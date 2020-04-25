2020 NFL Draft order: Updated list of all 255 picks and seven rounds, including complete Rounds 1 and 2
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
Two rounds into the "virtual" 2020 NFL Draft, and we are cruising. The pace has been great, the picks have been solid and we had plenty excitement -- specifically in the back half of the first round. As Day 2 (rounds two and three) continues Friday, a lot has already shaken out.
Below, we have an updated list of all 255 picks listed in order from start to finish. It's worth noting that this has been updated due to a flurry of trades even prior to the draft, including multiple first-round picks that have been swapped for players already in the league. If the pre-draft process is any sign of things to come, we can expect a wild three-day draft event this weekend.
If you're curious why there are 255 picks, and not 256 (the yearly maximum), it's because the Arizona Cardinals forfeited a fifth-round pick by making a selection in last year's compensatory draft. With that pick, they selected safety Jalen Thompson out of Washington State. Thompson went on to play in 15 games, nine of which he started, recording 57 combined tackles and an interception, so the Cardinals likely don't lament their decision. Plus, it's worth noting that they still have a fifth-round pick due to their trade with the Dolphins during last year's draft that involved Josh Rosen.
You can watch full coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft for free on any connected device on CBS Sports HQ, while the official broadcast airs on NFL Network (stream on FuboTV -- try for free), ABC and ESPN.
Just keep scrolling to see the exact order in which the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas from April 23-25 will unfold. Compensatory picks are marked with an asterisk (*). This post has been updated to reflect the NFL's official draft order release and any reported trade since.
Round 1
1. Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
2. Washington: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State
3. Detroit: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
4. NY Giants: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
5. Miami: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
6. LA Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
7. Carolina: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
8. Arizona: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
9. Jacksonville: CB CJ Henderson, Florida
10. Cleveland: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
11. NY Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
12. Las Vegas: WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama
13. Tampa Bay f/IND via SF: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
14. San Francisco f/TB: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
15. Denver: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
16. Atlanta: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
17. Dallas: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
18. Miami f/PIT: OL Austin Jackson, USC
19. Las Vegas f/CHI: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
20. Jacksonville f/LAR: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
21. Philadelphia: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
22. Minnesota f/BUF: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
23. LA Chargers f/NE: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
24. New Orleans: OL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
25. San Francisco f/MIN: WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
26. Green Bay f/HOU via MIA: QB Jordan Love, Utah State
27. Seattle: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
28. Baltimore: LB Patrick Queen, LSU
29. Tennessee: OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
30. Miami f/GB: CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
31. Minnesota f/SF: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
32. Kansas City: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
Round 2
33. Cincinnati: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
34. Indianapolis f/WAS: WR Michael Pittman, USC
35. Detroit: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
36. NY Giants: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
37. New England f/LAC: S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne
38. Carolina: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
39. Miami: OL Robert Hurt, Louisiana
40. Houston f/ARI: DL Ross Blacklock, TCU
41. Indianapolis f/CLE: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
42. Jacksonville: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
43. Chicago f/LV: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
44. Cleveland f/IND: S Grant Delpit, LSU
45. Tampa Bay: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
46. Denver: WR KJ Hamler, Penn State
47. Atlanta: DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
48. Seattle f/NYJ: EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
49. Pittsburgh: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
50. Chicago: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
51. Dallas: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
52. LA Rams: RB Cam Akers, Florida State
53. Philadelphia: QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
54. Buffalo: EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
55. Baltimore f/NE via ATL: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
56. Miami f/NO: DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
57. LA Rams f/HOU: WR Van Jefferson, Florida
58. Minnesota: OL Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
59. NY Jets f/SEA: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
60. New England f/BAL: EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan
61. Tennessee: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
62. Green Bay: RB AJ Dillon, Boston College
63. Kansas City f/SF: LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State
64. Carolina f/KC via SEA: S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois
Round 3
65. Cincinnati: LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming
66. Washington: RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis
67. Detroit: EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
68. NY Jets f/NYG: S Ashtyn Davis, California
69. Seattle f/CAR: OL Damien Lewis, LSU
70. Miami: S Brandon Jones, Texas
71. Baltimore f/LAC via NE: DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
72. Arizona: OT Josh Jones, Houston
73. Jacksonville: DL DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State
74. New Orleans f/CLE: LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
75. Detroit f/IND: G Jonah Jackson, Ohio State
76. Tampa Bay: RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
77. Denver: CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa
78. Atlanta: C Matt Hennessy, Temple
79. NY Jets: EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida
80. Las Vegas: RB/WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
81. Las Vegas f/CHI: WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
82. Dallas: DL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
83. Denver f/PIT: C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
84. LA Rams: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
85. Indianapolis f/PHI via DET: S Julian Blackmon, Utah
86. Buffalo: RB Zack Moss, Utah
87. New England: EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
88. Cleveland f/NO: DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri
89. Minnesota: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
90. Houston: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida
91. New England f/SEA via HOU/LV: TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA
92. Baltimore
93. Tennessee
94. Green Bay
95. Denver f/SF
96. Kansas City
97. Cleveland f/HOU*
98. Baltimore f/NE*
99. NY Giants*
100. Las Vegas f/NE*
101. NY Jets f/SEA
102. Pittsburgh*
103. Philadelphia*
104. LA Rams*
105. Minnesota*
106. Baltimore*
Round 4
107. Cincinnati
108. Washington
109. Detroit
110. NY Giants
111. Houston f/MIA
112. LA Chargers
113. Carolina
114. Arizona
115. Cleveland
116. Jacksonville
117. Minnesota f/TB via SF
118. Denver
119. Atlanta
120. NY Jets
121. Las Vegas
122. Indianapolis
123. Dallas
124. Pittsburgh
125. New England f/CHI
126. LA Rams
127. Philadelphia
128. Buffalo
129. Baltimore f/NE
130. New Orleans
131. Arizona f/HOU
132. Minnesota
133. Seattle
134. Baltimore
135. Pittsburgh f/TEN via MIA
136. Miami f/GB
137. Jacksonville f/SF via DEN
138. Kansas City
139. Las Vegas f/TB via NE*
140. Jacksonville f/CHI*
141. Miami*
142. Washington*
143. Atlanta f/BAL*
144. Seattle*
145. Philadelphia*
146. Philadelphia*
Round 5
147. Cincinnati
148. Seattle f/WAS via CAR
149. Indianapolis f/DET
150. NY Giants
151. LA Chargers
152. Carolina
153. Miami
154. Miami f/JAC via PIT
155. Minnesota f/CLE via BUF
156. San Francisco f/DEN
157. Jacksonville f/ATL via BAL
158. NY Jets
159. New England f/LV
160. Indianapolis
161. Tampa Bay
162. Washington f/PIT via SEA
163. Chicago
164. Dallas
165. Jacksonville f/LAR
166. Detroit f/PHI
167. Buffalo
168. Philadelphia f/NE
169. New Orleans
170. Baltimore f/MIN
171. Houston
172. Las Vegas f/SEA via DET/NE
173. Miami f/BAL via LAR
174. Tennessee
175. Green Bay
176. Minnesota f/SF
177. Kansas City
178. Denver*
179. Dallas*
Round 6
180. Cincinnati
181. Denver f/WAS
182. Indianapolis f/DET
183. NY Giants
184. Carolina
185. Miami
186. LA Chargers
187. Cleveland f/ARI
188. Buffalo f/CLE
189. Jacksonville
190. Philadelphia f/ATL
191. NY Jets
192. Green Bay f/LV
193. Indianapolis
194. Tampa Bay
195. New England f/DEN
196. Chicago
197. Detroit f/DAL via MIA and IND
198. Pittsburgh
199. LA Rams
200. Chicago f/PHI
201. Minnesota f/BUF
202. Arizona f/NE
203. New Orleans
204. New England f/HOU
205. Minnesota
206. Jacksonville f/SEA
207. Buffalo f/BAL via NE
208. Green Bay f/TEN
209. Green Bay
210. San Francisco
211. NY Jets f/KC
212. New England*
213. New England*
214. Seattle*
Round 7
215. Cincinnati
216. Washington
217. San Francisco f/DET
218. NY Giants
219. Minnesota f/MIA
220. LA Chargers
221. Carolina
222. Arizona
223. Jacksonville
224. Tennessee f/CLE
225. Baltimore f/NYJ
226. Chicago f/LV
227. Miami f/IND
228. Atlanta f/TB via PHI
229. Washington f/DEN
230. New England f/ATL
231. Dallas
232. Pittsburgh
233. Chicago
234. LA Rams
235. Detroit f/PHI via NE
236. Green Bay f/BUF via CLE
237. Tennessee f/NE via DEN
238. NY Giants f/NO
239. Buffalo f/MIN
240. Houston
241. Tampa Bay f/SEA via NE
242. Green Bay f/BAL
243. Tennessee
244. New Orleans f/GB via CLE
245. Tampa Bay f/SF
246. Miami f/KC
247. NY Giants*
248. Houston*
249. Minnesota*
250. Houston*
251. Miami*
252. Denver*
253. Minnesota*
254. Denver*
255. NY Giants*
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Raiders draft Lynn Bowden as a RB
Las Vegas gets another toy for its revamped offense
-
Moss drafted: Grade, Fantasy, more
Here's what you need to know about the Utah running back after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Gallimore drafted: Grade, more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Oklahoma defensive lineman after his selection in the...
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
Baun drafted: Grade, more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Wisconsin linebacker after his selection in the NFL...
-
Josh Jones drafted: Grade, more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Houston tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft