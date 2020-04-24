2020 NFL Draft order: Updated list of all 255 picks and seven rounds, including completed Round 1 selections

After a slow start (how long did it take the Bengals to actually turn in that Joe Burrow card?!), the 2020 NFL Draft picked up a nice pace throughout Day 1. It helps that not a single team traded into the top-10 overall, but that didn't make for an unexciting first round. It was quite the opposite -- several major surprises -- specifically in the back half of the first round. Although the first round probably provided more excitement for sports fans than they've had in quite some time, there are still six rounds to go and it all starts with Day 2 (rounds two and three) on Friday.

Below, we have an updated list of all 255 picks listed in order from start to finish. It's worth noting that this has been updated due to a flurry of trades even prior to the draft, including multiple first-round picks that have been swapped for players already in the league. If the pre-draft process is any sign of things to come, we can expect a wild three-day draft event this weekend.

If you're curious why there are 255 picks, and not 256 (the yearly maximum), it's because the Arizona Cardinals forfeited a fifth-round pick by making a selection in last year's compensatory draft. With that pick, they selected safety Jalen Thompson out of Washington State. Thompson went on to play in 15 games, nine of which he started, recording 57 combined tackles and an interception, so the Cardinals likely don't lament their decision. Plus, it's worth noting that they still have a fifth-round pick due to their trade with the Dolphins during last year's draft that involved Josh Rosen.

You can watch full coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft on CBS Sports HQ, NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.

Just keep scrolling to see the exact order in which the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas from April 23-25 will unfold. Compensatory picks are marked with an asterisk (*). This post has been updated to reflect the NFL's official draft order release and any reported trade since.

Round 1

1. Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Detroit: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

4. NY Giants: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

5. Miami: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

6. LA Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

7. Carolina: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

8. Arizona: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

9. Jacksonville: CB CJ Henderson, Florida

10. Cleveland: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

11. NY Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

12. Las Vegas: WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama

13. Tampa Bay f/IND via SF: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

14. San Francisco f/TB: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

15. Denver: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

16. Atlanta: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

17. Dallas: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

18. Miami f/PIT: OL Austin Jackson, USC

19. Las Vegas f/CHI: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

20. Jacksonville f/LAR: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

21. Philadelphia: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

22. Minnesota f/BUF: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

23. LA Chargers f/NE: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans: OL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

25. San Francisco f/MIN: WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

26. Green Bay f/HOU via MIA: QB Jordan Love, Utah State

27. Seattle: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

28. Baltimore: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

29. Tennessee: OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

30. Miami f/GB: CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

31. Minnesota f/SF: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

32. Kansas City: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Round 2

33. Cincinnati

34. Indianapolis f/WAS

35. Detroit

36. NY Giants

37. New England f/LAC

38. Carolina

39. Miami

40. Houston f/ARI

41. Cleveland

42. Jacksonville

43. Chicago f/LV

44. Indianapolis

45. Tampa Bay

46. Denver

47. Atlanta

48. NY Jets

49. Pittsburgh

50. Chicago

51. Dallas

52. LA Rams

53. Philadelphia

54. Buffalo

55. Baltimore f/NE via ATL

56. Miami f/NO

57. LA Rams f/HOU

58. Minnesota

59. Seattle

60. Baltimore

61. Tennessee

62. Green Bay

63. Kansas City f/SF

64. Seattle f/KC

Round 3

65. Cincinnati

66. Washington

67. Detroit

68. NY Jets f/NYG

69. Carolina

70. Miami

71. New England f/LAC

72. Arizona

73. Jacksonville

74. Cleveland

75. Indianapolis

76. Tampa Bay

77. Denver

78. Atlanta

79. NY Jets

80. Las Vegas

81. Las Vegas f/CHI

82. Dallas

83. Denver f/PIT

84. LA Rams

85. Detroit f/PHI

86. Buffalo

87. New England

88. New Orleans

89. Minnesota

90. Houston

91. Las Vegas f/SEA via HOU

92. Baltimore

93. Tennessee

94. Green Bay

95. Denver f/SF

96. Kansas City

97. Cleveland f/HOU*

98. New England*

99. NY Giants*

100. New England*

101. Seattle*

102. Pittsburgh*

103. Philadelphia*

104. LA Rams*

105. Minnesota*

106. Baltimore*

Round 4

107. Cincinnati

108. Washington

109. Detroit

110. NY Giants

111. Houston f/MIA

112. LA Chargers

113. Carolina

114. Arizona

115. Cleveland

116. Jacksonville

117. Minnesota f/TB via SF

118. Denver

119. Atlanta

120. NY Jets

121. Las Vegas

122. Indianapolis

123. Dallas

124. Pittsburgh

125. New England f/CHI

126. LA Rams

127. Philadelphia

128. Buffalo

129. Baltimore f/NE

130. New Orleans

131. Arizona f/HOU

132. Minnesota

133. Seattle

134. Baltimore

135. Pittsburgh f/TEN via MIA

136. Miami f/GB

137. Jacksonville f/SF via DEN

138. Kansas City

139. New England f/TB*

140. Jacksonville f/CHI*

141. Miami*

142. Washington*

143. Atlanta f/BAL*

144. Seattle*

145. Philadelphia*

146. Philadelphia*

Round 5

147. Cincinnati

148. Carolina f/WAS

149. Detroit

150. NY Giants

151. LA Chargers

152. Carolina

153. Miami

154. Miami f/JAC via PIT

155. Minnesota f/CLE via BUF

156. San Francisco f/DEN

157. Jacksonville f/ATL via BAL

158. NY Jets

159. Las Vegas

160. Indianapolis

161. Tampa Bay

162. Washington f/PIT via SEA

163. Chicago

164. Dallas

165. Jacksonville f/LAR

166. Detroit f/PHI

167. Buffalo

168. Philadelphia f/NE

169. New Orleans

170. Baltimore f/MIN

171. Houston

172. New England f/SEA via DET

173. Miami f/BAL via LAR

174. Tennessee

175. Green Bay

176. Minnesota f/SF

177. Kansas City

178. Denver*

179. Dallas*

Round 6

180. Cincinnati

181. Denver f/WAS

182. Detroit

183. NY Giants

184. Carolina

185. Miami

186. LA Chargers

187. Cleveland f/ARI

188. Buffalo f/CLE

189. Jacksonville

190. Philadelphia f/ATL

191. NY Jets

192. Green Bay f/LV

193. Indianapolis

194. Tampa Bay

195. New England f/DEN

196. Chicago

197. Indianapolis f/DAL via MIA

198. Pittsburgh

199. LA Rams

200. Chicago f/PHI

201. Minnesota f/BUF

202. Arizona f/NE

203. New Orleans

204. New England f/HOU

205. Minnesota

206. Jacksonville f/SEA

207. Buffalo f/BAL via NE

208. Green Bay f/TEN

209. Green Bay

210. San Francisco

211. NY Jets f/KC

212. New England*

213. New England*

214. Seattle*

Round 7

215. Cincinnati

216. Washington

217. San Francisco f/DET

218. NY Giants

219. Minnesota f/MIA

220. LA Chargers

221. Carolina

222. Arizona

223. Jacksonville

224. Tennessee f/CLE

225. Baltimore f/NYJ

226. Chicago f/LV

227. Miami f/IND

228. Atlanta f/TB via PHI

229. Washington f/DEN

230. New England f/ATL

231. Dallas

232. Pittsburgh

233. Chicago

234. LA Rams

235. Detroit f/PHI via NE

236. Green Bay f/BUF via CLE

237. Tennessee f/NE via DEN

238. NY Giants f/NO

239. Buffalo f/MIN

240. Houston

241. Tampa Bay f/SEA via NE

242. Green Bay f/BAL

243. Tennessee

244. Cleveland f/GB

245. Tampa Bay f/SF

246. Miami f/KC

247. NY Giants*

248. Houston*

249. Minnesota*

250. Houston*

251. Miami*

252. Denver*

253. Minnesota*

254. Denver*

255. NY Giants*