2020 NFL Draft: Panthers pick Jeremy Chinn, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Southern Illinois safety after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Panthers traded up to select Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn with the No. 64 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Chinn, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

64. Carolina Panthers

Chris Trapasso: Panthers defensive reconstruction continues. Chinn is Isaiah Simmons-lite, and he might be more twitchy. Do-everything safety/linebacker with made-in-lab type athleticism. Will help Carolina's defense in many ways.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Justin Reid
Best trait: Size/athleticism combo

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
So. Illinois6-32219 5/8 32 1/8 77 5/8

 Strengths  

  • Tall, menacing safety/linebacker hybrid
  • Exploded at the combine across the board
  • Awe-inspiring element ability to range and close on the football, even deep in coverage
  • Scary as a blitzer and when ranging to horizontal underneath routes 

Weaknesses 

  • Impressive but not unreal change-of-direction skills for his size
  • Not super authoritative flying downhill in run support despite his size
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.452041 138n/an/a

