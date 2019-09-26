2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch: Jacob Eason faces a top-25 challenge, Notre Dame's next big test and more

Notre Dame is back for another top-25 matchup this week after dropping a close contest to Georgia last week. Set your DVRs because a lot of the best games are being played at the same time this weekend. It will be difficult to exceed the amount of quality games seen last weekend, but college football always delivers a surprise.

Keep reading to find out the NFL Draft prospects to watch in this weekend's biggest college games.

No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Notre Dame has some big pass catchers but Virginia senior cornerback Bryce Hall is up for the challenge. He is considered a first or second round selection. Senior quarterback Bryce Perkins is an intriguing prospect at the position. Senior wide receiver Joe Reed and junior linebacker Charles Snowden also have some draftable qualities. Snowden already has three sacks this season.

The Irish were one of the games to watch last week against Georgia. Rather than reiterating what was already written, I will share what those players put on tape against the Bulldogs. Senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg was responsible for four penalties. Notre Dame did not record a sack despite boasting talented senior edge rushers Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem. Senior wide receiver Chase Claypool delivered some big plays and junior tight end Cole Kmet may have forced his name into the draft conversation this year.

Senior safety Alohi Gilman and senior safety Jalen Elliott could receive consideration on Day 2. Senior cornerback Troy Pride Jr., senior cornerback Donte Vaughn, senior defensive lineman Daelin Hayes and senior linebacker Asmar Bilal are additional prospects on that defense. Senior offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer and senior wide receiver Chris Finke are talented prospects on offense.

No. 21 USC at No. 17 Washington

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

It has been awhile since USC has produced elite talent. They are not bucking the trend this year. Senior inside linebacker John Houston Jr. and senior edge rusher Christian Rector are two solid prospects. Senior outside linebacker Jordan Iosefa has yet to play this season after suffering a dislocated kneecap during fall practice. Senior wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been very effective. The California native has recorded 31 receptions for 437 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

Washington has a few potential first round picks. Junior quarterback Jacob Eason has been gaining steam in that conversation. The Georgia transfer has exceeded 1,000 passing yards and has five times as many touchdowns to interceptions. Senior left tackle Trey Adams has been protecting his cause. Adams suffered a torn ACL in 2017 but is back at full strength. Senior center Nick Harris is an intriguing prospect. Senior cornerback Myles Bryant, senior wide receiver Aaron Fuller and junior tight end Hunter Bryant have all been incredibly productive for the Huskies.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Senior defensive end JaQuan Bailey has not made a big impact this season. The same is true of junior tight end Chase Allen. Senior defensive end Matt Leo, senior linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. and senior defensive tackle Ray Lima have had solid starts. Senior offensive tackle Bryce Meeker is an aggressive player.

Baylor has a lot of senior talent on the offensive side of the ball. Clemson offensive tackle transfer Jake Fruhmorgen was a highly regarded recruit and prospect at one point. It feels like he has been in college for ten years. Running back JaMycal Hasty, wide receiver Denzel Mims, center Sam Tecklenburg and wide receiver Chris Platt are other experienced members of that Bears offense. Senior outside linebacker Blake Lynch has a sack and an interception this season.

Ole Miss at No. 2 Alabama

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

The Rebels have a senior-laden defense. Linebacker Qaadir Sheppard, defensive tackle Josiah Coatney, nose tackle Benito Jones, tight end Octavious Cooley, defensive end Austrian Robinson, safety Vernon Dasher, offensive tackle Alex Givens, running back Scottie Phillips, cornerback Myles Hartsfield, cornerback Jalen Julius and outside linebacker Willie Hibbler are all draft prospects in their final collegiate seasons. How many nose tackles have an interception? Jones does.

Where does one start with Alabama? Junior wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy, junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, senior cornerback Trevon Diggs, junior defensive back Xavier McKinney and senior defensive tackle Raekwon Davis are all likely first round picks. Junior inside linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a torn ACL before the season or he would be included on this list as well.

Senior safety Jared Mayden, junior running back Brian Robinson, junior right tackle Jedrick Wills, junior left tackle Alex Leatherwood, junior running back Najee Harris, junior defensive end LaBryan Ray, senior offensive guard Matt Womack, senior linebacker Anfernee Jennings and senior cornerback Shyheim Carter all are likely to be drafted.

Let me make this easy for you -- if you see an Alabama starter, they are a draft prospect to know whether it is for the 2020 NFL Draft or a future year.

Minnesota at Purdue

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

It was not ideal to include another 3:30 game here, but that is when the games with the most draft eligible prospects are being played this week. Senior wide receiver Tyler Johnson had three touchdown receptions in the team's last game. Senior linebacker Carter Coughlin has 11 tackles as well as a sack and forced fumble this season. Senior linebackers Thomas Barber and Kamal Martin are worth knowing for the Gophers as well as senior running back Rodney Smith.

Purdue's most gifted prospect -- true sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore -- is not even draft eligible this year. Senior tight end Brycen Hopkins has three touchdowns this season after recording just two touchdowns all of last season. Senior outside linebacker Markus Bailey has been highly productive. Senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal has yet to make an appearance this season after suffering a torn ACL prior to his team's bowl game last year. Senior offensive tackle Matt McCann and senior safety Navon Mosley are a few other prospects.

FCS Game of the Week

Montana at UC-Davis: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Montana senior inside linebacker Dante Olson had 14 tackles against Oregon. His senior teammate, safety Josh Sandry, was victimized on one touchdown pass from Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert but he contributed five tackles and a pass deflection against the Ducks as well.

UC-Davis senior quarterback Jake Maier has completed 66.9 percent of his passes this season. He has thrown for more than 300 yards in three of his team's four games.