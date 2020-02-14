2020 NFL Draft offensive line rankings: Jedrick Wills at No. 1 in second-best position group in the class

The wide receiver class is the best position group in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the offensive line class -- especially offensive tackle -- isn't very far behind. Seriously.

Like the wideouts, the collection of offensive linemen features a few high-caliber prospects like Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas, Mekhi Becton, and Josh Jones, and then there is loads of quality depth likely to be available on Day 2.

The prospect rankings below are based on the CBS Sports composite rankings. Each prospect is listed with his overall rating, which roughly translates as follows: 90s are for players considered Round 1 locks, 80s should go in the first three rounds, 70s are expected to be drafted and 60s are on the draft bubble.

Tier 1

1. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Rating: 93

Wills is a people-moving, balanced and fundamentally sound offensive tackle with impressive length, awesome knee bend, and quick, choppy kick slide. He's clunky in his movements to the second level but very effective and super powerful in the run game. His kick slide is nearly flawless but shorter steps cause his athleticism to be stretched to the limit against small speed rushers. Wills, a former five-star recruit who protected Tua Tagovailoa's blindside, utilizes his length to his advantage often, making it difficult for defenders to get into his frame or quickly turn the corner on him. He frequently drops his heavy anchor in pass protection.

2. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Rating: 93

Thomas was a big-time recruit for Georgia and flourished from the moment he stepped on the field for the Bulldogs. After being more of a dancing masher in the run game in 2018 with solid reps but inconsistent footwork in pass protection, Thomas refined his lower half during his junior season and thrived. While he has the athleticism to be a full-time left tackle as a rookie, because his feet are just coming along, he may still need coaching in regards to not lunging and keeping his equilibrium in pass protection.

3. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Rating: 91

Wirfs displayed scary power as a sophomore in 2018, and after an injury to a teammate forced him to left tackle as a junior, Wirfs got even more effortlessly strong. He has a wide body that indicates he'd have problems with lateral movement, but that isn't the case, and his anchor is probably the best in the class. Wirfs is one of those blockers who are boring to watch because he simply blocks everything. Coming from Iowa, he's been well-coached and is a road-grader for the ground game.

4. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Rating: 90

Enormous human being -- listed at 6-foot-8 and 360 pounds but carries his weight well. People Becton's size should not move how he does. He often gets out in front of the play on zone runs. Hip snap and burst are amazing. His kick slide in pass protection isn't the fastest in the class yet isn't lumbering, and the arc he creates his enormous. Occasionally, Becton gets out-leveraged but not to the point in which he's fully put on skates. He consistently plays with effortless upper-body power and will block defenders off the screen. Becton's mirroring in pass protection is impressive for someone with his length and width. He will overpower many veteran edge rushers as a rookie.

5. Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Rating: 88

Jones is a very experienced, athletically balanced left tackle ready to start from Day 1. He uses his long arms well, seemingly knowing his length can be used to his advantage even if initially beaten to the pass-rushing apex. Jones is adequately strong but could add another 10 pounds to his frame.

Beyond pass protection, his athleticism really shows when getting to the second level and is effective when there. After crossing his feet often as a junior, Jones really cleaned up his footwork in his final season at Houston. His anchor is good, but he's best when being authoritative at beginning of the play.

Tier 2

6. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Rating: 86

Wilson, just a redshirt sophomore, is one of the first players you want getting off the bus on game day. He's gigantic -- even for the tackle position -- with a filled out frame. Importantly, he moves like he's much smaller with rare twitch for someone his size. Wilson isn't always on time with his punches yet possesses the athleticism to recover against counters. Wilson has a quality anchor but some speed-to-power rushers can get underneath him and drive him back. He really excels in the run game when his size, power, and movement skills are on full display.

7. Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Rating: 86

Jackson will check all the athleticism boxes for teams, and he looks the part at 6-6 and 310 pounds with tentacles for arms. He's such a specimen that he'll likely go earlier than his technique and strength would indicate he should be picked. For as much as he's excellent getting to speed rushers around the corner or stymieing inside moves, Jackson will get drive back against pure power through his pads. He should be a serviceable tackle as a rookie, but after a year in an NFL strength and conditioning program, he could have All-Pro potential.

8. Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin

Rating: 85

When you think Wisconsin offensive line, you probably think of power in the run game. Biadasz is a blast in the run game, but it's not due to overwhelming strength. With him, you get rare movement capabilities for a center. He explodes out of his stances and gets across a gap to reach a defensive tackle or to the second level to execute a combo block. Despite some moments of defender-controlling power and balance, Biadasz flails around more than you'd expect. He has a solid but unspectacular anchor in pass protection. Very aware of stunts and when he can help out a teammate. Instant starter but far from a perfect prospect.

9. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

Rating: 85

Wanogho has NFL left tackle size and length but is relatively new to football, and those two facts exemplify his game, which is very up and down. He has above-average movement skills off the snap and understands he needs to drop his hips to avoid getting out-leveraged, so he plays with awesome knee bend. But his punch timing is inconsistent. Too often, Wanogho lets defenders into his chest. While a good athlete for being as large as he is, the Auburn product doesn't have lateral quickness to recover. At times, the speed isn't sustained in his kick slide and defenders easily turn the corner on him. Other times, he's fundamentally sound and stymies smaller, bendy edge rushers. His anchor is not brutal but not great. Needs to add more weight to his frame and is game is very up and down.

10. Lloyd Cushenberry, IOL, LSU

Rating: 84

Cushenberry's game is all about winning the leverage battle. He's a strong center who plays with low pad level and good awareness but mostly unspectacular lateral agility. He really sinks into his anchor and has reps of outstanding strength against bull rushes. Typically keeps his feet moving when battling but occasionally stops, which leads to him losing the angle battle in pass protection. Cushenberry's strength and experience in a pass-happy offense will help him transition to the NFL, but he needs to get better with his hands and must get more laterally explosive. Gets the job done but oftentimes really looks out of position or out of control doing so.

Tier 3

11. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

Rating: 83

At 6-7 and nearly 330 pounds, Niang has major size but looks a little sloppy and looked to take a step backward with his athleticism in 2019 as compared to 2018. His hip flexibility and power in his feet allow him to get out of his stance in a hurry, and consistently get to outside rushers. However, because there's just so much mass to him, he's not particularly deft changing directions to get back inside against counter moves, and his balance isn't outstanding. Niag's girth and athletic talents will likely lead to him starting early in this NFL career, but his game needs some refinement.

12. Trey Adams, OT, Washington

Rating: 83

Adams has been on the draft radar since 2018 but after a long line of injuries in his Washington career, Adams played in every game besides the Huskies' bowl. He's a very tall, highly athletic tackle with awesome knee bend and twitch off the snap. Locked and loaded on every rep. For being an older, stronger prospect, his anchor is surprisingly not great. He gets driven backward many times on film. He has to get more sand in his pants at the next level. Adams really tries to bend at the knees but still gets out-leveraged too often. Works well at the second level because of his high-end movement skills and occasionally recovers against counter moves but his hand work is late and doesn't reset if swatted down. Good, not great balance. The senior's frame and athleticism give him starting potential.

13. Jack Driscoll, OT/IOL, Auburn

Rating: 83

Most teams will have Driscoll as a guard instead of a tackle, but he does have experience on the edge and fared well there in Auburn's triple-option attack. He is a well above-average mover in the run game, and his athleticism get him in great position to win the leverage/angle battle often. As is the case with most high-end athletes in the trenches, Driscoll must get stronger and create more torque to steer NFL defensive linemen.

14. Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State

Rating: 83

Muti is a phone-booth blocker with arguably the most naturally powerful game of any interior linemen in this class, although he did spend time at tackle during his time at Fresno State. He had two serious injuries in his collegiate career, but when he was healthy, Muti routinely tossed defensive linemen. While he seemingly has good athleticism, the former Bulldog isn't always under controlled and balance, especially in pass protection. He could even add more weight to his frame, which would boost his already significant power game.

15. Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan

Rating: 82

Ruiz is a movement-based center. His athleticism pops on film right away. However, he can play a bit high and get out-leveraged more than you'd like for your center. Strangely, Ruiz's power seems to fluctuate, but it's mostly an area in which he needs to improve. He's aware on stunts and looks the part when getting to the second level but can be a little out of control when trying to locate for linebackers. Ruiz could start as a rookie but must get stronger.

Tier 4

16. Robert Hunt, OT/IOL, Louisiana

Rating: 81

Hunt played right tackle for the Ragin Cajuns and drove defenders downfield in the run game while performing solidly in pass protection despite clearly limited athleticism. Because of the later fact, Hunt will likely project inside to guard for many teams. He has tackle size at around 6-5 and 320 pounds.

17. Nick Harris, OC, Washington

Rating: 80

Harris is a dynamic athlete for the center position, the type of pivot zone-blocking teams will love during the pre-draft process. His elite first step allows him to get to reach blocks across gaps and meet lightning quick penetrating defensive tackles. His extensive experience playing that position at Washington has led to Harris knowing where he needs to be and the importance of resetting his hands when hand fighting. However, he simply doesn't have weight and inherent strength needed to deal with NFL defensive linemen right away, and his squatty frame looks close to being already filled out.

18. Solomon Kindley, IOL, Georgia

Rating: 80

Defensive linemen better bring their lunch pail when facing Kindley. He's a people-moving masher. His initial punch and lower half drive defenders out of the way on a routine basis. His power pops almost every play. Despite a big, wide body, Kindley has impressive snap in his hips off the ball. He does need to get better resetting if initially beaten by a quick move. With this Georgia star, you're getting an upgrade to the physicality of your front. He's awesome in the run game and solid in one-on-one situations in pass protection, especially against bull rush attempts from defensive linemen.

19. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Rating: 79

Cleveland is one of the most naturally gifted and polished pass protectors in the class. He's always balanced, and despite being listed at 6-6, he plays with a crouched kick slide. He looks like a good athlete but isn't overly powerful in the run game. His athletic gifts although him to recover when initially beaten by counter moves. Cleveland's most glaring weakness in his lack of weight and sheer strength. He's a redshirt candidate.

20. Kevin Dotson, IOL, Louisiana

Rating: 78

Dotson is a calm, bulldozer in the run game with a thick, wide-body guard. He plays with good knee bend, which helps his anchor against bull rushes. His foot quickness leaves a fair amount to be desired but there is some lateral movement ability and he's a rock on combo blocks for the run game. At times, Dotson bends at the waist-bending which is seemingly more about his lack of strong grip strength than anything. Counters can beat him.

21. Ben Bredeson, IOL, Michigan

Rating: 78

Another run-game mauler, Bredeson is best moving straight ahead and getting into a grapple with defensive linemen as opposed to sliding down the line of scrimmage on a stretch play. Teams will love he started for four years at Michigan and his power, although he's a little high cut which allows defensive tackles with lower center of gravity to get underneath him in pass protection. Bredeson will likely be considered average athletically for the guard position.

22. Jonah Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

Rating: 77

The Rutgers transfer doesn't have a traditional, bulky NFL offensive guard body and doesn't necessarily play with a low center of gravity to control smaller penetrators on the interior. However, his film is exquisitely clean. He has an effortlessly strong anchor in pass protection and is seemingly also in the right position in the run game. Jackson's athleticism limitations may hold him back but he simply gets the job done.