2020 NFL Draft order: Where the Patriots, Saints, Eagles and Bills will pick in the first round

See who owns the first 24 picks of next year's NFL Draft with the wild card round in the books

Four more spots in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft solidified this weekend, with the Bills, Patriots, Saints and Eagles all seeing their Super Bowl hopes end in the wild-card round. That means those four teams are locked in to pick in the 21-24 range in April's draft -- barring any trades between now and the time those picks are made, of course.

The Eagles land at No. 21, having the worst record of any team in the playoff field. Philadelphia fought valiantly as key pieces of the defense and especially offense fell to injury on a weekly basis, including quarterback Carson Wentz in the first half of their loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. They'll target key areas of need in the draft and hope that a return to the Super Bowl is around the corner with better health next season.

Next comes the Bills at No. 22. Buffalo appeared to be a team ahead of schedule, making the playoffs in Josh Allen's second year as starter thanks in large part to an outstanding season from their defense. The front office certainly has areas of improvement to target as the team heads into the offseason, but the Bills' 2020 fortunes will hinge on the continued development of their young quarterback.

The wild-card losses were perhaps tougher to stomach for the Patriots (No. 23) and Saints (No. 24), two of the most stable franchise in the league that are about to go through a transition period at quarterback, whether that comes this offseason or soon after. As historically great as Tom Brady and Drew Brees are, no one can play forever.

Below, you'll find the 2020 NFL Draft order:

2020 NFL Draft order

PickTeamRecordSOS
1Bengals2-140.553
2Redskins3-130.502
3Lions3-12-10.506
4Giants4-120.473
5Dolphins5-110.484
6Chargers5-110.514
7Panthers5-110.549
8Cardinals5-10-10.529
9Jaguars6-100.484
10Browns6-100.533
11Jets7-90.473
12Raiders7-90.482
13Colts7-90.492
14Buccaneers7-90.500
15Broncos7-90.510
16Falcons7-90.545
17Cowboys8-80.479
18Dolphins (f/PIT)8-80.502
19Raiders (f/CHI)8-80.508
20Jaguars (f/LAR)9-70.535
21Eagles9-70.455
22Bills10-60.461
23Patriots12-40.469
24Saints13-30.486
25Titans*9-70.488
26Vikings*10-60.477
27Dolphins (f/HOU)*10-60.520
28Seahawks*11-50.531
29Chiefs*12-40.510
30Packers*13-30.453
3149ers*13-30.504
32Ravens*14-20.494

* TBD by playoff finish  

