaws. The same is true of LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Georgia's Jake Fromm. They may not possess the elite arm strength but they are leaders of men capable of accurate play. Burrow may ultimately overcome Tagovailoa as the highest-rated quarterback prospect. The upcoming crop of quarterbacks may be more like a lottery. It is unclear if anyone will get rich quick, but it does not hurt to buy a lottery ticket.

There are a lot of hazy quarterback situations out there. Luckily, Brady Quinn, Ryan Wilson and Will Brinson are here to bring them into focus, break down the 2020 draft and more on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

A quarterback has to go No. 1 overall

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns were faced with a choice of Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett or North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Garrett was heralded as one of the best pass rush prospects of all-time. Trubisky might have been viewed as the top quarterback prospect, but it was much less clear. Hindsight is 20/20, but it is clear now that Cleveland made the right choice at No. 1. It is safe to say they made the wrong decision to pass on Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson with their No. 12 overall selection. The Browns traded the rights for that pick to the Houston Texans.

A quarterback is the most important position on the field. If a team's staff evaluates the position and is confident in one player, take that player. If there is doubt, take the probable future All-Pro. Teams picking early in the 2020 NFL Draft are there for a reason. It means they have multiple holes to fill. They can ill afford to miss on a pick that high.

The Miami Dolphins have three first-round selections so they could potentially take the best player available with their first pick and then swing back around to take a quarterback later. Last week, we examined how Miami was able to compile their draft assets.

Draft analysts dislike your favorite player because he's not in their top 10

The NFL draft process is one that involves educated opinions. Analysts are tasked with scouting over 400 players and it is impossible to go into the level of detail expected of each team. NFL teams have regional scouts asked to focus on certain areas, which allows them to dig deeper into character concerns and medical histories. Naturally, their evaluations are going to be closest.

One analyst will have a player rated in the top 10 while another analyst may have the same player closer to the end of the first round. It does not mean that the second analyst dislikes the player. It simply means that one has a higher expectation for the ceiling that the other player could reach. There are so many variables that go into a player's NFL success: available playing time, coaching, etc. Would someone argue that a rookie drafted by New England is going to be coached worse and therefore play worse than a rookie in New York or Cleveland? No.

Where a player is drafted does not ultimately translate to league success either. For example, the Oakland Raiders used the No. 4 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft on Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell. Most talent evaluators had Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen rated ahead of Ferrell. Allen went No. 7 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ferrell has one sack this season; Allen is tied with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa for the rookie lead (7). It is too soon to tell whether Allen or Ferrell will end up having a better career, but the early results indicate Allen, who was picked later.