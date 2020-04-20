2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings: The top-250 big board starts with Ohio State's Chase Young
With the NFL Draft a week away, it is time to wash my hands of the 2020 class
The 2020 NFL Draft has nearly arrived. From commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks from his basement to NFL teams fearing that their Zoom conversations might be hacked, this year is sure to be one to remember. Hundreds of hours went into examining this class. There is always more to learn, especially with character and medical concerns, but eventually, the book must be closed. Today, we round the corner and head for home as the draft begins in a week.
This year's defensive back class is loaded. In the latest Pick Six Podcast episode, former NFL cornerback and 2nd-round pick Bryant McFadden breaks down his Top 10 DB prospects.
Here is my final Top 250 big board of prospects:
1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
2. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
3. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
4. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
5. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
6. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
7. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
8. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
9. Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
10. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
11. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
12. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
13. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
14. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
15. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
16. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
17. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
18. A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa
19. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
20. Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama
21. Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma
22. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
23. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
24. Grant Delpit, DB, LSU
25. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
The top group is loaded with offensive tackles and wide receivers. By now, you are probably familiar with most or all of the names in this grouping. The order may surprise you but the names should not. All things considered, the 2020 NFL Draft class is strong at the top and presents depth as well. It's a good year to have a lot of picks so the Jaguars and Dolphins are in the best position. Fun fact, I grew up about a half an hour away from where Burrow grew up. I went to Ohio University, which is where his father served as the defensive coordinator for many years. I had the chance to see him play in high school. I would be a liar if I said that I knew he would be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft one day but I had an idea that he was going to be really good. I'm happy for him, his family and the entire Athens community.
26. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
27. Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
28. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
29. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
30. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
31. Josh Jones, OT, Houston
32. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
33. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
34. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
35. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
36. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
37. Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
38. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
39. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan
40. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
41. Ashtyn Davis, DB, California
42. Terrell Lewis, DB, Alabama
43. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
44. Jeremy Chinn, DB, Southern Illinois
45. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
46. Cesar Ruiz, OG/C, Michigan
47. Lloyd Cushenberry, OG/C, LSU
48. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
49. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
50. Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana-Lafayette
Hunt is one of my favorite players in the class because I think he projects as a really good guard at the next level. There is some edge rush talent with Uche, Lewis and Weaver. Weaver does a great job of getting off blocks and the best is yet to come for Uche, Lewis. Shenault slides a bit because of his injury concerns. Davis has his share of injury concerns as well. Otherwise, he could be taken late in Round 1. Edwards-Helaire is a worker bee that has exceeded expectations in every stage of his life. With Love and Herbert, I understand they will be taken much earlier and the value of a quarterback is the highest at any position. However, I'm not a believer in elevating a quarterback higher in the rankings just because I know they are going to be drafted sooner.
51. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
52. Austin Jackson, OT, USC
53. Tyler Biadasz, OG/C, Wisconsin
54. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
55. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
56. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
57. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
58. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
59. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
60. Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
61. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
62. Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State
63. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame
64. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
65. Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota
66. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
67. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
68. DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
69. Matt Peart, OT, UCONN
70. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee
71. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
72. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
73. Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri
74. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
75. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
76. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
77. Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah
78. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida
79. Jonah Jackson, OG, Ohio State
80. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
81. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
82. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn
83. Zack Moss, RB, Utah
84. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
85. Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia
86. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
87. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
88. Matt Hennessy, OG/C, Temple
89. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
90. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
91. Julian Blackmon, DB, Utah
92. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
93. Nick Harris, OG/C, Washington
94. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame
95. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
96. James Lynch, DL, Baylor
97. Trey Adams, OT, Washington
98. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
99. Danny Pinter, OG, Ball State
100. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
There is a lot of talent in this group and some would be higher if they were not dealing with injuries. Burgess, Blackmon, Johnson, Muti and Niang fall into that category. With Jackson, the athleticism is apparent but his film does not show a first round prospect yet. Teams are banking on his potential. Davidson and Igbinoghene have garnered some first round buzz but I do not see it yet. The potential is certainly there with Igbinoghene and his background. Bowden, Duvernay and Jefferson are a trio of wide receivers that inspire confidence. They know how to produce.
101. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
102. Calvin Throckmorton, OG, Oregon
103. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
104. Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan
105. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina
106. Logan Stenberg, OG, Kentucky
107. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
108. Geno Stone, DB, Iowa
109. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
110. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
111. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska
112. Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland
113. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
114. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
115. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
116. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's
117. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
118. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt
119. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
120. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
121. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State
122. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
123. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
124. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida
125. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
126. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
127. Kevin Dotson, OG, Louisiana-Lafayette
128. Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado
129. Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU
130. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
131. Sean Pollard, OG, Clemson
132. Larrell Murchison, DL, N.C. State
133. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
134. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
135. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
136. Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina
137. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
138. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
139. Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State
140. Darrell Stewart Jr., WR, Michigan State
141. David Woodward, LB, Utah State
142. Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami
143. Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, OG, Missouri
144. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
145. J.R. Reed, DB, Georgia
146. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon
147. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
148. Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
149. McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas
150. Shyheim Carter, DB, Alabama
Charles' film and athletic testing stand out as a higher draft pick but I know some teams have a few red flags on him. It would not shock me if he ends up in the third round. At the top of the group, there are some really good interior players on opposite sides of the ball: Strowbridge, Davis and Madubuike on defense, Bredeson and Stenberg on offense. Bartch's stock has risen post-season but I don't think his film justifies much of one. The depth of the running back class is evident. Teams can still find a quality player at this stage of the draft.
151. Francis Bernard, LB, Utah
152. Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest
153. John Simpson, OG, Clemson
154. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
155. Trystan Colon-Castillo, OG, Missouri
156. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
157. Darryl Williams, OG, Mississippi State
158. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
159. Hakeem Adenii, OL, Kansas
160. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah
161. Jake Hanson, OG/C, Oregon
162. Drew Richmond, OG, USC
163. Josh Metellus, DB, Michigan
164. Essang Bassey, DB, Wake Forest
165. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida
166. Nevelle Clarke, CB, UCF
167. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
168. Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest
169. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
170. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
171. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State
172. Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami
173. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
174. Javon Leake, RB, Maryland
175. Grayland Arnold, DB, Baylor
176. Jonathan Ward, RB, Central Michigan
177. Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri
178. Brendon Hayes, DL, UCF
179. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State
180. Tanner Muse, LB, Clemson
181. Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington
182. K'Von Wallace, DB, Clemson
183. Damien Lewis, OG, LSU
184. Michael Onwenu, OL, Michigan
185. Joe Reed, WR, Virginia
186. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
187. Kyle Dugger, DB, Lenoir-Rhyne
188. Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn
189. Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa
190. Maurice Ffrench, WR, Pittsburgh
191. Antoine Brooks Jr., DB, Maryland
192. Myles Dorn, DB, North Carolina
193. Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah
194. Isaiah Wright, WR, Temple
195. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte
196. Tyler Bass, PK, Georgia Southern
197. Bravvion Roy, DL, Baylor
198. Shane Lemeieux, OG/C/ Oregon
199. Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska
200. Jared Hilbers, OT, Washington
Highsmith has his supporters as an edge rusher. Honestly, I wish I had seen more of him. There were moments that I thought he looked explosive and other moments where he blended in with the crowd. Muse and Dugger are college safeties that will likely have to play down in the NFL. There is a love affair of some with Dugger. I see his straight line explosion but I have concerns about his lateral agility and instincts as a safety. I'm not sure where Arnold will play but I like his chances of success.
201. Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State
202. Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss
203. Cameron Clark, OL, Charlotte
204. Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse
205. Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami
206. Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State
207. John Hightower, WR, Boise State
208. Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
209. Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State
210. Scott Frantz, OT, Kansas State
211. Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse
212. Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
213. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame
214. Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas
215. James Proche, WR, SMU
216. DeeJay Dallas, WR, Miami
217. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
218. Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis
219. Brian Cole, DB, Mississippi State
220. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt
221. Kamaal Seymour, OT, Rutgers
222. Brandon Jones, DB, Texas
223. Jalen Elliott, DB, Notre Dame
224. Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State
225. Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State
226. Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan
227. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan
228. Kamren Curl, DB, Arkansas
229. John Reid, CB, Penn State
230. Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech
231. Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State
232. Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M
233. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
234. Myles Bryant, CB, Washington
235. Zach Shackelford, OL, Texas
236. Benito Jones, DL, Ole Miss
237. JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor
238. Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington
239. Jace Whittaker, CB, Arizona
240. Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State
241. Jordan Fuller, DB, Ohio State
242. Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
243. Michael Warren II, RB, Cincinnati
244. Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulane
245. Keith Ismael, OL, San Diego State
246. Ahmad Wagner, TE, Kentucky
247. Domink Eberle, PK, Utah State
248. D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina
249. Jaylinn Hawkins, DB, California
250. Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
Looking at this group, it is very intriguing. There are a lot of players that I actually like a lot. Wagner is a former basketball player at Iowa that enrolled at Kentucky for his junior season. The Wildcats had some quarterback injuries that prevented him from making more of an impression. His instincts and athleticism are great. Walker, Martin, Hudson and Bailey are all linebackers with the ability to cover sideline-to-sideline. Hodgins is another that I wish I had seen more of on film. Clark and Steele are a few really appealing linemen.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL coach reportedly very high on LSU WR
One wideout is apparently making a late push up draft boards
-
Guru: 2020 OT class could be historic
NFL teams have a unique opportunity to improve protection for their quarterbacks
-
2020 NFL Draft pick value chart
What does it cost to move around the draft? Let's find out
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
See all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
When is the 2020 NFL Draft: Full info
Everything you need to know to tune in for this year's virtual event
-
Three-round mock: Herbert, Love fall
With the run on QBs and OTs as well as the early trades, several top-flight players fall to...