2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings: SEC most represented, Big Ten has No. 1 overall
The race to become the No. 1 overall selection is already underway
The 2020 NFL Draft is still more than six months away but several players have already started to differentiate themselves as the best among their peers. In today's exercise, I ranked who I feel are some of the best overall pro prospects right now and then broke them down by position.
But first, here is where I am in the process and how I arrived at these evaluations. A full evaluation is nothing less than five games so, at this stage, these rankings are based on partial evaluations of between one and three games studied. More emphasis is placed on the 2019 season and more than half of the season is left to play out. Injuries have indirectly and directly played a role as well. In some cases, these players are not being played at their true positions right now because they are filling in for an injured player.
Now, to the list:
Blue chip players
1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
2. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
3. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. Andrew Thomas, G/T, Georgia
5. Grant Delpit, DB, LSU
6. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
7. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
8. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
10. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
11. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
12. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
These are the blue chip players with elite traits right now. The list will likely expand as the 2020 NFL Draft approaches. Swift and Taylor are two of the most complete running backs in awhile. Ruggs has the speed of Forrest Gump. Jeudy has elite footwork and great speed. Tagovailoa is accurate and able to keep the play alive with his mobility. Simmons tackles better in the open field than any other player. Young is speed, power and technique.
The next best
13. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
14. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
15. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
16. Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
17. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
18. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
19. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
20. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska
Higgins has the possibility of joining that blue chip group. Chaisson could rise as well if he is able to stay healthy and play as expected. Fromm has the answers to all the test questions. Defenses can not rattle him. Weaver is fast off the edge and difficult to get hands on. Jackson shows better comfort in his backpedal than most prospects outside of Okudah.
Day 1 prospects
21. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
22. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
23. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
24. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
25. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
26. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
27. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
28. Laviska Shenault, WR, Oklahoma
29. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
30. Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State
Moses could rise if he shows a healthy return from his torn ACL during the pre-draft process. Hall has great ball skills. Henderson is one of the more difficult prospects to read. Murray is an active linebacker that is fun to watch. Burrow is the rising quarterback. Wilson is strong as an ox and draws a lot of double teams.
Borderline Day 1/2 prospects
31. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
32. Tristan Wirfs, G/T, Iowa
33. Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama
34. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
35. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt
36. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame
37. Austin Jackson, OT, USC
38. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
39. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
40. David Woodward, LB, Utah State
McKinney displays the versatility to play cornerback or safety at the next level. Woodward could pack on a little weight but his ability to get off blocks is great. Gross-Matos and Okwara are two players capable of making a difference off the edge. Wirfs is a little lower than other places because it is difficult to read him too. Iowa has been moving him around a lot.
Priority Day 2 rospects
41. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
42. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
43. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
44. Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin
45. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
46. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
47. Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest
48. Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
49. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
50. Matt Peart, OT, UConn
Four offensive tackles in this section. It is a very deep draft for the position, which is fortunate because several teams could use at least one. Baun is an active linebacker. Herbert could rise if he shows consistency. Collins needs to stay healthy but his ability with a decent quarterback is high.
The best of the rest
51. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State
52. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
53. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
54. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
55. Ashtyn Davis, DB, California
56. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
57. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon
58. J.R. Reed, DB, Georgia
59. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
60. Kyle Dugger, DB, Lenoir-Rhyne
Reed was a player that just made plays last season. Dugger has some freakish ability but he looks disinterested at other points. Etienne does not catch the ball or block as well as the two elite backs in this class. Willekes is an active pass rusher. Hurts is the next dual-threat quarterback excelling in Lincoln Riley's system.
Several of these players were <em>included in my most recent mock draft</em>, which aims to pinpoint the best fit for each player with each of the 32 NFL teams.
Position rankings
Quarterback
- Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
- Jake Fromm, Georgia
- Justin Herbert, Oregon
- Jacob Eason, Washington
- Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
Running back
- D'Andre Swift, Georgia
- Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
- Travis Etienne, Clemson
Wide receiver
- Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
- CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
- Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
- Tee Higgins, Clemson
- Laviska Shenault, Colorado
- Jalen Reagor, TCU
- Nico Collins, Michigan
Tight end
- Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
- Jacob Breeland, Oregon
Offensive line
- Andrew Thomas, G/T, Georgia
- Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
- Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
- Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
- Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
- Tristan Wirfs, G/T, Iowa
- Austin Jackson, OT, USC
- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
- Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
- Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
- Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
- Matt Peart, OT, UConn
Defensive line
- A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
- Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
- Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
- Marvin Wilson, NT, Florida State
- Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
- Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
Edge rushers
- Chase Young, Ohio State
- K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
- Curtis Weaver, Boise State
- Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
- Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
- Zack Baun, Wisconsin
- Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
Linebackers
- Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
- Dylan Moses, Alabama
- Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
- David Woodward, Utah State
Cornerback
- Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
- Lamar Jackson, Nebraska
- Bryce Hall, Virginia
- C.J. Henderson, Florida
- Trevon Diggs, Alabama
- Paulson Adebo, Stanford
- Essang Bassey, Wake Forest
- Kristian Fulton, LSU
Safety
- Grant Delpit, LSU
- Xavier McKinney, Alabama
- Ashtyn Davis, California
- J.R. Reed, Georgia
- Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne
