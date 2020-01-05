2020 NFL Draft: New England Patriots team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Patriots fans to turn their attention to the draft
After the earliest playoff exit for the New England Patriots since 2009, Bill Belichick is likely already turning his attention to the 2020 campaign with a major offseason in front of him. Tom Brady won't be playing for another team next year, right? Probably not. But even if they have the future first-ballot Hall of Famer under center in September, this is a Patriots team that needs more talent on the offensive side of the ball.
Here's what you need to know about the New England Patriots and the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 draft picks
- Round 1: New England
- Round 2: None
- Round 3: New England
- Round 4: Chicago
- Round 5: None
- Round 6: Denver, Baltimore, Houston
- Round 7: Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia
As usual, Belichick was busy during the past calendar year on the trade market, which led to a few earlier picks being sent away and a boatload of extra late-round selections coming in.
Biggest offseason needs
- Edge rusher
- Receiver
- Offensive tackle
- Tight end
- Linebacker
- Interior offensive line
- Defensive line
- Safety
- Quarterback
For as stingy as the Patriots defense was in 2019, there is a clear-cut need on the edge. The receiver is probably the most noticeable, glaring need on the roster, and with Joe Thuney and Ted Karras set to hit free agency, the offensive line could be addressed too. Also, New England's tight end spot was barren after it being a team strength for the nearly a decade with Rob Gronkowski.
Prospects to watch
Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
Weaver has been a productive player since his freshman season at Boise State, which is a good indication of success at the NFL level. He's a thick but decently bendy edge rusher with a strong edge-setting ability and refined hand usage. He absolutely should be on New England's radar in Round 1.
Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
Reagor is the quintessential Patriots-style receiver. He's small, lightning quick, and flashed tremendous ball skills in contested-catch situations despite rarely having a size advantage. Reagor's game is based on the ability to create separation with ease and yards after the catch.
John Simpson, OG, Clemson
Belichick seemingly likes wide, run-blocking specialists on the inside who have strong anchors in pass protection. That almost perfectly describes Simpson, who's been on the most reliable Clemson blockers over the past few seasons. He very well could be available in Round 3, which right in the range when Belichick likes to pick offensive linemen.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Bills 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Bills fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Browns 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
The 2019 season was a disappointment for Cleveland and there are positions in obvious need...
-
Cowboys 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
The Cowboys enter an offseason that could alter the course of their franchise for several years
-
Draft prospects in the LendingTree Bowl
Ragin' Cajuns bring talented rush attack to Mobile
-
Steelers 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Steelers fans to turn their attention to the draft