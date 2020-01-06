2020 NFL Draft order: Where the Patriots, Saints, Eagles and Bills will pick in the first round
See who owns the first 24 picks of next year's NFL Draft with the wild card round in the books
Four more spots in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft solidified this weekend, with the Bills, Patriots, Saints and Eagles all seeing their Super Bowl hopes end in the wild-card round. That means those four teams are locked in to pick in the 21-24 range in April's draft -- barring any trades between now and the time those picks are made, of course.
The Eagles land at No. 21, having the worst record of any team in the playoff field. Philadelphia fought valiantly as key pieces of the defense and especially offense fell to injury on a weekly basis, including quarterback Carson Wentz in the first half of their loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. They'll target key areas of need in the draft and hope that a return to the Super Bowl is around the corner with better health next season.
Next comes the Bills at No. 22. Buffalo appeared to be a team ahead of schedule, making the playoffs in Josh Allen's second year as starter thanks in large part to an outstanding season from their defense. The front office certainly has areas of improvement to target as the team heads into the offseason, but the Bills' 2020 fortunes will hinge on the continued development of their young quarterback.
The wild-card losses were perhaps tougher to stomach for the Patriots (No. 23) and Saints (No. 24), two of the most stable franchise in the league that are about to go through a transition period at quarterback, whether that comes this offseason or soon after. As historically great as Tom Brady and Drew Brees are, no one can play forever.
Below, you'll find the 2020 NFL Draft order:
2020 NFL Draft order
|Pick
|Team
|Record
|SOS
|1
|Bengals
|2-14
|0.553
|2
|Redskins
|3-13
|0.502
|3
|Lions
|3-12-1
|0.506
|4
|Giants
|4-12
|0.473
|5
|Dolphins
|5-11
|0.484
|6
|Chargers
|5-11
|0.514
|7
|Panthers
|5-11
|0.549
|8
|Cardinals
|5-10-1
|0.529
|9
|Jaguars
|6-10
|0.484
|10
|Browns
|6-10
|0.533
|11
|Jets
|7-9
|0.473
|12
|Raiders
|7-9
|0.482
|13
|Colts
|7-9
|0.492
|14
|Buccaneers
|7-9
|0.500
|15
|Broncos
|7-9
|0.510
|16
|Falcons
|7-9
|0.545
|17
|Cowboys
|8-8
|0.479
|18
|Dolphins (f/PIT)
|8-8
|0.502
|19
|Raiders (f/CHI)
|8-8
|0.508
|20
|Jaguars (f/LAR)
|9-7
|0.535
|21
|Eagles
|9-7
|0.455
|22
|Bills
|10-6
|0.461
|23
|Patriots
|12-4
|0.469
|24
|Saints
|13-3
|0.486
|25
|Titans*
|9-7
|0.488
|26
|Vikings*
|10-6
|0.477
|27
|Dolphins (f/HOU)*
|10-6
|0.520
|28
|Seahawks*
|11-5
|0.531
|29
|Chiefs*
|12-4
|0.510
|30
|Packers*
|13-3
|0.453
|31
|49ers*
|13-3
|0.504
|32
|Ravens*
|14-2
|0.494
* TBD by playoff finish
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Patriots 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Patriots fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
Bills 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Bills fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Browns 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
The 2019 season was a disappointment for Cleveland and there are positions in obvious need...
-
Cowboys 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
The Cowboys enter an offseason that could alter the course of their franchise for several years
-
Draft prospects in the LendingTree Bowl
Ragin' Cajuns bring talented rush attack to Mobile