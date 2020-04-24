2020 NFL Draft order: Updated list of all 255 picks and seven rounds, including completed Round 1 selections
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
After a slow start (how long did it take the Bengals to actually turn in that Joe Burrow card?!), the 2020 NFL Draft picked up a nice pace throughout Day 1. It helps that not a single team traded into the top-10 overall, but that didn't make for an unexciting first round. It was quite the opposite -- several major surprises -- specifically in the back half of the first round. Although the first round probably provided more excitement for sports fans than they've had in quite some time, there are still six rounds to go and it all starts with Day 2 (rounds two and three) on Friday.
Below, we have an updated list of all 255 picks listed in order from start to finish. It's worth noting that this has been updated due to a flurry of trades even prior to the draft, including multiple first-round picks that have been swapped for players already in the league. If the pre-draft process is any sign of things to come, we can expect a wild three-day draft event this weekend.
If you're curious why there are 255 picks, and not 256 (the yearly maximum), it's because the Arizona Cardinals forfeited a fifth-round pick by making a selection in last year's compensatory draft. With that pick, they selected safety Jalen Thompson out of Washington State. Thompson went on to play in 15 games, nine of which he started, recording 57 combined tackles and an interception, so the Cardinals likely don't lament their decision. Plus, it's worth noting that they still have a fifth-round pick due to their trade with the Dolphins during last year's draft that involved Josh Rosen.
You can watch full coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft for free on any connected device on CBS Sports HQ, while the official broadcast airs on NFL Network (stream on FuboTV -- try for free), ABC and ESPN.
Just keep scrolling to see the exact order in which the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas from April 23-25 will unfold. Compensatory picks are marked with an asterisk (*). This post has been updated to reflect the NFL's official draft order release and any reported trade since.
Round 1
1. Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
2. Washington: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State
3. Detroit: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
4. NY Giants: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
5. Miami: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
6. LA Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
7. Carolina: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
8. Arizona: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
9. Jacksonville: CB CJ Henderson, Florida
10. Cleveland: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
11. NY Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
12. Las Vegas: WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama
13. Tampa Bay f/IND via SF: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
14. San Francisco f/TB: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
15. Denver: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
16. Atlanta: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
17. Dallas: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
18. Miami f/PIT: OL Austin Jackson, USC
19. Las Vegas f/CHI: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
20. Jacksonville f/LAR: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
21. Philadelphia: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
22. Minnesota f/BUF: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
23. LA Chargers f/NE: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
24. New Orleans: OL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
25. San Francisco f/MIN: WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
26. Green Bay f/HOU via MIA: QB Jordan Love, Utah State
27. Seattle: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
28. Baltimore: LB Patrick Queen, LSU
29. Tennessee: OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
30. Miami f/GB: CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
31. Minnesota f/SF: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
32. Kansas City: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
Round 2
33. Cincinnati
34. Indianapolis f/WAS
35. Detroit
36. NY Giants
37. New England f/LAC
38. Carolina
39. Miami
40. Houston f/ARI
41. Cleveland
42. Jacksonville
43. Chicago f/LV
44. Indianapolis
45. Tampa Bay
46. Denver
47. Atlanta
48. NY Jets
49. Pittsburgh
50. Chicago
51. Dallas
52. LA Rams
53. Philadelphia
54. Buffalo
55. Baltimore f/NE via ATL
56. Miami f/NO
57. LA Rams f/HOU
58. Minnesota
59. Seattle
60. Baltimore
61. Tennessee
62. Green Bay
63. Kansas City f/SF
64. Seattle f/KC
Round 3
65. Cincinnati
66. Washington
67. Detroit
68. NY Jets f/NYG
69. Carolina
70. Miami
71. New England f/LAC
72. Arizona
73. Jacksonville
74. Cleveland
75. Indianapolis
76. Tampa Bay
77. Denver
78. Atlanta
79. NY Jets
80. Las Vegas
81. Las Vegas f/CHI
82. Dallas
83. Denver f/PIT
84. LA Rams
85. Detroit f/PHI
86. Buffalo
87. New England
88. New Orleans
89. Minnesota
90. Houston
91. Las Vegas f/SEA via HOU
92. Baltimore
93. Tennessee
94. Green Bay
95. Denver f/SF
96. Kansas City
97. Cleveland f/HOU*
98. New England*
99. NY Giants*
100. New England*
101. Seattle*
102. Pittsburgh*
103. Philadelphia*
104. LA Rams*
105. Minnesota*
106. Baltimore*
Round 4
107. Cincinnati
108. Washington
109. Detroit
110. NY Giants
111. Houston f/MIA
112. LA Chargers
113. Carolina
114. Arizona
115. Cleveland
116. Jacksonville
117. Minnesota f/TB via SF
118. Denver
119. Atlanta
120. NY Jets
121. Las Vegas
122. Indianapolis
123. Dallas
124. Pittsburgh
125. New England f/CHI
126. LA Rams
127. Philadelphia
128. Buffalo
129. Baltimore f/NE
130. New Orleans
131. Arizona f/HOU
132. Minnesota
133. Seattle
134. Baltimore
135. Pittsburgh f/TEN via MIA
136. Miami f/GB
137. Jacksonville f/SF via DEN
138. Kansas City
139. New England f/TB*
140. Jacksonville f/CHI*
141. Miami*
142. Washington*
143. Atlanta f/BAL*
144. Seattle*
145. Philadelphia*
146. Philadelphia*
Round 5
147. Cincinnati
148. Carolina f/WAS
149. Detroit
150. NY Giants
151. LA Chargers
152. Carolina
153. Miami
154. Miami f/JAC via PIT
155. Minnesota f/CLE via BUF
156. San Francisco f/DEN
157. Jacksonville f/ATL via BAL
158. NY Jets
159. Las Vegas
160. Indianapolis
161. Tampa Bay
162. Washington f/PIT via SEA
163. Chicago
164. Dallas
165. Jacksonville f/LAR
166. Detroit f/PHI
167. Buffalo
168. Philadelphia f/NE
169. New Orleans
170. Baltimore f/MIN
171. Houston
172. New England f/SEA via DET
173. Miami f/BAL via LAR
174. Tennessee
175. Green Bay
176. Minnesota f/SF
177. Kansas City
178. Denver*
179. Dallas*
Round 6
180. Cincinnati
181. Denver f/WAS
182. Detroit
183. NY Giants
184. Carolina
185. Miami
186. LA Chargers
187. Cleveland f/ARI
188. Buffalo f/CLE
189. Jacksonville
190. Philadelphia f/ATL
191. NY Jets
192. Green Bay f/LV
193. Indianapolis
194. Tampa Bay
195. New England f/DEN
196. Chicago
197. Indianapolis f/DAL via MIA
198. Pittsburgh
199. LA Rams
200. Chicago f/PHI
201. Minnesota f/BUF
202. Arizona f/NE
203. New Orleans
204. New England f/HOU
205. Minnesota
206. Jacksonville f/SEA
207. Buffalo f/BAL via NE
208. Green Bay f/TEN
209. Green Bay
210. San Francisco
211. NY Jets f/KC
212. New England*
213. New England*
214. Seattle*
Round 7
215. Cincinnati
216. Washington
217. San Francisco f/DET
218. NY Giants
219. Minnesota f/MIA
220. LA Chargers
221. Carolina
222. Arizona
223. Jacksonville
224. Tennessee f/CLE
225. Baltimore f/NYJ
226. Chicago f/LV
227. Miami f/IND
228. Atlanta f/TB via PHI
229. Washington f/DEN
230. New England f/ATL
231. Dallas
232. Pittsburgh
233. Chicago
234. LA Rams
235. Detroit f/PHI via NE
236. Green Bay f/BUF via CLE
237. Tennessee f/NE via DEN
238. NY Giants f/NO
239. Buffalo f/MIN
240. Houston
241. Tampa Bay f/SEA via NE
242. Green Bay f/BAL
243. Tennessee
244. Cleveland f/GB
245. Tampa Bay f/SF
246. Miami f/KC
247. NY Giants*
248. Houston*
249. Minnesota*
250. Houston*
251. Miami*
252. Denver*
253. Minnesota*
254. Denver*
255. NY Giants*
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
When is the 2020 NFL Draft: Full info
Everything you need to know to tune in for this year's virtual event
-
Best players available entering Day 2
A talented group of players await teams on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft 2020: Prop Bets Guide
Here are how the most intriguing prop bets for the 2020 NFL Draft played out
-
Day 2 Mock: Swift to Buccaneers
There are plenty of offensive skill position players left on the board.
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
Draft grades: Chiefs get Edwards-Helaire
Here's what you need to know about the LSU running back after his selection in the NFL Draft