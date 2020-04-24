2020 NFL Draft: Panthers pick Yetur Gross-Matos, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Panthers selected Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Gross-Matos, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

38. Carolina Panthers: A

Chris Trapasso: Outstanding size, length, and strength. Three-down defensive end. Ascending pass-rush move arsenal. Solid athlete. Some bend too. Fun pairing with Brian Burns in Carolina.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Jason Pierre-Paul

Best trait: Physical specimen

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Penn St. 6-5 266 9 6/8 34 7/8 82 2/8

Strengths

Looks the part

Strong hands, bendy athlete who can overpower OTs

High-motor, downfield-pursuit player

Weaknesses

Can disappear for stretches

Still learning the position

Could be more explosive in initial pass rush