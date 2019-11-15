2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch: Conference championships on the line, blue chip players you need to know

Alabama and LSU was everything that it was hyped up to be last weekend. At the end of the day, the Tigers were able to do enough to secure an important victory. A handful of other programs are looking for their own signature win this weekend in a loaded slate of conference games. Fans will be able to tune in at lunch time on the east coast and watch football all day long with these showcases.

CBS Sports has a viewer's guide for competitive games and high-level draft prospects.

Indiana (7-2) at No. 9 Penn State (8-1)

12 p.m. ET on ABC

Ohio State is in a class of their own atop the Big Ten East. It is difficult to imagine Indiana closing the two-game gap. Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen can continue the program's incline with a victory over the Nittany Lions, who are just a game back of the Buckeyes.

Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos has been considered a first-round pick for most of the process. Wide receiver K.J. Hamler has drawn a lot of praise recently as well. The program's string of early running back choices will likely come to an end in 2020.

No. 23 Navy (7-1) at No. 16 Notre Dame (7-2)

2:30 p.m. ET on NBC

The Irish may be independent but Navy is not. The Midshipmen are tied atop the American Athletic Conference West with SMU and Memphis. There is little room for error. Each team has been a bit stingy on defense so it could be a grind for both offenses.

Notre Dame has a talented defense and some intriguing wide receivers. Edge rusher Julian Okwara has a high ceiling as a potential first-round pick. Junior tight end Cole Kmet could be faced with a draft decision after the season. He has a bit of Travis Kelce to his game.

Wake Forest (7-2) at No. 3 Clemson (10-0)

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Wake Forest has probably fallen a bit too far in the ACC Atlantic division. If they have any hope of surpassing Clemson, they need to win Saturday. Edge rusher Carlos Basham has first-round potential while most of the defense will carry draftable grades. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso wrote earlier this week that quarterback Jamie Newman has first-round potential as well. Star wide receiver Sage Surratt suffered a season-ending injury, which may lead him to return for his junior campaign.

The Tigers' potential is a little more stated. Running back Travis Etienne carries a high draft grade. The same is true of cornerback A.J. Terrell, wide receiver Tee Higgins, linebacker Isaiah Simmons and others.

Wake Forest-Clemson will not bring the same level of hype as Alabama-LSU but there are a lot of draft prospects on each team.

No. 4 Georgia (8-1) at No. 12 Auburn (7-2)

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS (stream on CBS All Access)

A loss by Georgia would put Florida back into the chase for the SEC East title. Auburn is too far behind in the SEC West to compete with LSU at this stage. They can still accomplish a lot of their team goals with a strong finish this season.

The Bulldogs have offensive tackles Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas as probable high draft choices. Running back D'Andre Swift is the top running back prospect. Auburn offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho has a first-round grade and the same is true of defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

No. 8 Minnesota (9-0) at No. 20 Iowa (6-3)

4 p.m. ET on FOX (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Minnesota continues to be disrespected but this weekend's game presents them with another chance to show their capabilities. The Hawkeyes are reasonably too far behind to win the Big Ten West but they could make the path a little more difficult for the Gophers, who are led by wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

Iowa's strength is along their offensive line where tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs have been grading the road for a few years.

No. 10 Oklahoma (8-1) at No. 13 Baylor (9-0)

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

It is a showdown between the top two teams within the Big 12. Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has once again shown that he knows how to build a program. He first proved it at Temple. His program does not feature the same quantity of high-level draft talent as Oklahoma but that has not inhibited their success.

The Sooners' draft prospects start with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is challenging Jerry Jeudy to become the first wide receiver drafted. Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and linebacker Kenneth Murray each carry first-round potential.