2020 NFL Draft order: Updated list of all 255 picks and seven rounds, including complete Rounds 1 and 2

Two rounds into the "virtual" 2020 NFL Draft, and we are cruising. The pace has been great, the picks have been solid and we had plenty excitement -- specifically in the back half of the first round. As Day 2 (rounds two and three) continues Friday, a lot has already shaken out.

Below, we have an updated list of all 255 picks listed in order from start to finish. It's worth noting that this has been updated due to a flurry of trades even prior to the draft, including multiple first-round picks that have been swapped for players already in the league. If the pre-draft process is any sign of things to come, we can expect a wild three-day draft event this weekend.

If you're curious why there are 255 picks, and not 256 (the yearly maximum), it's because the Arizona Cardinals forfeited a fifth-round pick by making a selection in last year's compensatory draft. With that pick, they selected safety Jalen Thompson out of Washington State. Thompson went on to play in 15 games, nine of which he started, recording 57 combined tackles and an interception, so the Cardinals likely don't lament their decision. Plus, it's worth noting that they still have a fifth-round pick due to their trade with the Dolphins during last year's draft that involved Josh Rosen.

You can watch full coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft for free on any connected device on CBS Sports HQ, while the official broadcast airs on NFL Network (stream on FuboTV -- try for free), ABC and ESPN.

Just keep scrolling to see the exact order in which the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas from April 23-25 will unfold. Compensatory picks are marked with an asterisk (*). This post has been updated to reflect the NFL's official draft order release and any reported trade since.

Round 1

1. Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Detroit: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

4. NY Giants: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

5. Miami: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

6. LA Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

7. Carolina: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

8. Arizona: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

9. Jacksonville: CB CJ Henderson, Florida

10. Cleveland: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

11. NY Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

12. Las Vegas: WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama

13. Tampa Bay f/IND via SF: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

14. San Francisco f/TB: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

15. Denver: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

16. Atlanta: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

17. Dallas: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

18. Miami f/PIT: OL Austin Jackson, USC

19. Las Vegas f/CHI: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

20. Jacksonville f/LAR: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

21. Philadelphia: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

22. Minnesota f/BUF: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

23. LA Chargers f/NE: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans: OL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

25. San Francisco f/MIN: WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

26. Green Bay f/HOU via MIA: QB Jordan Love, Utah State

27. Seattle: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

28. Baltimore: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

29. Tennessee: OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

30. Miami f/GB: CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

31. Minnesota f/SF: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

32. Kansas City: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Round 2

33. Cincinnati: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

34. Indianapolis f/WAS: WR Michael Pittman, USC

35. Detroit: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

36. NY Giants: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

37. New England f/LAC: S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

38. Carolina: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

39. Miami: OL Robert Hurt, Louisiana

40. Houston f/ARI: DL Ross Blacklock, TCU

41. Indianapolis f/CLE: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

42. Jacksonville: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

43. Chicago f/LV: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

44. Cleveland f/IND: S Grant Delpit, LSU

45. Tampa Bay: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

46. Denver: WR KJ Hamler, Penn State

47. Atlanta: DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

48. Seattle f/NYJ: EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

49. Pittsburgh: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

50. Chicago: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

51. Dallas: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

52. LA Rams: RB Cam Akers, Florida State

53. Philadelphia: QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

54. Buffalo: EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

55. Baltimore f/NE via ATL: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

56. Miami f/NO: DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

57. LA Rams f/HOU: WR Van Jefferson, Florida

58. Minnesota: OL Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

59. NY Jets f/SEA: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

60. New England f/BAL: EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan

61. Tennessee: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

62. Green Bay: RB AJ Dillon, Boston College

63. Kansas City f/SF: LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

64. Carolina f/KC via SEA: S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Round 3

65. Cincinnati: LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming

66. Washington: RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis

67. Detroit: EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

68. NY Jets f/NYG: S Ashtyn Davis, California

69. Seattle f/CAR: OL Damien Lewis, LSU

70. Miami: S Brandon Jones, Texas

71. Baltimore f/LAC via NE: DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

72. Arizona: OT Josh Jones, Houston

73. Jacksonville: DL DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State

74. New Orleans f/CLE: LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

75. Detroit f/IND: G Jonah Jackson, Ohio State

76. Tampa Bay: RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

77. Denver: CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa

78. Atlanta: C Matt Hennessy, Temple

79. NY Jets: EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida

80. Las Vegas: RB/WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

81. Las Vegas f/CHI: WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

82. Dallas: DL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

83. Denver f/PIT: C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

84. LA Rams: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama

85. Indianapolis f/PHI via DET: S Julian Blackmon, Utah

86. Buffalo: RB Zack Moss, Utah

87. New England: EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

88. Cleveland f/NO: DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri

89. Minnesota: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

90. Houston: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida

91. New England f/SEA via HOU/LV: TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA

92. Baltimore

93. Tennessee

94. Green Bay

95. Denver f/SF

96. Kansas City

97. Cleveland f/HOU*

98. Baltimore f/NE*

99. NY Giants*

100. Las Vegas f/NE*

101. NY Jets f/SEA

102. Pittsburgh*

103. Philadelphia*

104. LA Rams*

105. Minnesota*

106. Baltimore*

Round 4

107. Cincinnati

108. Washington

109. Detroit

110. NY Giants

111. Houston f/MIA

112. LA Chargers

113. Carolina

114. Arizona

115. Cleveland

116. Jacksonville

117. Minnesota f/TB via SF

118. Denver

119. Atlanta

120. NY Jets

121. Las Vegas

122. Indianapolis

123. Dallas

124. Pittsburgh

125. New England f/CHI

126. LA Rams

127. Philadelphia

128. Buffalo

129. Baltimore f/NE

130. New Orleans

131. Arizona f/HOU

132. Minnesota

133. Seattle

134. Baltimore

135. Pittsburgh f/TEN via MIA

136. Miami f/GB

137. Jacksonville f/SF via DEN

138. Kansas City

139. Las Vegas f/TB via NE*

140. Jacksonville f/CHI*

141. Miami*

142. Washington*

143. Atlanta f/BAL*

144. Seattle*

145. Philadelphia*

146. Philadelphia*

Round 5

147. Cincinnati

148. Seattle f/WAS via CAR

149. Indianapolis f/DET

150. NY Giants

151. LA Chargers

152. Carolina

153. Miami

154. Miami f/JAC via PIT

155. Minnesota f/CLE via BUF

156. San Francisco f/DEN

157. Jacksonville f/ATL via BAL

158. NY Jets

159. New England f/LV

160. Indianapolis

161. Tampa Bay

162. Washington f/PIT via SEA

163. Chicago

164. Dallas

165. Jacksonville f/LAR

166. Detroit f/PHI

167. Buffalo

168. Philadelphia f/NE

169. New Orleans

170. Baltimore f/MIN

171. Houston

172. Las Vegas f/SEA via DET/NE

173. Miami f/BAL via LAR

174. Tennessee

175. Green Bay

176. Minnesota f/SF

177. Kansas City

178. Denver*

179. Dallas*

Round 6

180. Cincinnati

181. Denver f/WAS

182. Indianapolis f/DET

183. NY Giants

184. Carolina

185. Miami

186. LA Chargers

187. Cleveland f/ARI

188. Buffalo f/CLE

189. Jacksonville

190. Philadelphia f/ATL

191. NY Jets

192. Green Bay f/LV

193. Indianapolis

194. Tampa Bay

195. New England f/DEN

196. Chicago

197. Detroit f/DAL via MIA and IND

198. Pittsburgh

199. LA Rams

200. Chicago f/PHI

201. Minnesota f/BUF

202. Arizona f/NE

203. New Orleans

204. New England f/HOU

205. Minnesota

206. Jacksonville f/SEA

207. Buffalo f/BAL via NE

208. Green Bay f/TEN

209. Green Bay

210. San Francisco

211. NY Jets f/KC

212. New England*

213. New England*

214. Seattle*

Round 7

215. Cincinnati

216. Washington

217. San Francisco f/DET

218. NY Giants

219. Minnesota f/MIA

220. LA Chargers

221. Carolina

222. Arizona

223. Jacksonville

224. Tennessee f/CLE

225. Baltimore f/NYJ

226. Chicago f/LV

227. Miami f/IND

228. Atlanta f/TB via PHI

229. Washington f/DEN

230. New England f/ATL

231. Dallas

232. Pittsburgh

233. Chicago

234. LA Rams

235. Detroit f/PHI via NE

236. Green Bay f/BUF via CLE

237. Tennessee f/NE via DEN

238. NY Giants f/NO

239. Buffalo f/MIN

240. Houston

241. Tampa Bay f/SEA via NE

242. Green Bay f/BAL

243. Tennessee

244. New Orleans f/GB via CLE

245. Tampa Bay f/SF

246. Miami f/KC

247. NY Giants*

248. Houston*

249. Minnesota*

250. Houston*

251. Miami*

252. Denver*

253. Minnesota*

254. Denver*

255. NY Giants*