2020 NFL Draft: Projected first-round pick Kenneth Murray won't participate in Oklahoma's pro day

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray will not be participating in the program's pro day Wednesday, the program announced per OUDaily.com. Murray suffered a hamstring injury while running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. Before exiting, he ran a 4.52 second 40-yard dash in addition to posting a 38-inch vertical jump, 129-inch broad jump and 21 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press.

The Texas native is considered the No. 25 prospect overall and the No. 2 linebacker in this year's draft class by CBS Sports. As a junior, he compiled 102 tackles, four sacks and four pass deflections for the nationally-ranked Sooners. Murray is a really active linebacker that looks comfortable in coverage. He is a fluid athlete and plays the game with maximum effort. In an era where sideline-to-sideline linebackers are coveted, Murray is a top option.

As of Monday, our CBS Sports experts had projected Murray to the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens in the first round of recent mock drafts. There are a number of teams that could use his services, but he is expected to be taken somewhere in the back half of the first round.

Several other Sooners are still scheduled to perform Wednesday: wide receiver A.D. Miller, wide receiver Nick Basquine, quarterback Jalen Hurts, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, defensive lineman Dillon Faamatau, safety Kahlil Haughton, defensive lineman Kenneth Mann, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, running back Marcelias Sutton, cornerback Parnell Motley, wide receiver Lee Morris, offensive lineman R.J. Proctor and defensive lineman Marquise Overton.

The names to know from the aforementioned group, include Lamb (No. 8 overall), Gallimore (No. 27 overall) and Hurts (No. 127 overall).

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held from Apr. 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada.