2020 NFL Draft order: Redskins sew up No. 2 pick, Browns enter top 10 as regular season ends

See who owns the first 20 picks of next year's NFL Draft after the end of the regular season

The 2019 regular season came to a close on Sunday, with the Cincinnati Bengals celebrating locking up the No. 1 pick a week early by beating the division rival Cleveland Browns. That loss not only got coach Freddie Kitchens fired, but also dropped the team to 6-10 and put the Browns in position to pick in the top 10 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Redskins sewed up the No. 2 overall pick after getting blasted by the Cowboys in their season finale, likely putting them in position to select Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, assuming the Bengals go with a quarterback in the top spot. The Lions and Giants also lost their final games to pick third and fourth, respectively, while the Dolphins round out the top five with the first of their three Round 1 picks.

Below, you'll find the 2020 NFL Draft order with only one game remaining to be decided, as the Seahawks and 49ers battle for the NFC West crown on Sunday night.

2020 NFL Draft order (before SNF)

PickTeamRecordSOS
1Bengals2-140.553
2Redskins3-130.500
3Lions3-12-10.506
4Giants4-120.473
5Dolphins5-110.484
6Chargers5-110.514
7Panthers5-110.549
8Cardinals5-10-10.530
9Jaguars6-100.484
10Browns6-100.533
11Jets7-90.473
12Raiders7-90.482
13Colts7-90.492
14Buccaneers7-90.500
15Broncos7-90.510
16Falcons7-90.545
17Cowboys8-80.479
18Dolphins (f/PIT)8-80.502
19Raiders (f/CHI)8-80.508
20Jaguars (f/LAR)9-70.536
21Titans*9-70.488
22Bills*10-60.461
23Vikings*10-60.478
24Seahawks*11-40.510
25Eagles*9-70.457
26Dolphins (f/HOU)*10-60.520
27Patriots*12-40.469
2849ers*12-30.494
29Chiefs*12-40.510
30Saints*13-30.486
31Packers*13-30.451
32Ravens*14-20.494

* TBD by playoff finish  

