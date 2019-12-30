2020 NFL Draft order: Redskins sew up No. 2 pick, Browns enter top 10 as regular season ends

The 2019 regular season came to a close on Sunday, with the Cincinnati Bengals celebrating locking up the No. 1 pick a week early by beating the division rival Cleveland Browns. That loss not only got coach Freddie Kitchens fired, but also dropped the team to 6-10 and put the Browns in position to pick in the top 10 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Redskins sewed up the No. 2 overall pick after getting blasted by the Cowboys in their season finale, likely putting them in position to select Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, assuming the Bengals go with a quarterback in the top spot. The Lions and Giants also lost their final games to pick third and fourth, respectively, while the Dolphins round out the top five with the first of their three Round 1 picks.

Below, you'll find the 2020 NFL Draft order with only one game remaining to be decided, as the Seahawks and 49ers battle for the NFC West crown on Sunday night.

2020 NFL Draft order (before SNF)

Pick Team Record SOS 1 Bengals 2-14 0.553 2 Redskins 3-13 0.500 3 Lions 3-12-1 0.506 4 Giants 4-12 0.473 5 Dolphins 5-11 0.484 6 Chargers 5-11 0.514 7 Panthers 5-11 0.549 8 Cardinals 5-10-1 0.530 9 Jaguars 6-10 0.484 10 Browns 6-10 0.533 11 Jets 7-9 0.473 12 Raiders 7-9 0.482 13 Colts 7-9 0.492 14 Buccaneers 7-9 0.500 15 Broncos 7-9 0.510 16 Falcons 7-9 0.545 17 Cowboys 8-8 0.479 18 Dolphins (f/PIT) 8-8 0.502 19 Raiders (f/CHI) 8-8 0.508 20 Jaguars (f/LAR) 9-7 0.536 21 Titans* 9-7 0.488 22 Bills* 10-6 0.461 23 Vikings* 10-6 0.478 24 Seahawks* 11-4 0.510 25 Eagles* 9-7 0.457 26 Dolphins (f/HOU)* 10-6 0.520 27 Patriots* 12-4 0.469 28 49ers* 12-3 0.494 29 Chiefs* 12-4 0.510 30 Saints* 13-3 0.486 31 Packers* 13-3 0.451 32 Ravens* 14-2 0.494

* TBD by playoff finish