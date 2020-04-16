2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Top 250 big board ends as it started, with Chase Young on top

From Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks from his basement to NFL teams fearing that their Zoom conversations might be hacked, this year is sure to be one to remember. Hundreds of hours went into examining this class. There is always more to learn, especially with character and medical concerns, but eventually, the book must be closed. Today, we round the corner and head for home as the 2020 NFL Draft begins in a week.

Here is my final Top 250 big board of prospects:

1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

3. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

4. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

5. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

6. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

7. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

8. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

10. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

11. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

12. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

13. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

14. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

15. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

16. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

17. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

18. A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa

19. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

20. Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama

21. Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

22. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

24. Grant Delpit, DB, LSU

25. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State



The top group is loaded with offensive tackles and wide receivers. By now, you are probably familiar with most or all of the names in this grouping. The order may surprise you but the names should not. All things considered, the 2020 NFL Draft class is strong at the top and presents depth as well. It's a good year to have a lot of picks so the Jaguars and Dolphins are in the best position. Fun fact, I grew up about a half an hour away from where Burrow grew up. I went to Ohio University, which is where his father served as the defensive coordinator for many years. I had the chance to see him play in high school. I would be a liar if I said that I knew he would be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft one day but I had an idea that he was going to be really good. I'm happy for him, his family and the entire Athens community.



26. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

27. Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

28. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

29. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

30. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

31. Josh Jones, OT, Houston

32. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

33. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

34. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

35. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

36. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

37. Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

38. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

39. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

40. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

41. Ashtyn Davis, DB, California

42. Terrell Lewis, DB, Alabama

43. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

44. Jeremy Chinn, DB, Southern Illinois

45. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

46. Cesar Ruiz, OG/C, Michigan

47. Lloyd Cushenberry, OG/C, LSU

48. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

49. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

50. Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana-Lafayette



Hunt is one of my favorite players in the class because I think he projects as a really good guard at the next level. There is some edge rush talent with Uche, Lewis and Weaver. Weaver does a great job of getting off blocks and the best is yet to come for Uche, Lewis. Shenault slides a bit because of his injury concerns. Davis has his share of injury concerns as well. Otherwise, he could be taken late in Round 1. Edwards-Helaire is a worker bee that has exceeded expectations in every stage of his life. With Love and Herbert, I understand they will be taken much earlier and the value of a quarterback is the highest at any position. However, I'm not a believer in elevating a quarterback higher in the rankings just because I know they are going to be drafted sooner.



51. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

52. Austin Jackson, OT, USC

53. Tyler Biadasz, OG/C, Wisconsin

54. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

55. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

56. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

57. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

58. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

59. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

60. Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

61. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

62. Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State

63. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

64. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

65. Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota

66. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

67. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

68. DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

69. Matt Peart, OT, UCONN

70. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

71. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

72. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

73. Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

74. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

75. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

76. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

77. Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah

78. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

79. Jonah Jackson, OG, Ohio State

80. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

81. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

82. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

83. Zack Moss, RB, Utah

84. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

85. Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia

86. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

87. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

88. Matt Hennessy, OG/C, Temple

89. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

90. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

91. Julian Blackmon, DB, Utah

92. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

93. Nick Harris, OG/C, Washington

94. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

95. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

96. James Lynch, DL, Baylor

97. Trey Adams, OT, Washington

98. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

99. Danny Pinter, OG, Ball State

100. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech



There is a lot of talent in this group and some would be higher if they were not dealing with injuries. Burgess, Blackmon, Johnson, Muti and Niang fall into that category. With Jackson, the athleticism is apparent but his film does not show a first round prospect yet. Teams are banking on his potential. Davidson and Igbinoghene have garnered some first round buzz but I do not see it yet. The potential is certainly there with Igbinoghene and his background. Bowden, Duvernay and Jefferson are a trio of wide receivers that inspire confidence. They know how to produce.



101. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

102. Calvin Throckmorton, OG, Oregon

103. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

104. Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan

105. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

106. Logan Stenberg, OG, Kentucky

107. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

108. Geno Stone, DB, Iowa

109. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

110. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

111. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

112. Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland

113. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

114. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU

115. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

116. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's

117. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

118. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

119. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

120. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

121. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

122. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

123. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

124. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

125. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

126. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

127. Kevin Dotson, OG, Louisiana-Lafayette

128. Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

129. Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU

130. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

131. Sean Pollard, OG, Clemson

132. Larrell Murchison, DL, N.C. State

133. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

134. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

135. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

136. Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

137. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

138. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

139. Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State

140. Darrell Stewart Jr., WR, Michigan State

141. David Woodward, LB, Utah State

142. Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami

143. Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, OG, Missouri

144. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

145. J.R. Reed, DB, Georgia

146. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

147. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

148. Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

149. McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas

150. Shyheim Carter, DB, Alabama



Charles' film and athletic testing stand out as a higher draft pick but I know some teams have a few red flags on him. It would not shock me if he ends up in the third round. At the top of the group, there are some really good interior players on opposite sides of the ball: Strowbridge, Davis and Madubuike on defense, Bredeson and Stenberg on offense. Bartch's stock has risen post-season but I don't think his film justifies much of one. The depth of the running back class is evident. Teams can still find a quality player at this stage of the draft.



151. Francis Bernard, LB, Utah

152. Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest

153. John Simpson, OG, Clemson

154. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

155. Trystan Colon-Castillo, OG, Missouri

156. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

157. Darryl Williams, OG, Mississippi State

158. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

159. Hakeem Adenii, OL, Kansas

160. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

161. Jake Hanson, OG/C, Oregon

162. Drew Richmond, OG, USC

163. Josh Metellus, DB, Michigan

164. Essang Bassey, DB, Wake Forest

165. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

166. Nevelle Clarke, CB, UCF

167. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

168. Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

169. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

170. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

171. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

172. Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami

173. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

174. Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

175. Grayland Arnold, DB, Baylor

176. Jonathan Ward, RB, Central Michigan

177. Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri

178. Brendon Hayes, DL, UCF

179. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

180. Tanner Muse, LB, Clemson

181. Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington

182. K'Von Wallace, DB, Clemson

183. Damien Lewis, OG, LSU

184. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

185. Joe Reed, WR, Virginia

186. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

187. Kyle Dugger, DB, Lenoir-Rhyne

188. Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn

189. Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa

190. Maurice Ffrench, WR, Pittsburgh

191. Antoine Brooks Jr., DB, Maryland

192. Myles Dorn, DB, North Carolina

193. Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah

194. Isaiah Wright, WR, Temple

195. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte

196. Tyler Bass, PK, Georgia Southern

197. Bravvion Roy, DL, Baylor

198. Shane Lemeieux, OG/C/ Oregon

199. Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska

200. Jared Hilbers, OT, Washington



Highsmith has his supporters as an edge rusher. Honestly, I wish I had seen more of him. There were moments that I thought he looked explosive and other moments where he blended in with the crowd. Muse and Dugger are college safeties that will likely have to play down in the NFL. There is a love affair of some with Dugger. I see his straight line explosion but I have concerns about his lateral agility and instincts as a safety. I'm not sure where Arnold will play but I like his chances of success.

201. Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State

202. Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss

203. Cameron Clark, OL, Charlotte

204. Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse

205. Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami

206. Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State

207. John Hightower, WR, Boise State

208. Michael Onwenu, OL, Michigan

209. Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State

210. Scott Frantz, OT, Kansas State

211. Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

212. Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

213. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

214. Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas

215. James Proche, WR, SMU

216. DeeJay Dallas, WR, Miami

217. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

218. Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

219. Brian Cole, DB, Mississippi State

220. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

221. Kamaal Seymour, OT, Rutgers

222. Brandon Jones, DB, Texas

223. Jalen Elliott, DB, Notre Dame

224. Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

225. Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State

226. Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

227. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

228. Kamren Curl, DB, Arkansas

229. John Reid, CB, Penn State

230. Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech

231. Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State

232. Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M

233. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

234. Myles Bryant, CB, Washington

235. Zach Shackelford, OL, Texas

236. Benito Jones, DL, Ole Miss

237. JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor

238. Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington

239. Jace Whittaker, CB, Arizona

240. Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State

241. Jordan Fuller, DB, Ohio State

242. Charlie Taupoepeau, TE, Portland State

243. Michael Warren II, RB, Cincinnati

244. Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulane

245. Keith Ismael, OL, San Diego State

246. Ahmad Wagner, TE, Kentucky

247. Domink Eberle, PK, Utah State

248. D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

249. Jaylinn Hawkins, DB, California

250. Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota



Looking at this group, it is very intriguing. There are a lot of players that I actually like a lot. Wagner is a former basketball player at Iowa that enrolled at Kentucky for his junior season. The Wildcats had some quarterback injuries that prevented him from making more of an impression. His instincts and athleticism are great. Walker, Martin, Hudson and Bailey are all linebackers with the ability to cover sideline-to-sideline. Hodgins is another that I wish I had seen more of on film. Clark and Steele are a few really appealing linemen.