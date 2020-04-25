2020 NFL Draft: Panthers pick Jeremy Chinn, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Panthers traded up to select Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn with the No. 64 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Chinn, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

64. Carolina Panthers

Chris Trapasso: Panthers defensive reconstruction continues. Chinn is Isaiah Simmons-lite, and he might be more twitchy. Do-everything safety/linebacker with made-in-lab type athleticism. Will help Carolina's defense in many ways.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Justin Reid

Best trait: Size/athleticism combo

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan So. Illinois 6-3 221 9 5/8 32 1/8 77 5/8

Strengths

Tall, menacing safety/linebacker hybrid

Exploded at the combine across the board

Awe-inspiring element ability to range and close on the football, even deep in coverage

Scary as a blitzer and when ranging to horizontal underneath routes



Weaknesses

Impressive but not unreal change-of-direction skills for his size

Not super authoritative flying downhill in run support despite his size