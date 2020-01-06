2020 NFL Draft order: Where the Patriots, Saints, Eagles and Bills will pick in the first round

Four more spots in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft solidified this weekend, with the Bills, Patriots, Saints and Eagles all seeing their Super Bowl hopes end in the wild-card round. That means those four teams are locked in to pick in the 21-24 range in April's draft -- barring any trades between now and the time those picks are made, of course.

The Eagles land at No. 21, having the worst record of any team in the playoff field. Philadelphia fought valiantly as key pieces of the defense and especially offense fell to injury on a weekly basis, including quarterback Carson Wentz in the first half of their loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. They'll target key areas of need in the draft and hope that a return to the Super Bowl is around the corner with better health next season.

Next comes the Bills at No. 22. Buffalo appeared to be a team ahead of schedule, making the playoffs in Josh Allen's second year as starter thanks in large part to an outstanding season from their defense. The front office certainly has areas of improvement to target as the team heads into the offseason, but the Bills' 2020 fortunes will hinge on the continued development of their young quarterback.

The wild-card losses were perhaps tougher to stomach for the Patriots (No. 23) and Saints (No. 24), two of the most stable franchise in the league that are about to go through a transition period at quarterback, whether that comes this offseason or soon after. As historically great as Tom Brady and Drew Brees are, no one can play forever.

Below, you'll find the 2020 NFL Draft order:

2020 NFL Draft order

Pick Team Record SOS 1 Bengals 2-14 0.553 2 Redskins 3-13 0.502 3 Lions 3-12-1 0.506 4 Giants 4-12 0.473 5 Dolphins 5-11 0.484 6 Chargers 5-11 0.514 7 Panthers 5-11 0.549 8 Cardinals 5-10-1 0.529 9 Jaguars 6-10 0.484 10 Browns 6-10 0.533 11 Jets 7-9 0.473 12 Raiders 7-9 0.482 13 Colts 7-9 0.492 14 Buccaneers 7-9 0.500 15 Broncos 7-9 0.510 16 Falcons 7-9 0.545 17 Cowboys 8-8 0.479 18 Dolphins (f/PIT) 8-8 0.502 19 Raiders (f/CHI) 8-8 0.508 20 Jaguars (f/LAR) 9-7 0.535 21 Eagles 9-7 0.455 22 Bills 10-6 0.461 23 Patriots 12-4 0.469 24 Saints 13-3 0.486 25 Titans* 9-7 0.488 26 Vikings* 10-6 0.477 27 Dolphins (f/HOU)* 10-6 0.520 28 Seahawks* 11-5 0.531 29 Chiefs* 12-4 0.510 30 Packers* 13-3 0.453 31 49ers* 13-3 0.504 32 Ravens* 14-2 0.494

* TBD by playoff finish