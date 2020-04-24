2020 NFL Draft: Panthers pick Yetur Gross-Matos, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Penn State edge rusher after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Panthers selected Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Gross-Matos, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

38. Carolina Panthers: A

Chris Trapasso: Outstanding size, length, and strength. Three-down defensive end. Ascending pass-rush move arsenal. Solid athlete. Some bend too. Fun pairing with Brian Burns in Carolina.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Jason Pierre-Paul
Best trait: Physical specimen

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Penn St. 6-5 266 9 6/8 34 7/8 82 2/8

 Strengths  

  • Looks the part
  • Strong hands, bendy athlete who can overpower OTs
  • High-motor, downfield-pursuit player

Weaknesses 

  • Can disappear for stretches
  • Still learning the position
  • Could be more explosive in initial pass rush
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
n/a 20 34 120 n/a n/a

