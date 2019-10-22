2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch: Wisconsin-Ohio State and four other games full of potential first-rounders

The college football season brings several potential pitfalls and they are not always obvious. One slip up likely knocks a team out of the College Football Playoff discussion. Over the past two weekends, Georgia and Wisconsin have suffered similarly painful defeats at the hands of unranked opponents.

CBS Sports examines the top matchups of the week, including one potential trap game as well as the NFL Draft prospects to know in each game.

No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State

Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12 p.m. ET on FOX (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The Buckeyes have established themselves as one of the nation's premier college football teams. They are undefeated sitting atop the Big Ten East. The Badgers suffered their first loss of the season against Illinois last weekend. Wisconsin has given up just 53 points this season but 24 of those came against the Illini. Ohio State has won the last six meetings between these two teams dating back to 2011.

The game features two of the best running backs in the country. Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz leads the way for running back Jonathan Taylor. Both players are projected as first-round picks. Ohio State running back J.K. Robbins has been one of the most productive running backs in the country. The Buckeyes are loaded on defense as well. Cornerback Jeff Okudah and edge rusher Chase Young are rated the best at their respective positions right now.

No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU

Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS (stream on CBS All Access)

Saturday is a meeting between two of the three best teams within the SEC West. Alabama is still holding court, but Auburn and LSU are battling to dethrone them. They sit No. 2 and No. 3 in the SEC West respectively. If LSU wins, they remain undefeated and apart of the College Football Playoff conversation. The meeting between the Crimson Tide and Tigers (of the LSU variety) becomes even more compelling later this season.

Auburn is led by defensive tackle Derrick Brown and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho. Both are potential first-round picks. LSU has its own strengths. Edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, cornerback Kristian Fulton, safety Grant Delpit and quarterback Joe Burrow have all garnered first-round consideration.

No. 15 Texas at TCU

Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The Longhorns have suffered a few losses this season and Saturday sets up as a potential trap game. TCU is not scoring a lot of points, but it is not giving up a ton of points by Big 12 standards either.

The Horned Frogs have some talented players with offensive tackle Lucas Niang leading the way for running back Darius Anderson. Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger could be a name to know in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the 2020 list is headlined by wide receiver Collin Johnson.

No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

The Irish and Wolverines have met 42 times dating back to 1887. Michigan holds a 24-17-1 advantage but Notre Dame has won the previous two meetings. The last four meetings in Ann Arbor were won by the home team.

Edge rusher Julian Okwara has been mentioned as a potential first-round prospect for Notre Dame. Michigan's strength is at the wide receiver position with Nico Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black and Ronnie Bell, but quarterback Shea Patterson has had a difficult time putting them in positions to succeed.

California at No. 12 Utah

Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

California won its first four games with wins over Washington and Ole Miss. The Golden Bears were ranked momentarily before dropping three consecutive games. They are a talented team with a disciplined defense. They are capable of springing an upset and shaking up the hierarchy within the Pac-12. Linebacker Evan Weaver and safety Ashtyn Davis are the leaders on their defense.

Utah has edge rusher Bradlee Anae and cornerback Jaylon Johnson as well as terrifying running back Zack Moss, who offers practically everything that an NFL team could possibly covet in that position.