2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch: Top defenders on display in Penn State-Ohio State and more key games

There are two weeks left in the college football regular season, and while the marquee pairings are becoming more scarce, there are some good football games left to be played before the postseason. The CBS family of networks has two of the best games for fans this weekend.

Here is a viewing guide for the weekend's top games featuring the NFL Draft's top eligible prospects.

No. 8 Penn State (9-1) at No. 2 Ohio State (10-0)

12 p.m. ET on FOX (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The Nittany Lions could sneak in the backdoor and win the Big Ten's East division. They are a game back of the Buckeyes ahead of their meeting. Ohio State is 8-2 against Penn State over the past ten years. It is looking like the winner will face Minnesota in the Big Ten championship game.

In terms of NFL Draft talent, Penn State is led by wide receiver K.J. Hamler as well as edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos. The Buckeyes are deep across the board. Cornerback Jeff Okudah and edge rusher Chase Young are the best prospects at their positions respectively. Cornerback Shaun Wade is likely a Day 2 choice if he declares. Running back J.K. Dobbins falls into that Day 2 equation as well. Justin Fields is likely one of the two quarterbacks off the board first in the 2021 NFL Draft.

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS (stream on CBS All Access)

Texas A&M and Auburn are tied for third in the SEC West with Georgia sitting alone atop the SEC East. With a loss, the Bulldogs would fall into a tie with Florida and have just one game remaining. Georgia has been able to re-stabilize the course a bit after dropping a shocker against South Carolina and nearly repeating the same fate a week later against Kentucky.

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas are the best draft prospects at their respective positions. Offensive guard Solomon Kindley, safety J.R. Reed and offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson are Day 2 caliber prospects as well.

No. 25 SMU (9-1) at Navy (7-2)

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network (stream on CBS All Access)

The Mustangs are tied with Memphis atop the American Athletic Conference's West division but Navy is not far behind. The Midshipmen could spoil SMU's plans at home. There is not a lot of high level draft talent in this game but SMU wide receiver James Proche is a name to watch. He was recently named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff award, which is given to college football's best wide receiver.

Mustangs quarterback Shane Buechele transferred in from Texas, and his father played for the Texas Rangers.

No. 13 Michigan (8-2) at Indiana (7-3)

3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

A win over Michigan would mean a lot of the Indiana football program. They would essentially leapfrog the Wolverines in the conference hierarchy this season despite Michigan having a much better point differential.

The Wolverines have some intriguing wide receiver prospects with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins, Tarik Black and Ronnie Bell.

Temple (7-3) at No. 19 Cincinnati (9-1)

7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

There is roughly a zero percent chance that Cincinnati will not win the American Athletic Conference's East division. The Bearcats have had a great season with their lone hiccup coming at the hands of Ohio State. Head coach Luke Fickell has gone 24-11 since taking the job.

Tight end Josiah Deguara is a talented prospect. The Owls have cornerback Harrison Hand, center Matt Hennessy and a few defenders that could warrant Day 2 consideration as well.